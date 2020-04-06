Novartis: Swiss Pharmaceutical Titan On Sale

Swiss drug manufacturer Novartis AG (NVS) has waded into the race to find a treatment for COVID-19. Conversely, its stock price has taken a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak, as the market in general has. This provides an opportunity for investors to buy the stock at a discount to fair value.

Novartis has cropped up in the news quite a bit in relation to the dominant issue of our time - namely, the spread of COVID-19 and resultant coronavirus pandemic. In late March, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of malaria treatment chloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients. Emergency rules dictate that the chloroquine drugs used for such treatment must be those donated to the federal stockpile by manufacturers such as Novartis and Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY).

Despite President Trump's enthusiasm, the evidence that chloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19 is slim at present, though it has potential - but Novartis are not banking on chloroquine alone as a solution to the problem. The bone marrow cancer drug Jakati may also be useful as a potential COVID-19 treatment, and Novartis are collaborating with Incyte (INCY) in a phase III clinical trial to aid COVID-19 patients suffering a severe immune overreaction.

However, the outcome of this remains uncertain, and Novartis is far from being the only pharmaceutical firm pursuing COVID-19 treatments - Pfizer (PFE), to take one example, has partnered with German biotechnology company BioNTech SE (BNTX) to develop an mRNA-based vaccine. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF) (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Sanofi (SNY) are also trying to re-purpose old treatments against the new coronavirus threat.

One thing that is certain, however, is the impact that the coronavirus outbreak has had on Novartis stock - the stock has plummeted 16.23% from its 52-week high of $99.84 per share to a price of $83.64 per share. This is tied to the general bearishness that the outbreak has engendered, and is certainly no reflection on the quality of Novartis the business. The firm has been a profitable operator in the drug manufacturing sector due to best-sellers such as arthritis treatment Consetyx and heart failure treatment Entresto - its profitability is evident from its 18.67% operating margin and the revenue and net income figures reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (CHF) Revenue ($) Net Income (CHF) Net Income ($) 2015 47.6 billion 48.67 billion 6.76 billion 6.91 billion 2016 47.8 billion 48.87 billion 6.61 billion 6.76 billion 2017 48.34 billion 49.43 billion 7.58 billion 7.75 billion 2018 43.88 billion 44.87 billion 12.52 billion 12.8 billion 2019 47.2 billion 48.26 billion 7.1 billion 7.26 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Novartis' investor relations page.

Under CEO Vasant Narasimhan, who has been at the helm since February 2018, Novartis has been seeking to maintain its profitability by moving into the area of gene therapies. In April 2018 it announced it was acquiring biotech firm AveXis, Inc. for $8.7 billion. With the AveXis acquisition, Novartis obtained the gene therapy drug Zolgensma - which is used to treat spinal muscular atrophy and is the world's most expensive drug at a price of $2.1 million.

The five-year partnership with Microsoft enables Novartis to use A.I. to refine its CAR-T gene therapy. Image provided by Flipboard.

Another acquisition, that of cholesterol treatment provider The Medicines Company (MDCO) for $9.7 billion, serves to bolster Novartis' heart treatment offerings by adding drugs such as inclisiran to the portfolio. And a five-year partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) gives Novartis the artificial intelligence needed to refine its CAR-T gene therapy, where blood cells are taken from patients, modified to attack cancer cells, and reinjected into patients.

Novartis may be successful in generating an effective COVID-19 treatment. Then again, it may not. But its forays into gene therapy and its various acquisitions ensure that this Swiss pharmaceutical titan will continue to reward shareholders going forward. That shareholders have benefited from having Novartis in their portfolios is evident from the 17.50% return on equity and from the 23 years of consecutively rising dividends, which may well continue to be raised going forward given the 54.03% payout ratio and reported free cash flow of 12.17 billion CHF ($12.44 billion).

Novartis might have to freeze its dividend in light of the current coronavirus-afflicted economic climate, but it is financially robust enough to ride out the storm. Long-term debt of 21.36 billion CHF ($21.84 billion) is offset by a net worth of 53.8 billion CHF ($55.01 billion), and total current liabilities of 27.37 billion CHF ($27.98 billion) are offset by total current assets of 28.57 billion CHF ($29.21 billion), cash-on-hand worth 10.76 billion CHF ($11 billion), short-term investments worth 323.43 million CHF ($330.69 billion), and total accounts receivable of 8.88 billion CHF ($9.08 billion). I see the coronavirus outbreak as a short-term event, and consequently do not believe that Novartis will see any long-term deterioration on its balance sheet.

However, despite the acquisitions and partnerships, earnings-per-share growth over the next five years is projected to be only 7.69%, which necessitates a discount to fair value. However, the coronavirus-induced fear that Mr. Market is experiencing has provided such a discount at this time.

The sponsored ADR for Novartis traded at $83.64 per share at close of market on 04/03/2020. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 04/03/2020, Novartis' sponsored ADR traded on the New York Stock Exchange at a share price of $83.64 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, based on earnings-per-share of $5.06. The stock also sports a dividend yield of 3.69%. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 25.01, and the current dividend yield is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.31%. This all points to Novartis trading below fair value, and begs the question of what fair value for Novartis is.

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.10 (16.53 / 15 = 1.10) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $76.04 (83.64 / 1.10 = 76.04). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.66 (16.53 / 25.01 = 0.66) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $126.73 (83.64 / 0.66 = 126.73).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.90 (3.31 / 3.69 = 0.90) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $92.93 (83.64 / 0.90 = 92.93). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $98.57 (76.04 + 126.73 + 92.93 / 3 = 98.57). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 15% at present.

In summary, Novartis is in contention to provide an effective COVID-19 treatment, and has plenty of potential in gene therapies to ensure future profitability and maintain its dividend streak. Its balance sheet will allow it to withstand the short-term impact that the coronavirus outbreak has had, and the market's reaction to that impact offers prospective investors a 15% discount to fair value on the stock at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.