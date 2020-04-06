Apache: Recently Slashed Dividend May Never Stage A Comeback

Their leverage is very high and even after conditions recover, it will likely take a decade or more to lower their leverage sufficiently.

During the last three years of moderate operating conditions, they never once came close to covering their dividend payments with free cash flow.

Whilst some companies that reduce their dividends have the ability to reinstate them when conditions recover, this does not appear likely.

Introduction

The latest oil price crash certainly has been wreaking havoc on the dividends of oil and gas companies, with Apache (APA) being one of the first to succumb and reduce their dividend by a staggering 90%. Whilst some companies that reduce their dividends should be capable of reinstating them once conditions improve, unfortunately, this does not appear to be likely in this situation.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings.” The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Given their dividend coverage only averaged a very disappointing 21.19% during the last three years of moderate operating conditions, it should come as little surprise that they moved quickly to reduce their dividend at the first sign of turmoil. This indicates that even with higher oil and gas prices they were still reliant on funding the vast majority of their dividend payments through debt, which needless to explain, cannot have continued indefinitely anyway. It also paints a poor picture of their ability to reinstate their dividend once conditions improve. Seeing as it only comprises a small percentage of their operating cash flow, it may still be possible if they can tweak their capital expenditure lower, providing their financial position was adequately strong.

They have significantly reduced their capital expenditure guidance for 2020 to only $1.1b at the midpoint, which represents a massive reduction of 57.10% compared to 2019. Whilst this will certainly assist them in remaining cash flow neutral during 2020, it poses serious concerns regarding the medium to long-term impacts to their production. Given the high capital intensity of their industry and the fact that there are no suggestions anywhere that these investment reductions are completely due to cost savings, it could very well prove a parasitic victory that leaves them less prepared when conditions recover.

To provide an example, during 2017-2019, their capital expenditure averaged $2.612b, yet their production excluding non-controlling interests in Egypt in 2019 was 413,000boe/d versus 449,000boe/d in 2016, which represents a decrease of 8.02%. Whilst there are many moving parts, it nonetheless would still be difficult to imagine their production performing well in the future after seeing their investments being slashed by more than half.

Financial Position

Although it seems unlikely, since it may be possible for their future cash flow to support their previous dividend once conditions recover, their financial position will be the determining factor. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their financial metrics, it does not take long to notice they entered this downturn with high leverage, as evidenced by their very high gearing ratio of 68.98%. Given this and their other poor financial metrics that further support this assertion, especially their interest coverage of only 0.95, it comes as little surprise that their credit rating has been downgraded to below investment grade.

Given their cash balance is relatively low at only $241m, it indicates that they will most likely be reliant on their credit facility to maintain their liquidity. Thankfully, they entered this downturn with undrawn commitments totaling $4b and a maturity date not until March 2024. This should play a critical role ensuring that they can remain a going concern providing a recovery eventuates within the next one to two years. When reviewing their credit facility it was noticed that they have a covenant that states the following:

“The financial covenants of the 2018 credit facility require Apache to maintain an adjusted debt-to-capital ratio of not greater than 60 percent at the end of any fiscal quarter. For purposes of this calculation, capital excludes the effects of non-cash write-downs, impairments, and related charges occurring after June 30, 2015.”

- Apache’s 2019 10-K SEC Filing.

On the surface this sounds alarming as the debt to capital ratio is very similar to the gearing ratio, whereby the latter uses net debt instead of total debt, as this already sits at 68.98% and thus could indicate that they have minimal scope to further increase their debt without breaching this covenant. Nevertheless, after digging deeper into their numbers, they appear safe as it excludes their write-downs and impairments since the end of Q2 2015, which totaled a massive $18.356b and thus their adjusted debt to capital ratio is only 26.40%. Once again, it should be remembered that all of these numbers are excluding their Altus Midstream subsidiary that is consolidated into their financial statements.

Although this means they technically have the ability to increase their debt materially without breaching their credit facility covenant, it will only further hamper their ability to invest and reinstate their dividend once conditions improve. To provide an example, even if they somehow exit this downturn without incurring any additional debt and amazingly maintain their production despite their massive capital expenditure reductions, it would still take them approximately ten years to halve their net debt and thus bring their leverage to a moderate level.

Whilst this already sounds rather dire, this scenario actually also assumed that their free cash flow surged five times higher than it averaged during 2017-2019. Now does this scenario sound realistic? I highly doubt any investors believe that all of this could eventuate together and thus further illustrates how they are choked by their debt and as a result have little scope to ever reinstate their dividend. The fact that the world is progressively moving away from fossil fuels also further complicates their ability to provide meaningful long-term shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Since they entered this downturn with a high level of leverage, when they most likely make it to the other side, they are virtually assured to prioritize deleveraging. When combined with the long-term questions regarding fossil fuel demand, I believe that it would be wise for investors to never expect anything more than their current token dividend and thus I feel a neutral rating is appropriate.

Notes: Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Apache’s SEC filings and Altus Midstream’s 2019 10-K SEC filing, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.