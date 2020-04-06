Why We Should Buy More Zynga Shares

The estimated March 2020 net revenue of Empire & Allies is $9m from iOS and $17m from Android. These figures are higher than August 2019’s $7m(iOS) and $12m (Android).

The boredom of compulsory quarantine is compelling billions of people to spend more on in-game purchases. Proof of this is the stronger monthly net revenue of Empires & Allies.

We are heavy investors in video games companies. We are not selling the COVID-19 pandemic as a positive development. We only firmly believe that companies like Zynga (ZNGA) are unexpected beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic due to quarantines. The infection curve is far from flattening. We expect more countries to extend their mandatory stay-home lockdowns. We reiterate the October buy recommendation we gave ZNGA.

This gaming stock will likely bounce back to above $7 after more investors appreciate that COVID-19 is an unwanted medium-term tailwind for Zynga. Lives are being lost in the fight against COVID-19 but as profit-motivated investors we can always look on the bright side of tragic events.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

If it were not for the March Madness pandemic panic sell-off, ZNGA would still be trading above $7 today. The massive herd mentality that forced many investors to bring down the stock market to the "worst day since 1987" is infectious fear defined.

We are highly confident that the forced quarantine of billions of people will help ZNGA bounce back to beyond $7. It’s a basic side-effect that compulsory stay-at-home rules can force more people to play video games. Playing games is ultimately more satisfying than watching Netflix (NLFX) or YouTube videos.

Further, bored people who never tried video games before will probably get enticed to do so. The more people that gets to be active gamers, the better it is for ZNGA’s topline and bottom line.

Several countries have imposed quarantines in early March. Our fearless forecast is that COVID-19 quarantine edicts will be beneficial to Zynga’s Q1 revenue beat Q4 2019’s $404.46 million. We expect Zynga report a profitable Q1 during this quarter of COVID-19 malaise.

Forcing People To Stay Home Is Good For The Video Games Industry

Quarantines will save lives and it also boosts the gaming industry. Newzoo predicted last December that video games will generate $160 billion this year. Sad but true, the COVID-19 pandemic will probably boost it to $165 to $170 billion. Nobody expected last year that there will be a global pandemic that will force billions of people into stay-home isolation.

Simply put, the more quarantined gamers there are, the more of them will likely become in-app spenders. Proof of this is the significant increase in monthly net revenue (30% cut of app store owners as already deducted) of Zynga’s Empires & Puzzles mobile game. This game’s August 2019’s net revenue was only $7m from iOS and $12m from Android.

As per Sensor Tower’s latest estimates, Empires & Puzzles’ March 2020 net revenue is $9m from Android and $17m from Android.

(Source: SensorTower)

The big boost to Empires & Puzzles is very compelling reasons to buy more ZNGA shares. This game is Zynga’s top generator of bookings/revenue. Based on the chart below, Empires & Puzzles was responsible for $97m or 24% of Zynga’s Q4 2019 revenue. No thanks to COVID-19, we expect this game’s Q1 revenue to be at least $110 million. Further, Zynga also monetizes from non-paying games via its incentivized video ads.

(Source: Zynga)

Quarantined gamers who cannot afford to spend more on Empires & Puzzles will patiently click and watch 20 to 30-second ads. Doing so means they can get a few premium currencies and items. We became believers in Zynga’s long-term investment quality because of its growing mobile advertising business. The billions of people now forced to stay home also increased the total addressable market of Zynga’s $80 million/quarter ad business.

Mobile advertising is another industry that’s benefiting from the COVID-19 pandemic. More people at home means more mobile device-glued eyeballs for targeted ads.

(Source: Zynga)

Knowing that many people are glued to their phones at home, many companies and app developers/owners will increase their app-install ads during this pandemic. Zynga has a long list of app-install advertising partners that includes AdColony, AdMob, Baidu (BIDU), Oath, MoPub, and Unity Ads.

Placing ads on mobile games ultimately helps Zynga service/reduce its $570.5m long-term debt. A strong advertising business means Zynga can instead use its $1.3 billion cash & equivalents in buying other firms with hit mobile games.

Zynga’s return to prosperity is thanks to its purchase of Empires & Puzzles and Merge Dragons! Inorganic grow is a great strategy because it eliminates the unpredictable and expensive business of making new video games. We can safely say that these acquired games is why Zynga recorded record revenue in 2019. Zynga has surpassed its 2012 revenue. Buy more ZNGA because this company has made a complete turnaround. This turnaround feat is something that BlackBerry (BB) or Nokia (NOK) cannot yet claim.

(Source: Statista)

Buying other people’s hit games is also better than licensing third-party IP to make new games. Aside from development expenses, you also have to pay licensing and royalty fees in making new third-party licensed games.

Purchasing successful smaller video games companies also improves the talent pool of Zynga. If you followed Zynga since 2013, Zynga’s older roster of employees never made a single hit mobile game that netted $15 million/month. Go check the company's historical quarterly earnings reports and you will find out that old Zynga never made a mobile game that could be called as a commercial hit. This is why it bought Natural Motion for $527 million in 2014. Zynga wanted Natural Motion's mini-hit, mobile game, CSR Racing. Fast forward to 2019 and still Zynga had no choice but to go and buy Small Giant Games and Gram Games. Go check App Annie, no Zynga-made FarmVille, Slots or social Poker game is making any substantial monthly net sales.

We now look forward to Zynga spending some money to translate Merge Dragons! and Empires & Puzzles for the Indian and Chinese gaming market. Monetization of freemium games will only be maximized if they get translated to foreign languages/whims. Spending a few more million dollars to make localized versions of its hit mobile games is a great way for Zynga to gain more in-app purchase customers.

Conclusion

Yes, we are sad that lives and livelihoods are being lost from this COVID-19 pandemic. However, we cannot ignore that it indeed an unexpected (or unwelcomed) tailwind for the gaming and advertising businesses of Zynga. We are not dismissive of the COVID-19 tragedy. We only aim to convince Seeking Alpha readers that we are correct in discussing the virtue of video games.

The inability of many countries to control the spread of COVID-19 means more of them will prolong their stay-home lockdowns. Sad but true, the longer it is that billions of people are quarantined, the better it will be for Zynga's bookings.

In the long run, ZNGA will remain a leading beneficiary of the growing video games and advertising industries. We remain long ZNGA because of its adept use of incentivized advertising. This way lets allows it to monetize from non-spending players. Pushing rewarded video ads is a great way for firms to reduce their exposure to the unpredictability of in-app purchases trends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZNGA, BIDU, NOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.