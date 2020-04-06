Stocks To Buy When The Selling Stops, Part II - Salesforce.com

Salesforce usually comes roaring out of a crisis. We're at Neutral right now but looking to go to Buy during the next market move down.

This company in fact manages its cashflow and balance sheet very well, at a time when we believe such caution will soon be the envy of many a growth company.

The business is perpetually underestimated by investors, many of whom believe it to just be a giant M&A machine and / or some kind of stock-compensation scheme.

A Brief Refresher On Salesforce.com

If you're new to tech, live in Armonk, NY, or work for Larry Ellison, you may not have heard of Salesforce.com (CRM) or be aware of what it actually looks like now. Allow us to bring you up to speed, beginning with a little history.

CRM was borne of Internet 1.0 in the 1990s. Most people think of it as the first true, pureplay cloud software business. It was set up in 1999 and IPO'd in 2004.

The company was founded by longtime CEO, part-time co-CEO and now CEO again (more on that later) Marc Benioff. Benioff was schooled in enterprise software sales in the 1990s at Oracle (ORCL), then the most aggressive and successful software sales machine yet developed. A rock star at ORCL, his time at the company overlapped with that of Tom Siebel, founder of Siebel Systems (then-ticker SEBL), an early Customer Relationship Management vendor Siebel sold "on-premises" software, meaning, Siebel mailed you an install disk and then an army of folks from its integrator partner - usually a big consulting firm like Accenture (ACN) - would arrive at your company one day to install the software you bought onto the shiny new server you had been told to buy to run the stuff. That army would live in your offices 24/7 and then leave about two or three years later having extracted from you about three times, sometimes four or five times, the amount of money on integration services that you had already decided to spend on the software license. And that software license itself would already have been terrifyingly expensive. Like, millions of dollars expensive. For the license. Then 3-5x that for the installation and integration with all your other software. Oh, then you paid 20% of the license costs annually, with a price inflator formula built in, for something called "maintenance". Big on-premises software companies loved maintenance. Because a synonym for "maintenance" is "free money". Mostly, maintenance involved providing updates, which sometimes also were payable on top. If the integration with other apps broke, well, that was usually your problem or the integrator partner's problem. This is why mature on-premises software was such a wonderful business model. It still is. Ask Larry Ellison.

Cloud software, or "1-800-No-Software" as CRM first called it (no, really), appeared to many to be a dreadful idea, for a long list of reasons. Here's why most people said "it will never work".

Investors said - what, you don't get paid upfront, no big bow wave of license cash? Monthly or annual subscriptions? Funded by equity or debt in your early years? Urgh! (Remember this was the 1990s, when the Fed thought money should cost something and didn't just send you free money with which to buy 3x levered Nasdaq ETFs).

CTOs at potential customers actually laughed and said - "put our data on the Internet? Never!" they said. "It won't be secure." Then, when CRM told them that their data would live in a database shared with other companies - referred to at the time as a "multi-tenanted" database, actually a fantastic development by the not-often-lauded CTO Parker Harris - those CTOs would double down, send CRM packing, call Tom or Larry and then fork over millions of those juicy dollars for ORCL or SEBL on-premises apps.

Salespeople, interviewed for jobs at CRM said, "what, no enormous commission checks from selling $20m licenses?" - and also went off to call their recruiter to call someone who worked for someone who worked for Tom or Larry and to go get a job there instead.

And the SEC, in the run-up to the IPO, said "wait, what is this subscription revenue thing of which you speak. Deferred revenue? This sounds like funny money. Come back when you have a real business model." The IPO was much-delayed as a result, since US GAAP at the time had a hard time with the revenue recognition of this business model.

So in short, it could never work.

Here's why it worked.

Users loved the software.

The first application, sales force automation, was simple, effective, ran well in the browsers of the day, was pretty much 100% available, didn't in fact leak your data to your competitor, and at a push it worked on your not-very-smart-phone of the day, kind of, if you had reading glasses and very small fingers.

CTOs still hated it. So how, you ask, did users get to use it? Because CTOs didn't buy it. Salespeople and sales managers bought it. They bought one or two or five seat licenses on their company credit card, for a few hundred bucks a seat. Sales managers could sign off on that level of spend. It was a simple app, required no integration to anything, and just worked. When the finance department got the credit card statement, they didn't know to call the CTO and say - hey - there's a leak in the Matrix, get down to that regional sales office right now and fire everyone. Because it was just a line item saying salesforce.com and it was only a few hundred bucks. Probably just a website subscription. Couldn't be software. Didn't cost ten million bucks. No army of Agents from Cap Gemini had arrived. Of course it wasn't software.

Then about a year or so later that expense bill would be getting bigger and bigger and CTOs would notice that the $20m SEBL installation they had paid for was still not installed or, if it was, someone had installed it using template business processes, not the processes actually used by this particular business. So the CTOs would be walking around telling department heads that no, they couldn't run the business in the way they had been doing for the last two decades, instead they had to run the business the way Tom Siebel said it had to be run. Because otherwise the software wouldn't work. And heck, it cost $20m, it HAD to work. Front-office executives then did what front-office executives always do. They ignored head office and got back to selling stuff instead. And using CRM software to sell that stuff.

Anyway, in about 2006, maybe 2007, all this reached a tipping point and after some very big companies, Cisco (CSCO) among the earliest, did in fact do big company-wide deals to use Salesforce software, CRM went mainstream, SEBL got bought by ORCL, and then everybody became a cloud expert and started calling it cloud and said they had loved cloud all along and don't anyone say they didn't always love cloud because they did. Which is where we are today. (Which also means there is a new not-cloud business model bubbling up somewhere. No, not in Redwood Shores).

So, the original way to naysay CRM was to say that its data model wasn't secure, that it couldn't integrate with other apps, that the company would go under once its free equity line (remember it raised money in the post-Netscape IPO late 1990s, about $60m in VC money, a huge VC round at the time) dried up. All that proved to be bunk.

The new way to denigrate CRM is to say that (1) it doesn't really grow, except by acquisitions, (2) that it doesn't generate cash and that's why it pays everyone in stock, that the founder is forever selling stock, and, lately, (3) that the founder is distracted and is spending too much time worrying about his Hawaiian island, developing his Ohana, Tweeting, and generally not spending enough time selling software, not-software, or whatever.

(1) and (2) are untrue, as we shall see in a moment. (3) was true, in our view, and we have said as much. But then last quarter, the co-CEO Keith Block suddenly found himself not-Ohana, Benioff is back in the big chair, and we think we're off to the races once more.

This Company Generates Lots Of Cash

We can't say it any more clearly than that.

Here's how cashflow and earnings relate to one another, as of last quarter.

Net income is a lot lower than net cash generated. Note our choices of measure above. Cumulative net income from FY1/10 to FY1/20. Cumulative cash generated - as in, actual money, posted to the balance sheet - over the same period. Earnings low. Cash high. Not rocket science or strange accounting. The company does pay people with a lot more % stock vs % cash than most companies. Stock awards reduce earnings under US GAAP, but not cash. Hence the chart above.

So if anyone says to you "that company doesn't generate cash", just show them that chart and have them take potshots at it. If they come up with a good counterargument, let us know. That's the kind of very boring discussion we're always up for.

Now, you may have noticed that the real economy has stopped. Unless you are currently in North Dakota, just take a look out the window. You see anyone buying anything? So. There isn't a lot of cash flowing anywhere right now. And that means that companies who think cashflow is a thing they get from other people - shareholders, lenders, mom, whoever - are going to have some problems in the next few months. But companies who have a lot of cash, who have cautious balance sheets - well, they aren't going to worry so much.

Here's a summary balance sheet for CRM for the last six years.

In those six years, it has had net debt for only two of those years. Otherwise it has plenty of net cash.

That's because of the SEC's old friend, deferred revenue. You can see that deferred revenue line climbing above, growing at a similar rate to total revenue each year. Deferred revenue is a confusing accounting term. It's actually a balance sheet liability item. It means "the liability I have to customers to deliver the stuff that they have already paid me for which I haven't recognized as revenue or earnings yet because I haven't delivered it". (Accounting students, you can thank us later for making this easy on you). The matching asset on the balance sheet is, you guessed it, the cash the customer already paid you. And THAT is why CRM generates so much money. Because when Benioff left ORCL and SEBL, although he colored it Aloha, he never forgot those sales chops and in particular that lovely perpetual license gusher of cash. You won't find the phrase "perpetual license" anywhere at CRM. Anyone who says those words in Salesforce Tower is escorted to the door by security. No, perpetual licenses aren't a thing at CRM. You can't give CRM money and use the software forever. You can only give them money and use the software for a year or two. Five tops. Then you have to give them more money to use it for longer. Oh and by the way they have your data and its all entangled with other apps they have sold you or integrated to so, are you really going to switch vendor? Thought not. Tom and Larry taught the boy good.

In CRM's case the stuff is more or less free to actually deliver, because it involves flipping a virtual red switch in a virtual server and saying "customer X can now access their stuff in our system". Each month that customer X uses the software-as-a-service, CRM recognizes one month's worth of revenue and earnings in the income statement; that revenue is very high margin because it requires CRM to do very little incremental work to deliver the service. They already own the datacenters and already have to pay the air-con bill, etc.

With each month that passes, as revenue is recognized, deferred revenue reduces by the same amount. When a new contract is sold, deferred revenue goes up, cash goes up. For CRM, if you want to look into the future to see what revenue growth is going to look like, always look at the deferred revenue line first. You can see that the growth rates are pretty close over a number of years.

This Company Grows Revenue At Around 25%-30% Per Annum

Yes, it does. The financial statements tell you it does. And it has grown at those sort of rates for a very long time. Even though it has over $17bn in revenue these days. Here's the income statement going back six years.

Now, it's true that not all that growth is organic ie. it's not all from products that CRM itself has developed. Some of the growth is from acquired products. And its also true that the market tends to prefer (ie. value more highly) organic growth. But all companies with $17bn in revenue acquire growth as well as generate growth. And the important thing about acquiring growth is that you don't pay for growth that doesn't come through. CRM's balance sheet tells you that isn't happening. They raise debt to buy companies, mix those companies' revenue in with their own to keep that 25-30% growth rate going, and then use the cash generated to pay down the debt. That's fine by us. If the debt were climbing but the revenue not growing, not fine.

The Founder-CEO Is Back From Vacation

In August 2018, CRM appointed then-COO Keith Block as co-CEO alongside Benioff. This is never a good idea in our view. We have a reductionist view of management being, there needs to be someone in charge. We have yet to see an example of co-CEOs working out well. It usually seems to us to be an arrangement to avoid a fight today that just draws the fight out down the line, the eventual victor being the one you thought would win anyway. SAP tried this in recent years and CRM went the same way. In February this year, Block stepped back and Benioff resumed the sole CEO role.

No-one other than Benioff himself will ever know what actually happened in that period, however, our own view is that Benioff retaking the reins is a positive for shareholders. As co-CEO in our opinion he seemed often distracted, busy on other projects and generally not all-in on CRM. The company was rumoured to be almost sold to Microsoft (MSFT) in 2014/15 and so our view is that in the end Benioff wishes to cash in his stock. So our best guess is that CRM will now see one huge growth push from the top in order to maximize the value of the company prior to selling itself to a larger suitor, be it MSFT or someone else. This gives us some un-modellable upside, being maybe a 20-ish% stock premium at any given point should the company in fact be acquired.

This Is A Great Stock To Buy In A Crisis

As we noted in an article last year, CRM usually suffers in a crisis, only to come roaring out of the gates once the world improves. Why this is, we do not know. But here's how it has performed through earlier macro crises (chart comes from our prior article).

Source: YCharts, Cestrian Analysis

Here's how CRM has performed YTD through the Covid-19 crisis, vs. the market and vs. MSFT by way of comparison.

Source: YCharts.com

The stock is off 13% YTD, having fallen just as hard as the market up to mid-March, despite clearly having much faster growth and much better cash generation than the market at large. It's since recovered somewhat but still lags the slower-growing MSFT by a good 14% over the period.

We think the prospects for CRM's stock price appreciation are strong - better than the market at large and better than MSFT. You have faster growth and more visibility than both; and the added push from a CEO who, we believe, is looking for a full sale of the company.

The stock in the 140s is too full a price for us to buy right now; at the time of writing the market is crazy-up and has forgotten that the real world has stopped spending money. But we're happy buyers in the 130s and feel that the opportunity will come soon.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 6 April 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short SPY on a personal account basis.