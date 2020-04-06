As Buffett Sells Airlines, Don't Buy Delta Stock

On Friday, after the market closed, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) filed forms with the SEC to declare that it had sold stock in Delta Airlines (DAL) and Southwest Airlines (LUV). Here's the disclosure for its Delta stock sale:

Source

To be clear, Buffett didn't unload his full stake in these airlines - far from it. But these transaction still amounted to hundreds of millions of dollars of airline stock sales at a low price. The $23-$26 range of sale prices for DAL stock on April 1st and 2nd represent its lowest level - by a wide margin - of recent years:

Data by YCharts

Some investors have been quick to criticize Buffett and Berkshire for this latest move. People are saying that Buffett is selling at the lows, locking in a big loss, and other such rhetoric. While I disagreed with Buffett's decision to get into airline stocks in the first place, I must give him points for this latest move. In crises, it's not uncommon for investors to become paralyzed and either hold onto stocks numbly or even double down hoping for a miraculous turnaround.

Berkshire, by contrast, seemingly quickly realized that the situation had changed and the stocks were now worth selling. The economy is changing at light speed thanks to the economic shutdown, and I respect Buffett for accepting a loss quickly and protecting shareholders' capital. In investing, it's unfortunate to be wrong, but the true pain starts when you choose to stay wrong.

Don't Blindly Follow Famous Investors

There's one huge takeaway from this series of developments with Buffett in the airline space: be careful of buying a stock simply because an investing legend did.

One investor on Twitter put it well:

It's true. There's nothing wrong with using your favorite investors as a source of ideas for companies to look at. But that's not an excuse to follow them blindly. There are several reasons for that.

For one, you don't know exactly when they are doing something. Usually, insider buys and sell disclosures are quite delayed, up to 45 days. However, when you own more than 10% of a company, you have to disclose transactions almost immediately. In this case, since Buffett owned such large stakes in Delta and Southwest, he was forced to disclose the sales more quickly.

Regardless, you only see the transactions after a delay, often a significant one. Berkshire owns a less than 10% stake in American Airlines (AAL) for example. This means it could be selling it right now, and we likely wouldn't hear about it until May, by which time its stock value could be vastly different than the current quotation. Now that Buffett is under the 10% threshold on Delta, for example, he can continue selling more and not have to disclose it nearly as promptly.

You also don't see your investing guru's hedges. Is your famous investor using options, futures, short positions on other stocks, or some other mechanism to change their exposure? Something like Berkshire in particular has so many moving parts. They could have owned airlines as a hedge for the company's operating businesses such as the railroad and/or its investments such as Occidental (OXY) in the energy space. All you see is Buffett's buys or sells, you don't see his reasoning for them. And while he gives public explanations for many of these transactions, you don't know the full context that went into those moves; it'd be surprising if he revealed his whole thesis on this sort of investment publicly.

Furthermore, you don't know the specific circumstances that drive your investment legend's decision to buy or sell stocks. Are they getting margin calls forcing sudden portfolio sales? Are they getting huge inflows, forcing them to put capital to work hurriedly? In the case of Berkshire, for example, there is some speculation that insurance firms may be wanting to raise capital given the large and hard to quantify systemic risks that they may be on the hook for at the moment. It seems odd that Buffett is a net seller of stocks right now, but there could be things going on that we don't know about.

There's also the possibility that Buffett is making moves in the airline industry for reasons that include public image; the government's handling of a rescue package for the airlines could benefit or harm the reputations of the investors involved. Additionally, some people, including Seeking Alpha author Exile of the Mainstream, suggested that Buffett may need to get below the 10% threshold to make the airlines eligible for the recently passed bailout package due to technicalities related to affiliated entities. Needless to say, many reasons that Buffett may buy or sell a stock do not apply to you; so you might not want to copy his decisions indiscriminately.

Keep Avoiding Airline Stocks

An interesting thing with Buffett selling now is that it sends a powerful signal - of the wrong kind - for the airline industry. For one thing, Buffett is close friends with Bill Gates. Gates, in turn, has some of the best access to information about the virus' spread; he's an expert in pandemics and has funded a great deal of work in the vaccine space through his charity. If people closely connected to Gates are sellers of travel industry stocks, that's potentially a negative indication for the length of the economic shutdown.

On top of that, Buffett has access to all sorts of economic data through his portfolio of operating companies. Imagine all the corporate information they have access to in Omaha thanks to their portfolio of insurance, railroad, energy, consumer staples, and other businesses. Berkshire has its pulse on the operating environment. Selling airline stocks at depressed valuations is a clear warning sign.

There's also the matter that the government bailout is turning out to be significantly less curative than bulls had initially expected. Bulls had hoped the government would freely give cash grants and loans to the airlines. However, the government is attaching a ton of strings to the aid and is now negotiating with airlines individually to extract equity or other sweeteners. This is not what people buying airline stocks two weeks ago were hoping for. In fact, one flight attendant's union warned that the government is now angling for as much as 40% equity stakes in the airlines in return for the employee wage grants; a rather stiff price indeed.

For another thing, parts of the government are continuing to hold airlines accountable to normal non-crisis standards. The Department of Transportation, for example, recently clarified that airlines are on still on the hook for refunds of cancelled flights:

“Although the COVID-19 public health emergency has had an unprecedented impact on air travel, the airlines’ obligation to refund passengers for cancelled or significantly delayed flights remains unchanged.”

When I wrote my cautious article about Spirit, there was some push-back on the idea that airlines like Spirit (SAVE) would end up having to give a great number of refunds, given their strict cancellation policies. However, the Department of Transportation seems clear that it won't be bending the rules despite the unprecedented times.

It is offering airlines time to come into compliance before prosecuting breaches of contract. But clearly passengers will in most cases have access to refunds and not just vouchers, frequent flier point awards, or other non-cash compensation. That's a blow to airlines, as a meaningful chunk of their liquidity position comes from "unearned revenues" for flights that have been paid for but not yet operated. Some airlines have even been reporting net negative revenues (more cancellations of existing bookings than new bookings) and this trend is unlikely to change in the near-term. And in a particularly concerning development for airline bulls, the airlines will have to retroactively inform passengers that accepted travel vouchers that they have the right to cash compensation instead. I expect that many travelers will take the cash given the economic uncertainty right now.

Don't underestimate just how deep the industry's problems run either. The airlines are continuing to fly right now with absurdly low factors in significant part - it seems - to remain eligible for a fatter chunk of the bailout funds. But this is economically bizarre behavior that could backfire.

CNN recently ran a heartwarming story about an American Airlines flight that carried just one passenger on a Washington-Boston route; a woman who was traveling to see her dying mother. Lost in the feel-good appeal of the story, however, is the fact that the airlines are flying planes around that literally have more crew than passengers on board. The bailout funds aren't going to last long at that rate. Let's look at some math for Delta.

Don't Buy That: Delta Airlines

In previous editions of my "Don't Buy That" series, I've explained why you should avoid airline stocks at the moment, and then why you should avoid Spirit Airlines in particular. However, I was still somewhat more open-minded to the idea of the stronger balance sheet airlines turning things around, particularly if the government stimulus/bailout package came with relatively few strings attached.

However, Buffett dumping Southwest Airlines stock in particular is a troublesome indication. That's because Southwest had, by far, the best balance sheet of the major American airlines coming into this mess. If Buffett is a seller of LUV stock at $32, down 40% from recent levels, what's the case for holding even flimsier airline shares?

Southwest has no apparent near-term solvency issues. Even before the government aid package passed, Southwest appeared to be in good shape with its Debt/EBITDA ratio coming in comfortably under 1x. Thus, if you're selling Southwest now, it likely suggests that you have little confidence that airline industry profits will normalize within a reasonable time period (though again, remember Buffett may have different motivations that an average investor would).

Let's think about it from another angle for a second. Last week, Delta announced it is losing more than $60 million per day, which equates to $420 million per week, $1.8 billion per month, and more than $5 billion per quarter. Furthermore, they expect things to get worse, saying they haven't reached a bottom yet. That sounds bad. It's actually worse than you probably think.

How profitable is Delta normally? Here is Delta's annual net income over the past decade. Please note that the company enjoyed a more than $8 billion tax benefit in 2013, it really earned far less that year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Thus, Delta was earning about $1 billion per year or less from 2010 through 2014, an era marked by a weak economy and higher oil prices. The company, then, is losing one year of annual profits every two weeks or so assuming a 2010-14 style operating environment.

Sure, profits rose to around $3-$4 billion annually starting in 2015 once oil prices crashed and the economy boomed. And oil prices appear likely to remain low for an extended period going forward. But we certainly aren't getting a booming economy back overnight.

Even if we did return to post-2015 style profitability, remember that Delta is currently losing around $2 billion per month, meaning it is wiping out a year of boom profits every two months or so. For one more perspective, consider that Delta had 651 million shares of stock outstanding as of last quarter. Thus, at a $60 million/day burn rate, Delta stock is losing $1 per share of value every 11 days. If you're treating DAL stock like a call option, that's an awfully aggressive rate of decay.

As Facts Change, Reconsider Your Assumptions

Criticize Buffett and Berkshire all you want for recent bad decisions. There have been some significant miscues recently, with the Occidental investments being particularly head-scratching. And how Buffett got wrecked on airlines after repeatedly saying the industry was a disaster, I'll never understand. Still, give Buffett credit for one thing: He's willing to sell an investment when his thesis doesn't pan out. For all the buy and hold ethos he projects, he (and the other Berkshire portfolio managers) actually turn over the portfolio a reasonable amount.

With the economy in utter turmoil, if there was ever a time to more actively manage a portfolio, it's probably now. It's certainly risky to hold onto boom or bust investments that were made in a different world. Maybe airlines had entered a new golden age where profit margins would remain high and competition wouldn't crop up. I doubt it. But it was at least a plausible theory in 2019. That possibility, however, is long gone now.

The airlines are now right in the center of the current mess, and one of the world's most-informed investors is selling his shares. There's no reason to be a counter-party to his sell orders - keep on avoiding the airline stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.