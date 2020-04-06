Mallinckrodt: Back To The Negotiating Table

CMS has confirmed the $650 million retroactive payment is not immediate, and payment terms can be negotiated.

Within a span of a month, the company's situation has drastically changed as a result of the worst outcome from the CMS suit. This negative outcome, coupled with tightening liquidity from the Covid-19 outbreak, led to lenders pulling out of funding the new term loan. In turn, jeopardising the original opioid settlement.

What's next?

With the looming $610 million principal repayment, $650 million additional liabilities, and uncertainty of an opioid settlement, potential bankruptcy is becoming more likely, which is reflected in the drastic drop in the share price.

However, investors have yet to look at the situation from the perspective of the other side i.e. government. They have as much to lose as shareholders if the company went under.

$610 million 15 April 2020 bond

By end 2019, the company has $790 million in cash and likely generated >$100 million in free cash flow for Q1 20 ($120 million in Q1 19), the company will have >$890 million cash on hand. It is more than sufficient to fully pay for the $610 million with $280 million cash to meet working capital needs.

Personally, I see a full repayment as the best outcome as refinancing will be challenging and expensive in the current climate. And the lower liquidity position could potentially help in negotiations with the government.

$650 million retroactive CMS payment

The company has filed for a stay and reconsideration of the CMS outcome, which will most likely fail (strange for a judge to reverse a judgement under consideration for 7 months) and will be bought to the appeal court. Though I feel strongly that there is an unfair bias towards the state at play, it is best to take the conservative stance and assume the judgement will be carried out in full.

Image 1: Quote from CMS's filing of opposition for reconsideration and stay

Source: Court filing

The company will have to start retroactive payment to the states. On the (somewhat) bright side, CMS has stated in their opposition argument against a stay that the payments will be made over a course of time, and the company could work with states on a payment plan (potentially using product to offset retroactive payment).

Given the alternative of demanding cash payout which will force the company to bankruptcy and getting nothing, the states will likely be open to payment via product. Acthar will likely be sold at a loss, but it will not be as demanding on the company's cash flow.

Opioid settlement

States are likely more desperate than ever to conclude a settlement, with Covid-19 putting huge stress on state budgets. And they will want 1) cash payout and 2) fast payout. With these two criteria, they are unlikely to push a deal that will put the company into bankruptcy, which will end up with states getting nothing/minimal payout after a prolonged bankruptcy proceeding.

From the company's front, the lowered liquidity position means the high cash upfront structure is not viable. I believe a win-win strategy will be a settlement structured around the sale of SpecGx. It also does not make commercial sense for the company to pay out more than what SpecGx is worth. And a lower strike price for the warrants will also help sweeten the pot.

This will be an ideal deal from the state's perspective, getting a huge cash payout, albeit only after SpecGx is done with the bankruptcy process in 2-3 years. The positive versus the original deal will be an earlier conclusion of the deal since the company will not require refinancing. And a lower debt profile also equates to a more attractive investment proposition i.e. higher stock price.

Conclusion

Can I say that the company will definitely not be pushed into bankruptcy? No. The government can and has pushed companies to file for bankruptcy. However, from a logical standpoint, it is in the best interest of all parties to ensure the solvency of the company. With the current price assuming an unjustifiably high likelihood of bankruptcy, MNK remains a strong BUY.

