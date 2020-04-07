Is Now The Time To Get Back In?

We believe the downside risk is now squarely larger than the upside risk given the uncertainties and the lack of a traditional wipe out of sentiment.

People dislike uncertainty more than almost anything else...

In some ways uncertainty is worse than certain negative outcomes (i.e. gambling losses are awful but (typically) limited just to what you bet vs. uncertainty might be “how long will I be out of work if I get laid off? Can I pay my bills? Will I have to move?”)

In life, the longer the window of time, the greater the number of things that CAN occur during that window, and the greater the level of corresponding uncertainty.

The market fell to as much as -34% below the peak set on February 19th. Since then they have bounced hard thanks to a Federal Reserve that is producing incredible amounts of stimulus plus congress coming together to pass their own fiscal measures. In aggregate, the ~10% of GDP stimulus in the U.S. alone is more than most analysts had expected but close to what they wanted to see.

The conditions we had set for markets to stabilize then revive – a significant slowdown in COVID infection rates, recession-like pricing across financial markets, a reversal in investor positioning and extraordinary fiscal stimulus – have mostly been met. The wildcard issue remains infection rates, which are slowing a bit in the US and Europe but remain high.

Now the question becomes do we see a continuation of that rebound or do we retest the lows? That is what most investors and market pundits continue to ask themselves and debate. Obviously, the answer to that remains unknown and it will largely depend on whether we see a re-acceleration in contagion in China/USA/Europe and how long the quarantines last.

That will inform us on how long the negative spiral in the labor market, reduced final demand by consumers, and falling earnings will last. The problem for investors is that we won't know that until the beginning of summer at the earliest. The market will continue to react throughout the next two months as we receive daily reports on a host of different important factors like new cases of the virus, deaths, and jobless claims.

With severe restrictions being placed on roughly half of the country and government enforced social distancing measures being issued on most of the country, the drag on economic activity is likely to continue. It is likely though that unless the data on the virus gets drastically worse, the maximum intensity of that drag on economic activity is likely to peak in the middle of April.

From that point on out, we should have bottomed out and have no where to go but up. Of course, I would stress that we are in such uncharted territory on almost every front with regards to this crisis that any outlook is exceptionally uncertain and should be taken with a grain of salt.

In the last two recessions, the forward earnings ratios were reduced by 40% and 20%, respectively, ahead of the trough in the markets. The current decline is just 3% (as of April 1). This is due to a combination of the speed to which the market fell (and abrupt slowdown in economic activity) and the unknown factor regarding corporate earnings. Still, corporate earnings are coming down rapidly now. And given the speed in the decline, it was inevitable that we would see some relief rallies, but we have said that they are likely to be faded over time.

The below chart is instructive in that it shows how many times we saw a significant bear market rally during a long ~50% decline amidst the dot-com bubble burst. During that decline, we saw many separate rallies of approximately 20% before we reached the bottom.

Clearly no one really knows why we have bounced so hard so fast. Many blame short covering, algorithms reading headlines on stimulus and other actions, rebalancing near quarter end, and a host of high profile investors coming out bullish. Who really knows. This is all so fluid.

The good thing is that longer-term recession drivers are fairly absent from this decline. Recessions are usually a result of correcting large imbalances, often due to excessive demand and poor lending standards. The unique nature of this downturn is that it was self inflicted- it was done on purpose. This would suggest that we would see a sharper downturn but a quicker rebound than usual. That is, IF we have some certainty on the terminal nature of this quarantine.

The following chart shows which asset classes (through April 2) have retraced their maximum draw down. The higher the value, the larger the rebound.

So where does that leave us?

I still think the downside risk is now squarely larger than the upside risk given the uncertainties and the lack of a traditional wipe out of sentiment. While using our imprecise membership base, we did see quite a bit of panic among members in the depths of the market declines. That quickly turned to "greed" again looking to not miss out on the recovery. To me this suggests that we are not done yet.

It really comes down to how far out you view the investing world. Are you positioning yourself for 12-24 months from now? Or are you trying to mitigate current losses and volatility with a very near-term view?

Average returns of US Stocks 1990-2020:

Average returns 1-year after VIX hit over 40: +32%

Average returns 3-years after VIX hit over 40: +16% per year

Average returns 5-years after VIX hit over 40: +17% per year

The VIX is starting to subside and finally broke beneath 60 on March 30th after more than 2 weeks above it. That 10 trading days above 60 was a record with the prior record at 8 trading day in November 2008. We have now fallen below 50 and are closing in on 40. But that doesn't mean it cannot go back up!

Data by YCharts

Looking back at the 2000-2002 bear market, you can see the VIX rose and declined many times during that recessionary period.

Data by YCharts

I think a lot of the bounce in the markets has to do with the VIX. The index was so elevated due to the magnitude of the market decline that it was a great setup for going long. When the VIX is high, it is time to buy as the saying goes. That is because when the VIX is elevated, future returns are too. The data is pretty universal on that one. Buying when the VIX is above 40, which tends to be the threshold of when you start seeing a lot of panic in the markets, you tend to have very favorable forward returns. However, this doesn't mean we are out of the woods for near-term volatility.

But is now the time to be buying?

That depends. If you can look out 1-2 years MINIMUM without feeling regret, then yes. Otherwise, keep stoic and continue to improve quality. But most of us do get that feeling of regret. One member who bought little more than a week ago was down about 2% and asking me if they should sell. Clearly this person should NOT be in the markets at this point.

It is impossible to pinpoint peaks and troughs. I don't have any special skill to divine tops or bottoms ahead of time. My crystal ball is just as cloudy as the next. But I do have the discipline to stay invested and add to risk assets when people are more fearful and indiscriminately selling.

However, analysts on CNBC recently polled were 100% in agreement. They all agreed that we will retest the March lows... and fail.

The problem for those waiting are that stocks and bonds will begin to recover long before the pandemic is on the wane. While this recovery feels a bit too early given that we have yet to see really the hard data roll through and the market has not fully incorporated it in, we just won't know until it is much too late to react. The strongest bull markets are NOT built on a foundation of good news but on diminishing bad news. And I just don't know if we are at that point yet.

It may be that the initial scare surrounding this virus was worst case scenario. And now that it is at least possible that the worst case won't materialize, the market is starting to recover. I don't know. This is why it is best to remain at least partially invested.

We have told our members many times over the past few weeks not to make large moves. This is all about regret minimization.

During periods of substantial market volatility, when your accounts are declining rapidly, investors tend to think in extremes. "We should go all to cash!" "We should go all in and buy low!" We have to do something! We need to stop the bleeding! We need to take action!

These extremes tend to be pervasive in our thinking. We should be all growth, or all value. All in the markets or all out. Stocks are near a top or a near a bottom. Binary decision making is easy in our brains. We are wired to think that way - more of a black and white mentality.

We have a bias towards action. This is a well-known behavioral trait where the human mind is triggered into doing something in response to a negative externallity to their environment. Even if doing something results in the same outcomes as not, doing something makes us feel better.

Many members on the chat continue to ask me whether they should sell and go to cash or get back in. Of course, I have no idea how to answer that. If I knew for certain that the markets were heading higher from here, I may be telling people to get back in. But I just do not know. So then it falls on the individual member to figure out if they have the risk tolerance - the stomach- to buy in today. Only they know how much cash they have, how much they want to commit, their own particular circumstances, etc.

Small moves --> small mistakes ---> small regrets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.