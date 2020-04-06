KeyCorp Is A Steal At 0.72x Tangible Book

We believe that there is upside for banks in general, but KeyCorp has the most based on its current valuation.

The bank is a much different one than it was 10 years ago; the balance sheet is healthier, underwriting has improved, and efficiencies has increased.

Overview

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) is a $145 billion commercial bank, headquartered in Cleveland. Fears stemming from Covid-19 have taken a toll on shares, driving them down more than 50% over the past several weeks. It's no doubt that the bank is operating in a tough environment. Low/negative rates, a flat/inverted yield curve, and fears of an imminent recession is not an environment that banks thrive in. However, the bank is currently priced at 0.72x P/TBV. The current multiple is one of the lowest the market has priced KeyCorp over the past 12 years, with the exception of the financial crisis. KeyCorp is a much different bank than in 2008 and has made many significant improvements. Given the current valuation, we believe that KeyCorp is a solid buy.

A Different Bank With A Different Balance Sheet

KeyCorp has made significant changes since the financial crisis, and we believe that this warrants a higher multiple than the past. In fact, we can essentially split KeyCorp into three different banks since 2008.

First, there's the KeyCorp of 2007-2009. The bank pulled out of mortgages a few years before the crisis, which was considered to be a genius move as many banks suffered huge losses due to mortgage exposure. However, the bank did not make it out unscathed. KeyCorp had exposure to high-risk construction-related commercial real estate that negatively impacted the bank.

The KeyCorp of 2010-2016 saw major changes to the balance sheet. The bank started to shut down most of its construction-related CRE business and focus on its core banking operations and underwriting.

Finally, there's the KeyCorp from 2016-present, after the First Niagara acquisition. The acquisition helped diversify its loan portfolio, strengthened its core deposit franchise, and improved efficiencies and scale.

Currently, roughly 75% of the bank's loan portfolio is comprised of commercial loans, with commercial mortgages making up roughly 90% of the CRE book. The bank still is an underwriter of construction loans; however, these loans are a much smaller percentage of the overall portfolio. Further, these loans were underwritten at stricter standards since 2007/2008, and originated in areas that it has a geographical footprint in.

We wouldn't consider KeyCorp to be a superior underwriter compared to other regional banks; however, there is no major concern from a credit quality perspective currently. Net charge-offs remain low, though they did take fraud-related losses in 2019Q3 and into 2019Q4. Adjusted for fraud loss, NCOs over the past several years have been lower than the average for all commercial banks.

We do expect charge-offs to pick up across the entire banking sector. Given the historical performance of the bank during past downturns, we see credit losses generally in line with the average. The shift from riskier loans to more conservative loans should also help provide a safety net against losses.

Improved Efficiencies

The bank has worked diligently on lowering its efficiency ratio. In our opinion, the greater the efficiency of a bank, the greater the premium that shares can command. After the crisis and before the merger, KeyCorp ran an efficiency ratio in the mid-60s. This was higher than most other banks, and it was clear that the bank had some work to do.

The First Niagara acquisition was a main driver in the improvement in efficiency. Deposits per branch improved and average market share in metropolitan areas increased. As these fixed costs were able to spread across a larger deposit franchise, the bank was able to leverage its assets to generate greater income.

Currently, KeyCorp's cash efficiency ratio is in the mid to high 50s. This is still higher than other larger banks that we cover, and there is still room for improvement, but the bank has made considerable progress over the past 10 years. We believe that KeyCorp has made a case for a higher premium to book than it received in its past.

The Bottom Line

We believe that banks are currently undervalued, after most shares have fallen in the 30-50% range over the past couple of months. While banks are likely to see an uptick in charge-offs as credit quality softens, we don't expect this to be a repeat of 2008. Banks are more capitalized, have access to ample liquidity from the Fed, and are generally much healthier than compared to pre-crisis.

We believe that KeyCorp is a steal at its current level. The bank is a much different one than it was ten years ago. The loan portfolio has shifted into less-risky assets and underwriting has improved. Currently, charge-offs remain below the average for all commercial banks.

We don't believe that KeyCorp demands the premium that JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) or other bigger banks command. However, most of its peers are trading close to tangible book value. At 0.72x P/TBV, shares in our opinion or ridiculously cheap. There is upside for banks in general, but KeyCorp has the most room to run. We believe that 1.5x tangible book is a fair valuation, which implies a share price of ~$18.50 and roughly 100% upside.

