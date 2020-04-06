2020 Q1 Portfolio Review

The portfolio's 35 individual equities comprised 91.43% of the portfolio's value on March 31, 2020. The remaining 8.57% was in cash.

The portfolio was down 23.98% in Q1, erasing most of the 26.79% gain made during all of 2019.

A funny thing happened on the way to Q2

We were rocking along, basking in the long bull market, confident that defensive measures put in place during 2019 and before would serve the portfolio well during any future recession and/or bear market.

On January 23, Kirk Spano tweeted that coronavirus "is actually the most important story in the world...." On February 24, Kirk wrote:

While some of the coronavirus slowdown will manifest in pent up demand that will have to be caught up in the next few quarters, much is also permanently lost economic activity."

I considered myself cautious, but in retrospect, lurking just below my consciousness was an unjustified self-confidence. Warren Buffett famously said a bear market reveals who was swimming naked before the tide went out. This bear market revealed my overconfidence. The portfolio valuation reached its peak on February 20, with a 2.61% gain from 12/31/2019.

The Director-General of the World Health Organization met with China's President on January 28 to discuss measures for containing the coronavirus. Seven days earlier, on January 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Washington State Department of Health announced the first case in the U.S. On January 30, WHO declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and on February 11 named it COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a second global economic "black swan" appeared when Russia and Saudi Arabia began a price war on March 8.

We've never been here before

On the evening of March 23, I did something I've never done before. I took a screenshot of the portfolio price ranges that day. Given the COVID-19 unknowns, I didn't think we had reached the bear market bottom, but March 23 felt like a washout and I believed the lows that day would be a marker for future reference. The market seemed to agree, with March 24-26 producing the strongest three-day bear market rally since 1933. The depth and velocity of the downturn, the sharpness of the bounce, the enormity of the COVID-19 crisis, and the prospect for more volatility, I set the March 23 lows as a target to consider adding more shares of the best companies.

On March 23, I realized "we've never been here before." I went through the portfolio to identify the companies most likely to survive. Then, I looked at the list again, asking which companies I believe have the best chance to thrive in the new reality.

I agreed with Kirk Spano's March 29 assessment that the unprecedented joint action between Treasury and the Fed may blunt (or delay) the market's sharp decline and that the government will attempt to inflate our way out of this economic crisis by printing money. This will be bad for bonds and good for the strongest equities.

Additions to the portfolio in Q1

In the first half of Q1, I continued to pursue the improvement of the portfolio's quality. I redoubled these efforts in the second half of Q1. In 2008-09, I learned that in a bear market great stocks sink alongside mediocre stocks, and I used that bear market as an opportunity to upgrade the portfolio. From February 23 through March 23, I identified portfolio stocks that I might use as "currency" to rotate into the strongest companies.

On March 23, I added two new positions, Visa Inc. (V) at $138.28 and Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) at $67.87.

Visa has been on my watch list for a long time. I've paid close attention since David Zanoni's June 2019 article. Visa has financial strength, with a S&P credit rating of AA- and a stable outlook, twelve consecutive years of dividend increases, and it will be a key company in the emerging economy. The dividend yield at the time of purchase was 0.87%, with a 5-year dividend growth rate of 20.1%. Over the past six years, V has reached a 1.0% dividend just once, in 2015. At a closing price of $151.85 on April 3, 2020, the yield was 0.79%.

ED was added during a brief moment on March 23 when the long overpriced utility sector nose-dived. ED led the way down, perhaps because New York City is the U.S. metro area most impacted by the coronavirus. ED has a S&P credit rating of A- with a stable outlook, is expanding into renewable energy, and has raised the dividend for 46 consecutive years. The yield at the time of purchase was 4.5%, its highest since 2015. ED has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 3.3%. At a closing price of $77.90 on April 3, the yield was 3.93%.

Prior to the sharp downturn, I established four other new positions and I added to these positions as prices retreated.

I've watched Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) for many years. In a July 2019 article, "Federal Realty's Secret Sauce," I described their expertise in mixed-use property development. I opened a position at $124.67 and added to the position at $106.25 and $73.59. I considered adding to FRT on April 3 when it reached $64.68, but I refrained. FRT has a S&P credit rating of A- with a stable outlook. FRT has raised the dividend 52 consecutive years and the 5-year dividend growth rate is 5.1%. FRT closed on Friday, April 3 at $65.81, for a yield of 6.38%.

Prior to the downturn, I established a position in Realty Income Corporation (O) at $79.76, followed by two additional purchases, at $53.58 and $43.89. Realty Income is the largest real estate investment trust in the standalone sub-sector. Its largest tenant is Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA). In my preparation for a July 2019 article, "Realty Income Enters The U.K.," I gained new appreciation for CEO Summit Roy. My target to consider adding more shares is $39.00. Realty Income has a S&P credit rating of A- with a stable outlook. O has raised the dividend 27 consecutive years and has a 5-year dividend growth rate of 4.3%. At a closing price of $43.60 on April 3, Realty Income's yield was 6.26%.

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCPK:CDUAF) is not widely followed, but among Canadian companies, it has the longest streak of consecutive dividend increases at 48 years, with a 5-year dividend growth rate of 9.6%. CDUAF has a S&P credit rating of A-, with a stable outlook. Its operations include Electric generation, transmission and distribution; natural gas transmission and distribution; energy storage; industrial water solutions; and retail electricity and natural gas sales. CU (the ticker symbol on the Toronto Exchange) is headquartered in Alberta and has operations in the Yukon and Northwest Territories, as well as investments in Australia, Mexico, and Chile. I established a position prior to the downturn at $30.36, then made two additional buys at $23.61 and $19.22. At an April 3 closing price of $22.31, the yield was 5.49%. (the quarterly dividend is .4354 CAD. The exchange rate was 1.00 CAD=.7037 USD, for a quarterly dividend of .306 USD.)

I opened a position in Chevron Corporation (CVX) at $96.96, followed by purchases at $75.56 and $57.88. It appears to me that CVX is the strongest oil company. S&P raised Chevron's credit rating to AA in December 2018 but revised the outlook to negative on March 24, 2020. CVX has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years. The 5-year dividend growth rate is 2.5%. At an April 3, 2020, closing price of $75.11, the yield was 6.87%.

Portfolio deletions in Q1

The quarter began with 47 individual equities. Now there are 35. The positions below were closed in Q1.

I sold Merck (MRK) at $82.22 and $65.89. Related to a proposed spinoff, Merck received a credit rating downgrade by S&P credit on February 5, 2020, from AA to AA-. In addition, MRK is on credit watch negative for a possible further downgrade to A+. I like Merck, but I decided to limit my healthcare exposure to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), rated AAA with 57 consecutive years of dividend increases; Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), rated AA with 28 consecutive years of dividend increases; Novartis (NVS), rated AA- with 23 consecutive years of dividend increases.

I sold United Parcel Service (UPS) at $102.14 and $92.72. Due to increased pension liabilities, on August 9, 2019, S&P downgraded the UPS credit rating from A+ to A. On February 14, 2020, S&P revised its outlook from stable to negative, for a possible downgrade to A-. This was a tough decision because UPS is in a growth industry. The portfolio includes three companies in the Industrials sector: Illinois Tool Works (ITW), rated A+ with 45 consecutive years of dividend increases; Cummins (CMI), rated A+ with 14 consecutive years of dividend hikes, and 3M (MMM), which I'm watching closely. On February 24, 2010, S&P downgraded MMM's credit rating from AA- to A+, with a negative outlook for a possible downgrade to A.

Other positions closed in the first quarter were: Ventas (VTR) at $59.72; Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) at $106.39; Occidental Petroleum (OXY) at $32.33 Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) at $23.76; Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) at $49.88; Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) at $34.03; Walt Disney (DIS) at $80.63; Apollo Global Management (APO) at $27.71; Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) at $39.17; Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) at $8.95; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) at $30.27; Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) at $33.56; Eaton Corporation (ETN) at $60.28; AbbVie (ABBV) at $67.37; and BCE Incorporated (BCE) at $36.75.

Portfolio reset

As of Friday, March 31, the 35 portfolio companies have an average S&P credit rating of A+ and an average 31 consecutive years of dividend increases. The quarter ended with a cash position is 8.57% and the portfolio's yield was 3.63%. The largest position was Automatic Data Processing (ADP) at 3.17%. MMM was the smallest position at 2.20%. The average holding is 2.61% of the portfolio's market value. The table below indicates each holding's percentage of the portfolio value at 3/31/20 compared with 12/31/19.

As I downsized the number of holdings, I tried to opportunistically add to the positions of the stronger companies. With the exception of 3M, each 3/31/20 position is a larger percentage of the portfolio than on 12/31/19.

Price is the closing price as of March 31, 2020. %Val is each company's percentage of the portfolio market value. 12/31 is each company's percentage of the portfolio value on 12/31/19, where applicable. Yield is the dividend yield as of 3/31/19. %Inc is each company's contribution to the portfolio's income. S&P is the company's Standard & Poor's credit rating, where applicable. CCC is the number of consecutive years of dividend increases, per Justin Law, the Dividend Investing Resource Center, Mat Litalien, and the Canadian All-Stars and company websites. Target is my target price for considering additional purchases, roughly equivalent to the low price made on March 23, 2020.

Company Ticker Price %Val 12/31 Yield %Inc S&P CCC Target Jn & Jn JNJ 133.01 3.06% 2.34% 2.9% 2.4% AAA 57 110 Microsoft MSFT 160.23 3.04% 2.28% 1.3% 1.1% AAA 18 133 Apple AAPL 254.81 2.80% 2.36% 1.2% 0.9% AA+ 8 213 Walmart WMT 115.19 2.88% 2.10% 1.9% 1.5% AA 47 103 Auto Data ADP 137.82 3.17% 2.19% 2.6% 2.3% AA 44 105 Chevron CVX 71.95 2.66% new 7.2% 5.3% AA 33 52 Roche OTCQX:RHHBY 40.89 2.86% 0.98% 2.8% 2.2% AA 28 36 Procter PG 115.00 2.87% 2.21% 2.6% 2.1% AA- 63 95 Colgate CL 66.58 2.73% 2.21% 2.6% 2.0% AA- 57 59 Novartis NVS 81.90 2.70% 2.28% 3.8% 2.8% AA- 23 71 Nike NKE 85.38 2.39% 2.28% 1.1% 0.8% AA- 18 61 Visa V 165.57 2.48% new 0.7% 0.5% AA- 12 134 BlackRock BLK 455.35 2.73% 2.02% 3.2% 2.4% AA- 11 327 Pfizer PFE 32.67 2.74% 2.20% 4.7% 3.5% AA- 10 28 Cisco CSCO 40.32 2.62% 2.12% 3.6% 2.6% AA- 10 34 Toronto-Dominion TD 41.30 2.48% 2.07% 5.3% 3.6% AA- 9 34 Royal Bank RY 59.84 2.39% 2.10% 5.0% 3.3% AA- 9 50 3M MMM 137.74 2.20% 2.27% 4.3% 2.6% A+ 62 115 Coca-Cola KO 45.00 2.61% 2.22% 3.6% 2.6% A+ 58 37 PepsiCo PEP 125.48 2.63% 2.20% 3.3% 2.4% A+ 47 103 Illinois TW ITW 142.35 2.42% 2.16% 3.0% 2.0% A+ 45 116 Unilever UL 50.58 2.32% 2.20% 3.6% 2.3% A+ 38 45 Texas Instr TXN 102.02 2.55% 2.16% 3.5% 2.5% A+ 16 95 Cummins CMI 134.48 2.28% 2.01% 3.9% 2.5% A+ 14 102 Blackstone BX 47.28 2.83% 2.16% 4.1% 3.2% A+ 0 34 Genuine Pt GPC 66.08 2.44% 1.71% 4.8% 3.2% NR 64 50 Archer-Daniels-Midland ADM 35.83 2.26% 1.49% 4.0% 2.5% A 45 29 Simon Property SPG 56.27 2.25% 1.67% 14.9% 9.2% A 10 44 Home Depot HD 196.10 2.55% 1.75% 3.1% 2.1% A 10 141 Fed Realty FRT 75.00 2.25% new 5.6% 3.5% A- 52 66 Can Util OTCPK:CDUAF 23.64 2.60% new 5.1% 3.7% A- 48 19 Con Edison ED 80.73 2.58% new 3.8% 2.7% A- 46 63 Realty Inc. O 53.13 2.65% new 5.1% 3.8% A- 27 39 PPL Corp PPL 25.83 2.58% 1.73% 6.4% 4.6% A- 18 19 W. P. Carey WPC 59.31 2.84% 1.29% 7.0% 5.5% BBB 23 39 Cash 8.57%

Sectors

The table below indicates each sector's representation in the portfolio. Mkt Wt is the sector's March 27, 2020, market weight representing the sum of the market cap of the companies in the applicable S&P 500 GICS sector index as a percentage of the total S&P 500 Index market capitalization, per Fidelity.

# is the number of portfolio companies in each sector. %Val is each sector's percentage of the market value of the portfolio. %Inc is each sector's percentage of the income contributed to the portfolio. Portfolio indicates the ticker symbols for the portfolio companies in each sector.

Sector Mkt Wt # %Val %Inc Portfolio Info Tech 25.33% 6 16.66% 9.85% MSFT, AAPL, ADP, V, CSCO, TXN Financials 11.24% 4 10.43% 12.57% BLK, TD, RY, BX Real Estate 3.07% 4 9.99% 21.97% SPG, FRT, O, WPC Health Care 15.02% 4 11.36% 10.92% JNJ, RHHBY, NVS, PFE Cons Discre 9.92% 3 7.38% 6.12% NKE, GPC, HD Cons Staples 7.78% 7 18.30% 15.32% WMT, PG, CL, KO, PEP, UL, ADM Industrials 8.34% 3 6.90% 7.05% MMM, ITW, CMI Utilities 3.64% 3 7.76% 10.93% CDUAF, ED, PPL Energy 2.62% 1 2.66% 5.26% CVX Comm Serv 10.60% 0 0.00% 0.00% Materials 2.44% 0 0.00% 0.00% Cash 8.57% 100.00% 35 100.00% 100.00%

Reflections

Every serious investor occasionally receives a healthy dose of humility, often delivered by a "black swan." As I said to my friend Bob Wells a few days ago, "We cannot know the extent of what we don't know." The world's best infectious disease experts have been scrambling to understand and react to COVID-19. In the early days of this pandemic, as the coronavirus began to appear in the U.S., a physician friend who is a hospitalist in a major regional hospital told me with a sense of urgency, "I promise you, we are not ready."

I promise you, I was not prepared for the depth, breadth, and velocity of the initial bear market plunge that climaxed on March 23. Neither was I prepared for the rocket bounce that occurred on March 24-26.

With the benefit of hindsight, some of my Q1 decisions would have been different. Given what we've experienced during the first quarter, I'm more committed than ever to a focus on quality.

My March 31 watch list includes Merck at $66; UnitedHealth Group (UNH) at $188; Bristol-Myers-Squibb at $46; Nestlé at $93; Caterpillar (CAT) at $91; United Parcel Service at $86; Eaton at $57; American States Water (AWR) at $66; Northwest Natural (NWN) at $51; WEC Energy (WEC) at $69; and Brookfield Renewable Partners at $31.

I welcome your comments and I always benefit from our conversations. If you'd like to receive notices of future articles, press the "Follow" button.

