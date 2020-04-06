The Markets Speak: The Lesson Has Been Harsh

Those who get their "knowledge" from rumor and opinion, rather than from data, have paid a very high price.

For many years, they falsely believed that they didn't need one.

If you can't describe what you are doing as a process, you don't know what you're doing.

--W. Edwards Deming

On January 17, I posted this graphic:

("Bubbles" Source: Creative Commons)

Unfortunately, it proved prescient. The S&P 500 peaked on Feb. 19. I was a little slow. My service signaled a move to cash for our subscribers on Feb. 21 at 9:55am, within 1.6% of the all time high for the S&P 500.

Most investors do not have a process for dealing with market direction. First, they have been brainwashed by the investment management industry into believing that picking market direction is impossible.

Any firm that claims picking market direction is impossible is clearly admitting that they cannot accomplish such a feat. Therefore, they should seek work in another industry. Most financial advisors really view themselves as hand holders or therapists. They believe that it is their job, rather than to divine market direction, to patronizingly tell investors to stay invested no matter what the valuation of the market, so that they can cynically continue to collect their fees.

If the public keeps holding index funds at any price, the management companies keep earning fees. It's completely cynical. And some of these "advisors" are true believers in the "markets always rise" religion. But executives in charge of these firms are far too intelligent to believe in such rubbish. The very best financial advisors hedge their own misgivings about the official state religion of "markets always rise" and "buy the dip" by attempting to quarterback relationships with fund managers who are less correlated to stocks. They may give a sliver of an allocation to a manager they hope is uncorrelated, or maybe allocate some assets for private equity exposure, but that's generally as good as it gets.

The real answer, however, is self selection. Most financial "advisors" are really broker types who enjoy rubbing elbows with the affluent, schmoozing clients on the phone, and taking them dinner. They are asset gatherers. Very few have a fanatical devotion to data, statistical analysis, and algorithmic techniques to predict market direction.

And if they were fanatical about creating algorithms, most would be very bad at the job their firms pay them for - which is gathering assets. They would most likely be fired. So it's a self-selection problem. Most financial "advisors" are people-person broker-types who do not have the capability to predict market direction. I question how most of them have any utility at all, or jobs, unless they have a superb income tax specialty, or something else unrelated to the hard work of predicting market direction with algorithms. Their utility to their firms is as salesmen, not as market experts. If that's how their firms view them, why would you view them differently?

I did not use opinions, or feelings, to signal a move to cash on Feb. 21. Unlike many millennials, (and investment firms, apparently) I'm very strict on the point that feelings do not create reality. I used a process that I have created. It's an empirical, rather than a normative framework, to describe the most important variables that move markets.

First, fundamental data is widely reported. However, market prices react to both fundamental data, and increasingly, to central bank liquidity injections.

Second, heavy-handed central bank moves to inject and to withdraw liquidity often override economic fundamentals in the short to medium term.

Third, markets react to economic fundamentals, to corporate fundamentals, and to central bank gambits to inject and to withdraw liquidity.

Remember that, although market participants focus on explicit Federal Reserve policy decisions, day-to-day open market operations, in which the Federal Reserve buys and sells bonds on the open market, are just as important.

Fourth, Federal Reserve open market operations create trends, or serial autocorrelation, in the direction of asset classes.

Over time, the interplay of these variables creates the winners and the losers of the game.

Algorithmic methods can often sniff out important statistical footprints. I use my Zomma Directional Algorithm to take advantage of trends created by the flow of investment dollars reacting to the interplay of these variables.

The algo does not use form fitting. It uses the same settings on almost every market (except for equity volatility, needs a completely different setting).

Here's how to understand the results:

1. When the yellow line crosses above the green cloud, it signals a buy.

2. When the yellow line crosses back into the top of the green cloud, it signals a sell and a move to cash.

Note: The algo is not designed to create short signals.

When my VXX (VXX) algo gave a long signal on Feb. 21, I was terrified. If the yellow line goes back above the green cloud, it's going to get very bad out there. If a yellow line stays below the green cloud, I will be sanguine.

Experience keeps a dear school, but fools will learn in no other. - Benjamin Franklin.

The investment management industry has brain washed people into holding equity funds (SPY) at any price. And why wouldn't they? If the public keeps holding these funds, the management companies keep earning fees. Feelings and opinions do not create reality.

The MLPs (NYSEARCA:AMLP) are in their own Great Depression. However, like Netflix, the natural gas-focused pipelines bring their product right in to your home.

I'm watching the Russia ETF (RSX). If realpolitik prevails in the oil patch, it should be an interesting ride.

Ah yes, the 20+ Year U.S. Government Bond Index (TLT). You get charts like this when the Fed hires traders for the explicit reason to move markets. No Fed manipulation here folks, this chart looks completely natural, move right along.

The old equal-weighted CRB Commodity index (GCC) looks bad.

The algo is superb with speculative stocks, or stocks that are surrounded by controversy, like Tesla (TSLA).

There's so much speculative interest in Apple (AAPL) that it trends better than the indices. The machines love this stock.

The main message here is that empirical methods which use evidence (objective data) always trounce normative methods which vainly try to explain the world as it "should be" (invariably in the mind of whomever is writing).

For years, I have railed against "descriptive" economic and financial models, which are not able to predict the future. Indeed, if a model has no predictive ability, it does not describe reality at all. Scientific conjectures can be proven or disproven using data - not opinion. There's a lot of noise out there about investing. The greatest advice I can give readers is:

1. Avoid normative analysis like the plague ("this yield seems high, therefore this stock should rise").

2. Embrace empirical models which collect data and have built in exit criterion if they are wrong.

3. Measure twice, cut once. Algorithms are best evaluated by their results.

4. Apply robust empirical algorithms to multiple securities or markets to enjoy the power of large numbers when you deploy your statistical edge.

5. Results during times of stress and prosperity are worth a thousand times more than results that only good times.

