Investing With Brookfield: Achieving Attractive Risk/Reward And High Yield Simultaneously

Note: all calculations in the article are based on BAM share price before the 3-for-2 stock split occurring on 2nd April 2020.

I am following SA discussions about various Brookfield entities and the same questions keep popping up again and again: Which of the entities to choose? Should I prefer Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) or Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)? And what about Renewable Partners (BEP) or Infrastructure Partners (BIP)?... I have thus decided that I will put together some of my thoughts on the topic. Consider this an inspiration for your own calculations; I won't go too deep into details and will try to avoid rehashing of what has been said before.

First of all, I'm currently reading the book Antifragile by N. Taleb (again), so some of my thoughts are markedly influenced by the book. Basically, when investing in stocks, you want to position yourself in such a way that adversity and time benefit you and not harm you (note the stress on benefit --- not only should you be able to withstand adversity, you actually want profits from it). When doing so, you should keep in mind the value of optionality: the ability to act, but having no obligation to do so, thus taking advantage of asymmetry.

While some options come for free, the standard financial call options typically do not (since someone is selling them to you); and in times of high volatility, it might not be the way to go. There are two other obvious ways of approaching this.

First, one can keep cash, which is quite antifragile against many common risks (e.g. sharp declines of stock prices allowing you to buy them cheaply). Unfortunately, it is fragile against inflation, and short human life makes extended cash holding periods undesirable. It is fine to wait for the meltdown of a century if you have infinite lifespan, but most of us would die before it happens, or not live long enough to enjoy the resulting gains. Time-value-of-money considerations, related to this, affect even "infinite-horizon" investors like Buffett.

Second, one can try to find robust businesses (neither harmed nor benefited by change and random fluctuations), and antifragile businesses (some diversification is in order here, because each business has its own set of risks that could potentially harm it). An obvious disadvantage is that such businesses are not common and seldom come at bargain prices. Some companies consider withstanding adversity as their modus operandi, just consider Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), but they are pretty rare. Others have to pay a high price for a lesson about this (e.g. U. S. midstream in 2015), many won't even survive it. One would expect that antifragile companies would be very expensive, but that is often not the case, as the persistent slight undervaluation of BRK for the last decade illustrates.

One family of companies that, in my opinion, come pretty close to antifragile are alternative asset managers. And, quite surprisingly, they often trade cheaply, despite all the advantages (base fee revenues locked in for about 10 years, i.e. robustness, and performance fees giving them an option to take a portion of gains, but no obligation to participate in losses). Prices of companies like BAM and KKR are about the same as at the bottom in 4Q2018, but unlike then, now we know that markets are valuing them about 75% higher during "normal" times (e.g. at the end of 2019), and even for those valuations managements (somewhat credibly) argue they were too low.

I am going to design a sample portfolio that offers a fairly good downside protection and a much bigger upside than what one would expect from market averages. I will only use Brookfield entities for this exercise:

Brookfield Asset Management common shares (NYSE:BAM).

Brookfield Property Partners limited partnership units (NASDAQ:BPY).

Warrants on Partners Value Investments LP units (OTC:PVVLF), traded under ticker PVF.WT on TSXV in Canada. The advantage of this exotic security is a leveraged exposure to BAM price (with expiration only in 2026); a disadvantage is extremely low liquidity (sometimes you wait more than a week for a trade).

I encourage you to read more on the warrants in my article Warrant Exposure To Brookfield Asset Management Is Still Very Attractive; I will only include here an updated version of the table valuing the warrants (using a discount rate of 10% in the calculation of the present value).

For instance, if you but a warrant at $4, and BAM share price rises to $100 (with a corresponding increase in the price of Partners Value Investments LP unit), you can exercise the warrant, sell the resulting PVI units, and pocket 3.9x times your money, that is, $15.60. (Technically, you have to buy 5 warrants for one unit, and satisfy some non-trivial restrictions on exercising, which I forgot, but it's something like being a Canadian --- I am definitely not going to actually exercise the warrants. But their price moves with BAM's share price, so I'm OK with just selling them, even if at a bit of a discount vs. what could be obtained when exercising. Also, tax considerations arising from ownership of such a security could be quite non-trivial.)

I will consider the next two years and assume that short-term impacts of the coronavirus are worn off over that time; only some long-term effects on retail remain (so assuming BPY will trade at a new NAV of $15, only a half of the latest reported $30; also, BPY will not cut or grow the dividend). BAM is assumed to trade at $80, about 15% higher than recent highs, corresponding to growth in AUM.

Now the portfolio:

25% cash,

10% PVF.WT,

40% BAM,

25% BPY.

The current yield is about 5% (thanks to BPY's yield of almost 17%). For more adventurous and aggressive types, moving 5% from cash and 5% from BPY stake to include 10% BBU in the portfolio could be attractive. (I like BBU at prices below $25 and even more below $20 --- thanks to the fee structure, one can enjoy growth to about $40 without paying performance fees; then it is time to switch BBU for something else.)

Let's say we have $100 to invest. In two years, $25 of cash remains $25, $10 of warrants grows to $28 (corresponding to BAM share price appreciation), BAM doubles from $40 to $80 and BPY also doubles from $25 to $50. Altogether, the portfolio is worth about $180, so a 35% p. a. return.

Let's try a stress test: BPY goes to zero; instead of dividends, we have to take out $5 per year, so the cash portion ends as $15; BAM halves in value to $20; and warrants still have 4 years until expiration, so they trade for, say, $1.50, thus we end up with about $3. This only sums up to $38. But I am quite sure BAM will survive, and will trade close to fair value over time, which would be about $55 (fees from real estate management are less than one third of all the fees earned by BAM; less than one third is also my estimate of the value of BAM's stake in BPY vs. total invested capital). So investing $5 of the remaining cash into the warrants would yield at least $20 and $10 into BAM shares would yield about $28, so altogether, we are at $115 (including the appreciation of the original BAM and warrant stakes). Minus some cash we have to withdraw, not covered by BAM's low dividend yield. No loss. But imagine the implications of this scenario: I am assuming that top-class real estate would not be worth owning with a 50% mortgage that BPY uses on average, and the circumstances would be so dire that BAM is not even willing to back up BPY or buy some non-bankrupt assets from it, and won't earn any fees from managing real estate. I find this way worse than the 2008/9 crash and extremely unlikely --- in 2008/9, BAM, at the time having BPY's non-retail assets directly under its wings, sailed through the real estate debt crisis almost unharmed, and the stock price was fully recovered at the end of 2010. (A bit more likely scenario would be to only write off the retail portion of BPY, thus about one half of it.)

These calculations show that the warrants are actually not that necessary (but quite useful to enhance returns if you can get them cheaply). The BPY stake in itself resembles a cheap non-expiring option on post-coronavirus recovery; it trades at 1/4 of pre-virus NAV and yields 17% while you wait.

Another argument in support of this portfolio comes from BAM itself: they are buying BAM shares and BPY units, but not BEP or BIP units.

This portfolio mitigates most problems individual investors have:

insufficient safe yield, especially in this zero-rate environment;

lack of cash on hand;

fear of missing out on a sharp move upwards (the portfolio has market exposure of 80-85% thanks to the warrants);

fear of not participating in cheap buying after further price declines, which is actually a form of greed (there is a lot of cash to deploy if prices decline further, though one has to be disciplined not to deploy it all at once),

fear of huge losses (the cash cushion is considerable and I only consider BPY to be at risk of a large permanent loss).

Notice that I am not suggesting to invest all your capital with Brookfield. But if you want to allocate some portion to Brookfield, I find this sample portfolio a better choice than, say, putting 50% in BEP and 50% in BIP. That would result in a similar yield, but with returns kind of capped at 15% p. a. (since both are only slightly undervalued, you earn yield plus growth, and not even management claims per-unit growth above 10%). And you would have very little optionality (in particular, potential benefits from further price declines) --- both BIP and BEP can be viewed as rather robust (though BIP's cash flows are going to be somewhat negatively impacted), but antifragility is not really there: BIP and BEP distribute most of their cash flows, are rather leveraged, and thus to get capital they have to issue new units at market prices; on the other hand, if market prices crash, BAM can raise tons of additional third-party capital (even for distressed debt funds via Oaktree), and subsequently will earn tons of additional fees.

I think it's also worthwhile to notice that the suggested portfolio is quite well complemented by a large Berkshire Hathaway stake since BRK is also somewhere between robust and antifragile, but with little exposure to real estate. Add some KKR with a significant stake in Asia, a couple of tech companies like Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), some gas pipelines like KMI or WMB if you are yield-hungry, keep lots of additional cash on hand, and you are all set. (At least that's what I was doing before the coronavirus and what I am still doing now. Plus some index ETFs for non-U.S. exposure.)

Disclosure: I am/we are long BAM, BBU, BPY, KKR, BRK.B, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.