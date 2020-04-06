TQQQ: No Risk No Reward

Being close to a retest of the bottom now might be the time to start investing again.

Thesis Summary

The ProShares UltraPro ETF (TQQQ) tracks the performance of the Nasdaq using leverage. Anyone invested in the fund would have seen outstanding returns in recent years, and their capital wiped out in the last month. When using leverage, timing and risk assessment are vital, which is why I propose a way of entering the market while lowering potential losses.

ETF Overview

The TQQQ is a leveraged ETF that tracks 3x the performance of the Nasdaq 100. It does this through various leveraged instruments, such as swaps, and also some equity holdings. As with any leveraged product, the fund has the potential to make us a lot of money, but also to wipe out our capital.

Source: YCharts

Above we can see the performance of the chart from 2010 to January 2020. The returns come in at a whopping 2.560%. Of course, what would follow in the coming months would have obliterated most of your investment.

Having said this, with the market nearing a retest of the bottom one could expect to see a +100% return in the TQQQ in the coming months. I propose below why I expect the market to turn soon, and a strategy to enter a leveraged position while mitigating risk as much as possible.

Ready to Pounce

The Nasdaq 100, which the TQQQ tracks, has 100 of the biggest companies in the U.S., below we can see some of the top holdings.

Source: Slickcharts.com

The index is overweight in the tech sector, with 8/10 of the listed companies belonging to this. The only exceptions being PepsiCo Inc., (PEP) and Netflix (NFLX). This, combined with the fact that there are no financials has allowed the Nasdaq 100 to hands-down beat the S&P 500 in the last decade.

Source: YCharts

What I love about the TQQQ as an ETF is that it takes the best part of index investing, by picking tone of the best performing indexes there are, and adding it the extra returns that can be achieved through leverage. By buying the TQQQ, you automatically get exposure to the "top" 100 companies in the U.S. The Nasdaq has outperformed the S&P 500 precisely because it is more selective and not weighed down by some of the other companies that feature in the bigger index.

Furthermore, at a time like this, I cannot emphasize enough how important it is to stay away from financials. The sector is still underwater, and I do not expect the banks to perform well in the coming year.

Given the holdings and past performance of the TQQQ, it is reasonable to believe that, when the market turns, the index will bounce back, hard. The big tech companies, Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), etc. will surely be the ones leading the rally.

Three-Shot Strategy

Source: YCharts

The Nasdaq hit a low of around 6994 on the 20th of March. After a quick bounce back, the market has now come down to the 7500 point region, about 7% away from the previous bottom.

Now, I understand that many will disagree, and I will be the first one to admit that it is impossible to know if a bottom has been hit yet, which is why I propose a strategy to enter the market carefully, but I do think there is a chance the market is done going down.

Looking at the last couple of weeks, the markets have managed to rally, despite negative economic data coming in left and right. Higher unemployment and imminent lockdown in the U.S. haven't been able to stop a market which, after a +30% decline seems to have already priced this in.

In any case, I believe we may see one of two possibilities. Either we turn in the coming week and keep going up, or we break the previous lows and head south another 10-20%. This is what my investment strategy is looking to accommodate.

My suggestion would be to scale into the market in 3 equal parts. One could enter the TQQQ right now with about ⅓ of the capital. If we break the lows of March 20th, we can add another ⅓ around the 6100 point mark, which would be 17% where we are now. Finally, I would save another ⅓ for a further 10% decline.

I understand that exposure to seeing your capital fall by 50% can be tough, but if, like me, you believe the market will turn strongly, it is worth the exposure in order not to miss the train. In any case, you can apply this strategy using your measure of how low you think the market will go. The last thing I will say is this; As a great investor once said, when everyone is fearful, be greedy.

Takeaway

I hope you will take my analysis with a pinch of salt, and always keep in mind that leverage is a dangerous tool, I know first hand. I won't be executing this strategy, but I think it has a very good potential of yielding a +100% return in the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.