Ringcentral: Price Is Too Rich To Buy Now

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) stock price has held up well despite the market turmoil, with share prices only falling by roughly 11% from Feb 2020 highs. I believe that Ringcentral has shown decent revenue growth and evidence of switching costs. However, at $219, it is overvalued by roughly 35% based on my base-case assumptions.

(Source: Google)

Ringcentral has achieved solid financial performance in recent quarters

With a strong value proposition, RingCentral has achieved revenue growth above 30% in recent years. Revenue has grown from $115M in 2012 to $817M in 2019. Within the same period, gross margins have also expanded from 60% to 75%. Growth is also likely to continue, with a focus on the expansion of its product portfolio. In their Q2 2019 transcript, RingCentral CEO Vlad Shmunis highlights their growth prospects:

So, we will continue doubling down on our product and product leadership. We do foresee expanding our portfolio and deepening as companies do as they get to on scale. And I just know that, as you know, we need to do anything, call it, revolutionary to continue this march, but we are very much hoping to continue our growth and going into multiple billions of dollars of revenue in sort of somewhat foreseeable future. So, I would say more of and if I may say, more up into the right as we have been.

(Source: RingCentral Q2 2019 Earnings Call Slides)

The company also has a large total addressable market of $30 to $35B. At its current revenues of $817M, it has penetrated roughly 2.3% of its total market. Hence, RingCentral still has a long runway for growth.

(Source: RingCentral Investor Day)

Moreover, RingCentral has been named a leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications. Being a leader helps RingCentral acquire new customers in trying out at least one of its services before potentially expanding to other services. This helps to drive growth more efficiently than other companies in this space.

(Source: RingCentral Q2 2019 Earnings Call Slides)

RingCentral is growing its customer switching costs

RingCentral's flagship offering is RingCentral Office, which is making up an increasingly large mix of revenue at 88% of subscription revenues in 2018. RingCentral Office gives users a unified application for communication and collaboration that supports all communication types such as text, voice, fax and video with a single business number. RingCentral also supports integrations with many other software providers through its Connect Platform.

(Source: RingCentral Investor Day)

As companies adopt RingCentral's services along with its integrations, they become more entrenched with time. Once Ringcentral proves that they are able to meet the communication needs of companies, companies become increasingly unlikely to switch even if cheaper competing services emerge. With the rate of innovation and disruptive changes across industries, companies are likely to trust RingCentral for their mission-critical workflows. This is reflected in RingCentral's high retention rates over the years.

(Source: RingCentral Investor Day)

Investment Risks

One risk is the speed of adoption towards cloud solutions. On-premises solutions for communications are usually sticky and it might take a longer time for companies to begin adopting RingCentral's solutions. This might give competitors time to develop competing products before companies become entrenched with using RingCentral's offering. For example, RingCentral might be forced to develop its own competing video product once Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) perfects zoomphone.

There could also be potential security flaw issues with leaked communication data. Data security is one of the most important aspects of organizations so RingCentral has to constantly invest heavily in this aspect. Even one slip-up might have a permanent damaging dent on its reputation.

Valuation

1) Revenue growth at 30% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The high growth rates in the first five years reflect Ringcentral's track record of steady sales growth and its ability to expand its total addressable market. However, intense competition might put a cap on high sales growth in the future as Ringcentral continues to expand its offering.

2) Operating margin of 30% from 2024 onwards. Software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Once Ringcentral scales further and profitability becomes a priority, the company should experience a high level of operating margin expansion through operating leverage. Ringcentral's gross margins have exceeded 70% since 2015, which makes 30% operating margin seem reasonable. However, if Ringcentral has to incur higher customer acquisition costs due to strong competition, there could be some downward pressure on its margins in the near term.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Ringcentral will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Ringcentral has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Ringcentral having negative operating income and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

(Source: Author creation using Ringcentral financials) (Figures are in $millions except per share data and percentages)

The value I derived for Ringcentral is roughly $11.7B for the entire company. This represents a 35% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high-growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $141.3 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against other software companies.

Companies Price/Sales Ratio EV/Sales Ratio YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Ringcentral 19 20 34 -3.6 Zoom 54 64 88 2 Coupa (NASDAQ:COUP) 22.4 23 50 -17 Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) 8.67 9 36 -18

(Source: Author creation using data from Seeking Alpha)

Compared to other high-growth peers, Ringcentral's pricing looks fairly reasonable in terms of price/sales and EV/sales ratios. Ringcentral is priced cheaper than Zoom and Coupa which have higher growth rates. Ringcentral is more expensive than Zendesk which have similar growth rates but worse operating margins.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Ringcentral will be able to execute better than my base-case assumptions in the long run. If competition turns out to be stronger than expected and pushes down future sales growth, it makes it difficult to justify buying Ringcentral at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

