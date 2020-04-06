Avalara: Buy This Leader In The Tax Automation Trend

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) stock price has fallen roughly 26% from its recent high, mostly due to multiple adjustments from the recent market turmoil. Despite the big drop in share price, I believe that Avalara has a strong track record with strong potential switching costs. At $68, it is undervalued by roughly 31% based on my base-case assumptions.

(Source: Google)

Strong revenue growth with a growing addressable market

The company has achieved decent revenue growth in recent years. Revenue has grown from $54M in 2015 to $382M in 2019, compounding at 67% year on year. Throughout the same period, gross margins have expanded from 80% to 90%.

In its S1, Avalara estimates its total addressable market as $8B. However, this only reflects the US market and does not include the potential for international expansion. Avalara recognizes this and is likely to be expanding internationally in the upcoming years:

While most of our revenue is currently generated from customers located in the United States, we support transaction tax compliance in Europe, South America, and Asia and believe we have a significant growth opportunity in these markets. For example, the OECD estimates that over $1.2 trillion of VAT was collected in Europe for 2016. Although we are in the early stages of developing our international presence and therefore have less historical data with which to assess the size of our market opportunities, we believe that Europe and other jurisdictions throughout the world represent a significant additional addressable market for our transaction tax compliance solutions.

Avalara has the potential to grow its switching costs further

Avalara specializes in tax and compliance automation software. Avalara has been focused on increasing its switching costs through integrations with other business applications.

We have invested in developing and maintaining more than 600 pre-built integrations that are designed to embed our solutions seamlessly into leading business applications, including accounting, ERP, ecommerce, POS, recurring billing, and CRM systems. We believe that maintaining pre-built integrations with a broad range of business applications provides a competitive advantage, to which we refer as a moat, as these integrations dramatically reduce implementation time, effort, and cost; enable our solutions to function seamlessly with the core applications our customers use to process and manage their transactions; and allow customers to easily and efficiently manage tax compliance across multiple business applications.

(Source: Avalara S1)

As such, businesses are unlikely to switch away from Avalara because of the risk of implementing a new solution. Even if other solutions appear cheaper, they are unlikely to risk lost productively to try new software. As companies adopt more services using Avalara's platform, they become more entrenched with time. This is reflected in Avalara's high revenue retention rate of 107% in 2019 with 9,700 core customers.

Avalara has a strong balance sheet

To ensure that smaller companies like Avalara do not run into liquidity issues, one way to determine that is to monitor its cash and debt balances, as well as its cash-burn rate.

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Avalara has $467M of cash, with zero debt. With free cash flow of $12.2M in 2019, it provides a large cushion for Avalara to invest in growth. It also helps Avalara tide through any operational difficulties in this volatile period.

(Source: Avalara latest 10K)

Investment Risks

In an economic downturn, Avalara's customers might be prone to business slowdown or failure, which could lead to stronger churn rates for its product. Avalara has to continuously provide increasing value for its customers so that it becomes an essential part of their workflow.

Avalara also faces competition in its space. With the increasing number of software companies that are addressing the tax automation space like TaxJar and Vertex, Avalara has to ensure that its platform continues to solve customer needs to gain market share and keep them from switching over to competitors.

Valuation

1) Revenue growth at 35% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Avalara's track record of high sales growth and its ability to expand its total addressable market. Avalara has only addressed the US market currently and it is poised to capture a larger slice of the international tax market. However, intense competition and a lack of product innovation might put a lid on high sales growth in the future as Avalara continues to expand its offering.

2) Operating margin of 30% from 2024 onwards. Software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Avalara's gross margins have remained above 65% since 2015. Once Avalara scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience a high level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. However, if Avalara has to incur higher customer acquisition costs due to strong competition, there could be some downward pressure on its margins in the near term.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Avalara will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Avalara has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Avalara having negative operating income and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

(Source: Author creation using Avalara financials) (Figures are in $millions except per share data and percentages)

The value I derived for Avalara is roughly $7.4B for the entire company. This represents a 31% upside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $89.3 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against other software companies.

Companies Price/Sales Ratio EV/Sales Ratio YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Avalara 14 14 40 -14 Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) 11 11 44 -42 Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) 17 16 52 -38 Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) 22 23 50 -17

(Source: Author creation using data from Seeking Alpha)

Compared to other peers, Avalara is reasonably priced. Avalara is more expensive than Anaplan which has higher growth but worse operating margins. Compared to Smartsheet and Coupa, Avalara is cheaper with better margins and slower growth.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Avalara will be able to execute according to my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth, the recent pullback might not make Avalara a clear buy.

