Jounce Therapeutics Is A Small Biotech Worth Paying Attention To

Introduction

Jounce Therapeutics (JNCE) is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. The company has developed a suite of integrated technologies that comprise their Translational Science Platform, enabling them to comprehensively interrogate the cellular and molecular composition of tumors.

The company uses a biomarker-drive approach from discovery all the way through clinical development. Their translational Science Platform is leveraged to identify and prioritize targets across a broad spectrum of immune and non-immune cell types. Subsequently, in the early development process, potential predictive biomarkers are identified to enable them to enrich their clinical trials for patient populations that may be more likely to respond to immunotherapy.

The company also uses characteristics defined by their biomarker efforts to focus on niche indications to inform their clinical strategy. Once clinical data is available for a product candidate, a reverse translational approach is used to interrogate tumor and blood samples from patients with known outcomes. By using these reverse translational findings, clinical trials can be better designed which results in more efficient cancer immunotherapies that provide greater benefit to patients.

Clinical Program

Figure 1 Jounce Therapeutics’ Clinical Pipeline (Source)

Jounce’s most advanced product candidate, vopratelimab, is a monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator (“ICOS”) which is a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in many solid tumors. Vopratelimab was assessed in a Phase 1/2 ICONIC clinical trial that we refer to as ICONIC. Vopratelimab was found to be safe and well-tolerated, both as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo, from Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

At the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (“ASCO”) Annual Meeting, the company presented preliminary efficacy and safety data from the ICONIC trial across multiple tumor types in a cohort of heavily pre-treated patients with about 65% having received 3 or more prior therapies. The data indicated signs of clinical efficacy with partial responses observed in gastric cancer and triple-negative breast cancer for both vopratelimab and opdivo combination and vopratelimab as a monotherapy.

Based on the ICONIC trial, preliminary signals of clinical activity with vopratelimab monotherapy and in combination with opdivo were observed, accompanied by an ICOS pharmacodynamic biomarker, specifically the emergence of CD4 T cells in the peripheral blood with a high expression of ICOS per T cell, or ICOS hi CD4 T cells. Through reverse translational analysis, an association between the emergence of ICOS hi CD4 T cells and clinical response was identified. An analysis of the populations of CD4 T cells in the blood of a subset of ICONIC patients with evaluable samples demonstrated the emergence of ICOS hi CD4 T cells in all patients who had a target lesion reduction of 30 percent or greater.

Furthermore, a separate study of blood samples from responding and non-responding patients who received PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy was conducted and no emergence of ICOS hi CD4 T cells was observed, indicating that the emergence of this cell population is attributable to the activity of vopratelimab. As such, combining vopratelimab with agents that induce ICOS hi CD4 T cells, such as Yervoy by Bristol-Myers Squibb, may increase proliferation and activity of these cells, which can lead to greater clinical benefits.

On the back of the ICONIC trial, 2 development paths for vopratelimab was decided. The first is the Phase 2 EMERGE trial which focuses on the induction of ICOS hi CD4 T cells prior to administration of vopratelimab. Vopratelimab is being evaluated in combination with Yervoy in patients with non-small cell lung carcinoma (“NSCLS”) and urothelial cancer. The EMERGE trial was initiated in June 2019 and initial efficacy data are expected to be available in the second half of the year.

The second development path is the planned Phase 2 SELECT trial which will evaluate vopratelimab and JTX-4014, a PD-1 inhibitor in patients with second-line, PD-1 inhibitor naïve NSCLC. The SELECT trial will utilize the TISvopra, which is a baseline RNA signature biomarker optimized for the prediction of the emergence of ICOS hi CD4 T cells and is expected to predict for both vopratelimab and PD-1 activity. This will enable the company to screen for patients who are more likely to respond to treatment in the SELECT trial which is expected to be initiated in the middle of 2020 with interim data available in 2021.

Beyond vopratelimab, other clinical assets include JTX-4014, which is a PD-1 inhibitor and as briefly mentioned earlier, will be used as the combination agent for the Phase 2 SELECT trial. In November 2019, Jounce presented efficacy and safety data demonstrating the anti-tumor activity of JTX-4014. The company also announced that JTX-1811 was selected as the next development candidate to emerge from its Translational Science Platform. JTX-1811 is a monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete immune-suppressive T regulatory cells, which may have clinical benefits as T regulatory cells diminish productive immune response. The company expects to file for an IND to initiate a Phase 1 study for JTX-1811 in 2021.

Lastly, JTX-8064 is an anti-Leukocyte Immunoglobulin Like Receptor B2 (LILRB2) antibody and is the first candidate to emerge from Jounce’s Translational Science Platform efforts that focuses on tumor-associated macrophages. Preclinical data support the development of JTX-8064 as a novel immunotherapy to reprogram immune-suppressive macrophages and enhance anti-tumor immunity. The worldwide rights to JTX-8064 are licensed to Celgene, which has been subsequently acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb, for $50M upfront license fee and up to $480M in milestone payments, as well as royalties on potential worldwide sales. The licensing deal overwrites the companies’ previous partnership and Jounce will retain worldwide rights for their remaining clinical pipeline.

Prospects

As of 31 December 2019, cash and equivalents on hand were $170.4M. The company has given guidance that the cash burn for 2020 will be between $80M to $90M and as such, its cash runway should be able to fund all operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements to the end of 2021. The importance of having enough short-term cash runway can't be understated given the recent market turmoil from the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacts companies' ability to raise capital.

While the licensing agreement with Celgene means that the company would be eligible for future payment based on the success of JTX-8064, the renegotiated deal means that Celgene has declined to pick up the option on the other platform, which may put into doubts over the potential of ICOS as a target. This is certainly a cause for concern given that the initial data from the ICONIC was received negatively by the market. On the flip side, this new deal also is a higher reward for the company if the vopratelimab and other programs turn out to be successful.

The EMERGE and SELECT trials also have the potential to show better clinical efficacy, given that the company is working on enhancing ICOS hi CD4 T cells, which have shown to have better efficacy and screening for patients who are more likely to respond from their immunotherapies. The risks are that the COVID-19 pandemic will delay clinical trials and that the next milestone from both trials is delayed while burning more cash.

Conclusion

Given that the company is now trading at a modest market cap of roughly $140M, down from a peak of around $900M 2 years ago, I am ready to take a long-term small speculative position in this company. As things currently stand, their cash on hand is currently more than their market cap, and while their cash will continue to be depleted, the current valuation is pricing in no value for its technology and intellectual position.

One of the co-founders of the company, James Allison, is a Nobel laureate and was instrumental in the successful development of Yervoy. Furthermore, its vopratelimab program has the potential to show better efficacy and more targeted treatments in solid tumors and the company should be poised for a positive run if data proves to be successful.

As always, investors should conduct their own due diligence and consider their risk appetites and time horizon before investing in clinical-stage biotech companies. This is especially so, given the recent market turmoil from the COVID-19 pandemic which has led to several countries announcing lockdowns, disruption in supply chain and business operations. Several clinical trials have already been delayed globally, this may also impact Jounce's clinical development negatively, and their cash burn will continue even if clinical trials are delayed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.