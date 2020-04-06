Ring Central - Should Your Portfolio Pick Up This Name

The issue for investors is that these positives have been recognized and the current EV/S ratio of just below 18X is far above average for the company's growth cohort.

Ring Central’s Spike

In the last few months the shares of Ring Central (RNG) appreciated noticeably to a new high, then fell noticeably at the start of the pandemic influenced trading, and then spiked again before backing off to a level around 15% below the company’s all time high that was set on February 19th. The reasons for the spike through February had to do with a recognition of the company’s strong growth: the last quarter showed total revenues rising 34% and enterprise ARR growing 71%. The company has reported positive non-GAAP earnings with an operating margin of about 9.6%. The company’s guidance at the time it reported earnings back in mid-February had been for growth of about 26% with non-GAAP operating margins consistent with prior levels.

The quarter that was reported in mid-February was a noticeable beat. Revenues were about 4% greater than the prior consensus forecast. The EPS upside was about 15%. The company raised its forecast for full year revenues by about 3%, and left its EPS guidance unchanged as its outstanding share calculation ticked higher due to its share price appreciation, and the shares issued to Avaya as part of the partnership agreement between the two companies.

Needless to say the world has been turned upside down since February 19th. What was good then means nothing to many investors at this point. But investors have gravitated to companies that in some way are involved with the “work-at-home” paradigm and have rebalanced portfolios toward companies that are benefiting from that trend and away from other investments that will be seriously damaged by the economic upsets engendered by the Covid-19 virus. The most recent spike in Ring Central shares relates to the company’s partnership with Avaya (OTC:AVYA) and the release of what is called the Avaya Cloud Office.

Until recently, RingCentral had a partnership with Zoom (ZM) in which RNG resold the Zoom teleconferencing solution. Zoom has had a number of other partners, and this partnership was not terribly important for Zoom’s go to market strategy. The video conferencing partnership, which had been on-going since 2018 had various limits on meeting attendees that made it not terribly useful in the real world. Earlier this year, Avaya and Ring announced a collaboration and as of April 1st, the Avaya Cloud Office became generally available. The solution is based on the RingCentral open platform and provides users with numerous services including video conferencing, messaging, calling, file sharing and collaboration across any device or user location.

The launch, in this time of limited public events due to the Covid-19 virus precautions, did not offer the level of detail and marketing pizzazz that might have been anticipated from such an important announcement. There have been some details that have been made available from the 800 channel partner agents that have been trained and signed up for the launch. RingCentral will probably wind up with more value than Avaya as the partnership is structured, although given Avaya’s current valuation, it probably has more percentage upside potential, particularly after its negative share price reaction to the specific release of April 1st.

In addition to Cloud Office, RNG has announced what it calls RingCentral Video (RCV) a re imagined video meeting experience. RingCentral Releases RingCentral Video to Address Work from Anywhere Demands; Completes Message Video Phone Solution I have linked here to a high-level overview of the functional capabilities of RCV. Video Conferencing, Screen Sharing, and Team Messaging | RingCentral Let me be pointed and suggest that I do not anticipate, regardless of specific points of functionality, that RCV is going to dent Zoom’s ascension. It is somewhat possible that the encryption flaw discovered in the Zoom app will have some impact on Zoom short-term. But the advent of RCV should not be a problem for Zoom’s growth pattern. And RingCentral is not known for being aggressive in terms of pricing. In the overall UCaaS space, in fact, it is the premium priced solution.

What might be anticipated, at least over some period of time, is that RCV will enable RingCentral to achieve significantly higher growth rates than would otherwise be the case.

A significant component of the Ring Central offering relates to its integration With Google Chrome’s Web RTC. While Chrome is the inaugural launch platform for RingCentral Video, essentially the strategy is to make the service universally available.

Given what has been released, which is more promotional than totally substantive, see attached link (Video Conference and Online Meetings in One Click | RingCentral): it is not really feasible for analysts to do a comparison of feature/function of Zoom vs. the new RCV offering. One can see a 1 hour video on the RCV capabilities in the attachment. The commercial is more than enough for analysts like this writer to get a sense of the capabilities and ease of use of the offering, and not nearly enough for the third party analysts who tend to guide most of the selection process in larger enterprises. The product is not intended for individual consumers and is focused on enterprise capabilities. I would have to suggest that given the management team at RCV is only too aware of the challenges they face in competing against Zoom, that from the standpoint of cost, features and ease of use, that their offering is at least equal to, and perhaps better than what one can find in the Zoom offering. I imagine that many larger users will at least try RCV to determine if the service has specific benefits for their organizations.

But the use of Zoom has become so ubiquitous, and obviously a standard in many organizations, that it will be difficult to displace the service. Ring has built up a formidable distribution capability with both a highly productive direct sales force, and with channel partners, in particular, and the ease of use features of its new service are such that it will get trials and usage. Overall, the opportunity, is large certainly large enough, such that I think Ring will be able to achieve goals consistent with improving its long-term anticipated growth rate-and I have used such expectations in my valuation analysis.

Ring Central has been defined as a company that sells solutions to enable messaging, collaboration, conferencing and online meetings through a variety of devices including smartphones, tablets PC’s and old-fashioned desk phones. Most people describe their category as UCaaS (Unified Communication as a Service). At this point, RNG is the largest and probably the fastest growing of the major companies in the UCaaS space. The best recognized competitors in the space are Vonage (VG) and Jive now owned by LogMeIn (LOGM) now in the process of being taken private by a consortium of P/E firms including Elliott and Francisco partners. Besides these two, there are certainly other competitors with significant offerings in the space.

I will discuss what has been and is likely to remain the core business of Ring Central in some detail but these days, investors are looking for the next Zoom, and some investors have concluded that Ring Central will be it. If nothing else, offering a full suite of video conferencing services to a broad range of potential users within the Avaya base is a timely undertaking. I think it would be hyper-optimistic, to coin a word, to expect that RNG’s penetration of the video conferencing market to be more than a small fraction of that of Zoom. That isn’t necessarily a function of the capabilities of the Cloud Office and RCV. But this is a product self-evidently aimed at business and the Avaya base and not the millions of Zoom sessions that anxious parents and family members have initiated to speak to their loved ones.

At the moment, as is known by most investors/readers, Zoom’s business is on an extraordinary trajectory that might well be described as an act of nature. In this environment of mandatory lockdowns and panic, a Zoom video conference has become balm to many a troubled parent worried about the well being of their family. I have seldom, if ever, seen a service such as that offered by Zoom become such a standard in the IT space in such a short period of time. I do a fair number of virtual meetings with the CFO’s of companies on which I write. It is simply amazing how many of those companies now use Zoom as their defacto standard for conferences. Whether or not Zoom’s valuation will ever make sense is not really the topic of this discussion. But the fact is that investors are clearly hungry for Zoom alternatives that are in the space.

On its last conference call, Ring forecast revenue for the current year to be in the range of $1.13 billion, or growth of 25%. Almost inevitably, at this point, the economic impact of the virus, i.e. the adoption of the work at home paradigm by many, and possibly through the impact of the company’s new video product, I expect to see revenues higher than forecast-certainly a rarity in these times. I am using a revenue estimate of $1.25 billion for the next 4 reported quarters which would be growth of 38.5%. The company is estimating 94.5 million outstanding shares for the current full year. That yields an enterprise value of about $20 billion based on the current share price of around $215/share, and an EV/S ratio of almost 18X. Not terribly surprisingly, this valuation is noticeably greater than average for the mid-thirty percent growth cohort-presumably because investors and some analysts think that the new self-developed video conferencing offering will accelerate growth to a higher level than the consensus expectation by a meaningful level. What is really at work here is that ZM shares are currently valued at more than 40X EV/S and will need years of hyper-growth to justify their valuation. Ring is over-valued based on the consensus, but not by a factor of several times, and although its free cash flow margin is small, it is positive, and about average for its growth cohort.

Competition offered by Ring is not likely to be a material factor in Zoom’s current trajectory of operational performance. But the potential a Zoom alternative might have to boost Ring’s growth, and the overall cachet in terms of investor perceptions regarding Ring’s potential growth cadence is far from minimal and that was seen in Friday’s trading when RNG shares rose by 10% or so in the context of a falling market.

This is not an article about the prospects for Zoom. Zoom shares have been a force of nature in this pandemic as investors seek to find safety in equities whose demand is being accelerated by the conditions wrought by the impact of the virus. Today, with the formal announcement of a competitor to Zoom, at least in the enterprise sector, the shares have pulled back a bit. I have suggested that buying almost any name based on how its business is going to evolve during this lock-down period makes little sense. When Zoom was in its gestation phase, prior to its IPO, I felt positively about its prospects. I still do.

But there is little to justify an EV/S of 36X, and I would have written that regardless of the impact of RNG’s offering. It is just another risk that investors assume in buying such highly valued shares.

Should investors buy these shares? I confess to be a “Johnny come lately” to this story. I don’t get to investigate everything I want to look at when I want to look at it. At the current price of about $210/share, I am inclined to think that the upside is relatively modest -- the shares have compressed as have most shares because of concerns about the economy -- they just haven’t compressed all that much.

That said, I wouldn’t be surprised if the shares spike in the future on any kind of news relating to the success of the new offering. There may be some readers/investors who are looking to get on the video conferencing train, without paying for the valuation of the leader in the space. Despite the fact that it is difficult on just a quantitative basis to recommend the shares -- especially without any guidance relating to an anticipated ramp for RCV -- some readers can justify holding a relatively small position in the name regardless.

UCaaS -- That is still the market that contributes the revenue and profitability of this company

The latest market analysis for UCaaS shows that the overall market is currently worth a bit more than $16 billion with a CAGR of 9.5%. That growth rate is depressed because the definition of UCaaS includes telephony -- which is not showing rapid growth. The reason that Ring Central can grow rapidly is because its offering and its revenues are centered on capabilities in conferencing and collaboration platforms.

The company has been able to outgrow its market for several reason --perhaps the most important factor in its success has been its platform approach that enables users to enjoy the benefits of something more than 3000 integrations. The company has also developed a highly verticalized strategy that differentiates its offering from many of its competitors. Key verticals include financial services, healthcare and education. While RingCentral is not perhaps as focused on developers as are companies such as Elastic (ESTC), Twilio (TWLO) and MongoDB (MDB) it does have an eco-system with 30,000 developers, and this is important in terms of how the company wins business. The company does sell directly to larger enterprises, and it typically has been successful in selling 7 and occasionally 8 figure deals in a typical quarter. UCaaS by itself is not much of a game changer at this point; most enterprises have some form of integrated communications capability installed. Many users buy UCaaS these days to enhance the efficiency and cost levels in corporate communications and to provide capabilities on a corporate basis.. What is a game changer is the integration between UCaaS and business applications, and this is perhaps the key to understanding the success this company has enjoyed.

Last quarter was kind of a halcyon period for RNG -- along with many other enterprise software companies. Many things worked, and large deals were plentiful. For a company of this size, closing 30 deals greater than $1 million in a single quarter was a significant attainment. The company actually grew its ARR in the enterprise by 71% and grew ARR in in the channel by 53%. Those results showed growth at several time the market rate. Management spoke about booking linearity during the quarter, and my guess is that the momentum in Q4 carried over into the first couple of months of the company’s Q1. The company had a significant level of success with its channel partners. And of course the company developed some interesting partnerships with other companies in this space including Avaya, AT&T (T) and Atos. The company achieved a rather strong increase in sales productivity within the enterprise, with very attractive unit economics.

The UCaaS space has many competitors, some fairly familiar and others quite small. I have linked here to what are said to be the top alternatives to the VoIP business phone services that are offered by RingCentral. 6 Best RingCentral Alternatives 2020 To sum up what the article had to say about RC, this one line is more than enough, “ RingCentral is a fantastic service, but there are also many worthy alternatives on the market today.”

Like many other category leaders, RingCentral has put together a package of services, and an open platform, with a very strong and efficient selling motion -- it isn’t the kind of classic moat that some investors look for -- but it is obviously strong enough for this company to take share in its space consistently.

Gartner rates the RingCentral offering as 1st in the UCaaS space-and that was before assessing the impact of the recent partnerships with Avaya and AT&T and the introduction of its own offering in the meeting space. I have linked to the Gartner study here for readers interested in more details about that company’s evaluation.

That Ring Central has the pole position in the UCaaS space seems hard to deny. Its growth in the space has been impressive and its last quarter was most impressive of all. But that is not why investors have chosen to buy shares at this valuation.

The Ring Central business model

Unlike many other high-growth IT companies, RingCentral has reached non-GAAP profitability, and it generates a modest level of free cash flow, with free cash flow margins last year of 4%. This ratio was depressed by about 400 bps because of payments associated with the initiation of the company’s newest technology partnership with Avaya.

RingCentral is a cloud based service and more than 90% of its revenues come from subscriptions. Overall non-GAAP gross margins on subscription revenues have been in the lower 80% range for some time now. The gross margins on other revenues are far less, and drag down reported gross margins about 600 bps. At this point, the company has not made any projections with regards to the revenue or margin expectations for RCV or the other new services it is now offering. According the following study which is linked here, the market for on-line meetings in the enterprise space was projected to reach $6 billion by 2024 (Online Meeting Software Market-key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, and Forecast to 2019-2024). This study was compiled prior to the outbreak of the virus and the necessity of developing an on-line meeting paradigm in the business world. The market, will probably be larger than $6 billion-but just how much larger is difficult to guess.

Regardless of the uncertainties, it seems highly likely that Ring will be able to achieve significant market penetration now that it has its own product and is not reselling the service of a competitor. Again, just how much the new RCV offering might change the business model is not currently knowable.

This company has a business model that is somewhat different from a typical software company. It spends quite a bit less on research and development and somewhat more and sales and marketing. Last quarter, overall, the non-GAAP operating margin rose to 9.6%. Within that figure, the company spent a consistent 12.3% of revenues on sales and marketing expense which in total was up 33% year on year. It did achieve some very nice productivity gains in sales and marketing with a 230 basis point improvement in expense ratios, to 41.9%. Total revenues rose by 34% year on year, while non-GAAP sales and marketing costs rose by 27%.

The company had been forecasting that its non-GAAP operating margin would be unchanged this current year. With so many marketing activities currently constrained, it is difficult for anyone, I imagine, to project the specifics of sales and marketing spend. Typically some of the new services would be launched at very expensive events and there would be significant follow-up. Just what the cadence of those kinds of expenses will be is really hard to know. My guess is that there will be a lower level of sales and marketing expense both absolutely and as a ratio in both Q1 and Q2, followed by some kind of spike in Q3 continuing into Q4.

Wrapping Up

Ring Central has built a very attractive franchise in a crowded market. It is clearly the dominant player in the UCaaS space and its 71% growth in the enterprise last quarter was an exceptional attainment given the overall growth of the market. The company has now introduced its own offering in the video conferencing space. That the video conferencing space is hot, and is likely to remain so, is unquestioned. It is a bit more difficult to assess the ramp of the RCV product without some specific guidance from the company-but given the company’s success in UCaaS there is no reason not to anticipate a healthy ramp.

I have a process for evaluating companies. It is not always correct, to be sure, but it is one I find helpful. Basically, I look at growth vs. valuation and profitability vs. valuation. At the moment, Ring Central is something like 40%-50% higher than the average EV/S ratio for its growth rate. Of course, there are those who will say the growth rate I am using is too low-that the opportunity in terms of the RCV service is larger than forecast. The company is just about average in terms of free cash flow margins for its growth rate.

I would suggest that investors be patient and disciplined an await a more attractive entry point. I understand that the shares could and probably will spike if and when the company reports some decent mileposts on RCV. But for now, I am leaving the name alone with a strategy of watchful waiting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.