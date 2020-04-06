For Tesla, Coronavirus Changes Everything

I believe coronavirus will expose long-building weaknesses in Tesla's business model and lead to a radical revaluation of the enterprise.

Moreover, surviving is not thriving. Are many underestimating how profoundly coronavirus changes everything? Seeking Alpha's Jim Sloan has sobered me up.

I agree with John if the shutdown is short. But if it's protracted, the balance sheet becomes more important than the income statement. I summon Badger to explain.

John McElroy suggested Tesla needs to curl into a ball and slash spending everywhere. He believes Tesla has ample liquidity to last out the year.

My recent discussion with auto industry experts on Autoline After Hours got me thinking about what Tesla needs to do to survive 2020.

I’ve continued to reflect on my discussion last Thursday on Autoline After Hours (you can watch it here) with co-hosts John McElroy and Gary Vasilash, and Bloomberg’s Detroit Bureau Chief, David Welch. All three are formidably knowledgeable interlocutors.

John and Gary, for example, have carefully observed the automobile industry through many vicissitudes, triumphs, and dramas, including the labor strife of the 60s and 70s, the Ralph Nader grenade, the invasion of the Japanese, Lee Iacocca and the first Chrysler bailout, recessions, recoveries, the 2008 GM (NYSE:GM) and Chrysler bailouts, the globalization of the auto supply chain, the ascent of Korean brands, the rise of EVs, and more.

Near the end of the show (starting at about 1:05:40), John picked up on a question Gary had asked earlier about what effect COV-19 would have on Tesla (TSLA). The discussion turned to how an auto company can survive the downturn.

And, make no mistake about it, what we are now experiencing is more sudden and serious than any financial downturn of my lifetime. It has appeared without warning, wreaking almost instantaneous devastation on financial markets around the world, exposing in an instant the fragility of financial markets that has been quietly developing over the past decade.

By comparison, the 2008 Global Financial Crisis and 1974 oil crisis were picnics. We may well be entering, as the always perceptive Jim Sloan writes, a "Little Ice Age."

I. Is Tesla in a Better Position than GM, Toyota and VW?

When the conversation turned to surviving the crisis, I explained why I thought Tesla’s true liquidity is about $6 billion (I was relying on an analysis Twitter’s @Badger24 and I published a few weeks back.)

John thought $6 billion boded well for Tesla because its “total annual costs” are only around $4 billion.

I was taken aback by the $4 billion number. Tesla’s total costs in 2019 were almost $25 billion. But we quickly determined John was referring only to Tesla’s operating expenses (the costs of keeping the lights on, as opposed to the costs of making cars), which were indeed $4.1 billion.

JM: So, if they’ve got $6 billion on hand, their opex is about $4 billion, they’re good to go for over a year with zero income coming in. DW: You have to stop all capex to do that. JM: Right, but I would maintain they may be in a better position than General Motors, Toyota (NYSE:TM), and Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF), because the big guys’ cash burn is just that much more. MS: You’re going to stop making cars? JM: They have. Everybody has stopped making cars right now. And, I’ll tell you, as soon as I heard that GM was cutting salaries for everybody, that put my hair on fire. Because that’s a desperation move. GM and Ford and all the rest of them are drawing down every line of credit they’ve got. They’re hoarding their cash. They’re slashing everything. You tell your employees, "Go file for unemployment, and when times get better we’ll hire you back.” And you’ll lose some, but you’ll get most of them back. And, I’m only speaking from the experience of this having happened in Detroit my whole lifetime.

As I said, all of this got me thinking. What will Tesla do to survive the downturn? How long can Tesla hold on? And what will the effects on its share price be?

II. How Much Can Tesla Slash capex?

In its 10-K, Tesla said it expects “average annual capital expenditures in 2020 and the two succeeding fiscal years to be $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion.”

Capex is crucial to a growth story. But I think you can kiss Tesla’s latest capex forecast goodbye.

Unless through some miracle the coronavirus crisis resolves in a matter of days, Tesla will indeed, as David Welch appreciated, need to slash its capex (as will all automakers and, indeed, enterprises in almost every industry). The slashing almost certainly has begun, and we already have word that Tesla has laid off its contract workers hired through temp agencies.

So, where else to cut?

A. Capex in China: Unlikely to Be Cut, But Mostly Funded by Debt

Given Tesla’s spending commitments under its agreement with Chinese banks and governmental authorities, it probably cannot stop spending capex in Shanghai. From the 10-K:

We have an operating lease arrangement for an initial term of 50 years with the local government of Shanghai for land use rights where we are constructing Gigafactory Shanghai. Under the terms of the arrangement, we are required to spend RMB 14.08 billion in capital expenditures, and to generate RMB 2.23 billion of annual tax revenues starting at the end of 2023.

However, the 10-K also makes clear that the principal source of the Chinese capex is the Chinese credit lines. Tesla said it's “supplementing” the Chinese funds “with limited direct capital expenditures by us.” The magnitude of Tesla’s capital expenditure in China is unclear, but I assume it's immaterial in the scheme of things. Also, if Tesla needs a short-term waiver, its Chinese lenders are likely to oblige.

Moreover, in our recent article assessing Tesla’s liquidity, @Badger24 and I ignored the China credit lines as not germane to Tesla’s available working capital.

B. The Brandenburg Factory: So Sorry about Your Forest

What about Germany? To get ahead of the wildlife breeding season, Tesla rushed to fell a forest. The latest Quarterly Update indicates Tesla expects to begin delivering cars from the Germany plant in 2021. But will it even proceed to build the plant this year?

The Quarterly Update was published in late January. The world has changed since then. It will be inconvenient, to say the least, for Tesla now to announce that it will not proceed with the factory. Yet not proceeding is plainly the fiscally responsible course. I believe it will hit the brakes on factory construction (if it has not already done so).

Indeed, permanently exiting the project would be a blessing. With the European auto industry already at excess capacity, European auto sales in a slump, and (as David Welch noted), German car buyers deeply loyal to German brands, Tesla’s plan to build a factory in Europe never made sense. Already, Tesla's competitors in Europe are making major inroads on its market share.

Here's a chart illustrating what has happened to Tesla since its competitors became incentivized on Jan. 1 (and not before then, for reasons explained here), to begin selling their EVs. I wish I had this chart at hand during the Autoline broadcast:

(courtesy of Twitter's @TESLACharts)

C. Capex in the U.S.: Cut It to the Bone

What about equipment and production facilities for the Tesla Semi, first “revealed” in November 2017, and promised for this year?

And, in a related vein, what about the global network of solar-powered Megachargers to enable charging the Semis in 30 minutes?

I have long doubted the Semi will ever be more than a vanity project, and I remain convinced we will never see a single Megacharger. (For that matter, we have yet to see a single Supercharger that relies solely, or even primarily, on solar power.)

But the advent of coronavirus makes it all but certain we will see no Semi production in 2020. The real question is whether some of those making deposits on the Semi (the original deposit was $5,000, and the amount later raised to $20,000) will cancel their orders and request refunds. Almost all the companies which placed the deposits now face daunting challenges in 2020.

What about production facilities for the Cybertruck, promised in 2021? Some believe Tesla has more than a half million deposits for the Cybertruck. Given the grandiose specifications, the unrealistically low price that was promised, the deep faith of many Tesla fans, and the tiny deposit amount ($100), I find that deposit number plausible.

But this year, it's unlikely there will be any further material spending on production equipment or a factory for the Cybertruck. The only question is how many of those who made deposits, and now find themselves cash-strapped, will request refunds. Indeed, how many already have made such a request?

(Sorry, but even with 91,000 likes, this isn't happening.)

You also can add Superchargers and Service Centers to the capex butcher’s bill: Despite the growth in the Tesla fleet, there will be few if any new Superchargers. Likewise, there will be few if any new Service Centers, despite the long wait times Tesla owners are already experiencing.

And there won’t be 1,000 solar roof tiles installations per week, notwithstanding this forecast from last July:

The handful of solar roof tile installations to date were window dressing for the upcoming Solar City-related trial in Delaware Chancery Court, and Tesla can no longer afford the window dressing. The solar roof tile program will be radically scaled back if not altogether abandoned.

What about the one million robotaxis Elon Musk promised would be on the road, with the cars' value appreciating three-fold, or five-fold, by the end of this year? Well, let's be real. That was never going to happen anyway.

III. Can China Save Tesla?

John and Gary discussed a presentation they recently heard from LMC Automotive Limited, which prepares market analysis and forecasts for its automotive industry customers.

Among other things, LMC estimated China has a staggering overcapacity of annual automobile production – 14 million too many. Obviously, a massive shakeout is needed, and it's already underway.

(Aly Song/Reuters)

The oversupply was less apparent when Tesla began negotiations for the plant, which culminated in a July 2018 agreement. With the country’s entire automobile industry now in crisis, it's crucial that Tesla continue to receive the high-level governmental backing it has enjoyed up until now.

How much support can Tesla continue to count on? For instance, will Chinese governmental entities soak up any excess production not spoken for by consumer demand?

There may also be supply chain issues. The made-in-China Model 3 cars have been making use of Panasonic cells from Nevada. Tesla has lined up Chinese cell suppliers, a non-exclusive cell supply deal with LG Chem was reported last August, and in early February of this year, CATL announced that it, too, had struck a deal with Tesla. This time there were some details, the CATL deal was for two years, commencing in July of 2020.

The 2019 10-K made no mention of either deal. However, during the most recent earnings call, Elon Musk confirmed both deals, characterizing them as “small scale,” and promising more details at an April “Battery Day” (whose timing, one would imagine, is now up in the air).

For now, it remains unclear whether LG Chem is yet able to produce the cells Tesla needs for its made-in-China cars. If not, and if Tesla remains reliant on Panasonic cells from Nevada, then the shutdown of the Nevada factory could pose a crippling problem for Tesla’s Shanghai factory.

At best, Tesla can hope for modest profits from China this year. More realistically, given the uncertainty about cell supply and the massive over-capacity in Chinese auto manufacturing, Tesla may face supply disruption and feel downward price pressure (on top of a recent price cut), in which case breakeven or modest losses would be likely.

A worst-case scenario would be a loss of governmental support. To say the least, relations between China and the rest of the world are, at this moment, fraught. For good reason.

IV. Can Tesla Survive 2020 on $6 Billion?

Let’s get back to John McElroy’s thought that with only $4 billion of annual operating expenses. Tesla’s $6 billion in liquidity puts it in relatively good shape to last out the year.

Let's assume Tesla has spent only a few hundred million on capex through March and has now slammed the door shut. Can Tesla curl itself into a defensive crouch and survive the year on only $4 billion?

John makes a powerful case that Tesla can do so, though not without some long-term risks. As we discussed during the broadcast, Tesla likely has made purchase commitments to part suppliers in exchange for rebates or concessions made in 2019.

John noted that, historically, suppliers have been willing to eat losses from such commitments so long as they viewed the buyer as a going concern. However, he agreed it's possible some vendors might sue Tesla and, even if such lawsuits do not materialize or if Tesla devises a successful defense, there's the danger of having key suppliers driven out of business.

After talking all of this through with my recent collaborator, Badger, I wonder if there aren't a few complications, some unique to Tesla, that John understandably might not have considered.

First and foremost: Working capital unwind. Once production stops, auto OEMs experience a vicious cash outflow from maturing payables and accrued liabilities. The $4 billion in operating expenses is a sensible starting point (and Badger is confident Tesla could reduce even that with some serious cost trimming). But if the shutdown is protracted, then what matters most is the combined peak-to-trough liquidity draw from both the operating side and the balance sheet unwind.

Let me explain: As of year-end 2019, Tesla had $3.8 billion of accounts payable and $2.9 billion of accrued liabilities. These were offset by $1.3 billion of receivables and $1.4 billion of finished goods inventory (with, let's face it, a questionable ability to monetize all $1.3 billion in this environment). In other words, $6.7 billion of potential drawdowns offset by only $2.7 billion of inflows.

It's not difficult to paint a scenario where, if Fremont remains closed for an extended period, working capital decreases by $3 billion, give or take a few hundred million.

Tesla also is unique in the auto industry in funding itself with customer deposits. It ended 2019 with some $700 million in customer deposits. As I wondered earlier when discussing the Semi and Cybertruck (and you should now expand the inquiry to the Model Y), how sticky are those deposits, and are they another source of cash burn?

Much depends, in other words, on how long the factory shutdown continues. If it ends in April, you can keep your focus on the income statement, and go with John McElroy. If the shutdown extends into May, then the balance sheet increasingly comes into play, and you should start edging into Badger's balance sheet corner.

V. Mama's Four Gates, and the "Little Ice Age"

Although the stratospheric share price gives no clue, Tesla faced daunting problems even before the onset of the coronavirus crisis. Seeking Alpha Member @MaxedOutMama recently commented that Tesla must surmount “four gates,” only the fourth of which is new:

I have it that over the next couple of years, four different "gates" exist for Tesla: 1. The early impact of aging batteries, which is going to slowly erode their existing customer base; 2. The emergence of more competition at competitive prices and generally better service networks, which limits Tesla's market share in a way that just wasn't true a year ago; 3. Tesla's decision to release the SR+ Model 3, which is the worst competition of all for Tesla's higher-end models. And on which they do not appear to make money; and 4. The COVID crisis.

Even assuming Tesla can survive the year with its existing liquidity, only the last of these problems disappears.

And, more importantly, the remaining problems may be viewed through an entirely new lens. The world will have changed. A new age will be upon us.

We are all only slowly grasping the enormity of these changes. Only slowly reckoning how dramatically they affect our calculations. But the changes will be profound and inescapable.

The dawn of this (per Jim Sloan) Little Ice Age will present dangers and changes most Tesla investors (and investors generally) have not yet begun to grasp.

As the dangers and changes begin to be seen, investors may develop a completely new perspective on Tesla. One that leaves behind the idea that Tesla is on an unstoppable growth trajectory, and that instead sees the company as hobbled by losses, facing shrinking markets, and able to offer only one new product: the Model Y.

Remember, Tesla's narrative is built on assumptions of perfect and parabolic growth for a decade to come.

Is a company that shelves plans for a European factory a growth company?

Is a company that further postpones new products (Semi, Cybertruck, Roadster II, solar roof tiles) a growth company?

Is a company whose market share in mature EV markets is being eroded is a growth company?

Is a company which, even if it could introduce new products after the crisis is over, must do so into markets that can no longer afford them, a growth company?

I believe institutional investors will come to realize that even if Tesla can survive 2020, it cannot survive with its growth story intact. And without the growth story, raising more capital will become far more challenging, particularly at anything close to the present market capitalization ($89 billion as I write this).

The share price will come back to Earth. When it does, it may happen fast.

And when it does, the significant margin debt accumulated by the CEO will suddenly be seen as yet another unappreciated risk. No one knows at what share price margin calls begin, but there's no doubt Musk has borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars from his personal bankers, secured by stock pledges.

Jim Sloan, author of the Little Ice Age piece (highly recommended) notes that before the COVID-19 crisis hit, three factors already had made financial markets hugely vulnerable.

First, interest rate repression had resulted in ever-shrinking discount rates being applied in valuing equities, causing ever-rising P/E ratios. Second, the risk premium historically captured by equity owners had all but disappeared. Third, with bond yields so low, investors were driven into equities (the familiar There Is No Alternative, or TINA, problem).

The sad truth is that extraordinarily low bond yields have produced market valuation out of whack by all measures - the reasonable value of future cash flows, the reasonable acceptance of risk, and the reasoning person's acceptance of the fact that reaching for yield gets you into things that almost always have hidden problems and will ultimately lead to grief. All these factors were in place and in plain sight, but many investors refused to see them. Then along came the coronavirus to expose everything.

Yes, along came the coronavirus to expose everything. And what makes a company or investor most exposed, writes Sloan, is too much debt:

Debt pulls the future into the present, putting its cost on the wrong side of the balance sheet. We are in the process of discovering what happens when for any reason the world stops cold.

Seeking Alpha's @Motorhead ran some quick calculations:

Tesla investors, take note.

VI. Once the Ice Melts

Sloan tried to peer into the post-crisis future. He saw some optimistic developments, including re-ordering of how leadership traits will be valued:

The rank order of human qualities will shift in a positive direction. A super high IQ is nice at times, but can also get you into trouble. Cleverness is also nice but can border on sharp practice. These qualities have been overvalued in the financial world in recent decades. Qualities like integrity and wisdom are good all the time and especially good in hard times. The Great Generation, which lived through the Great Depression and fought World War II, grew up knowing this and left an extraordinary mark on the world. The painful situation of the current crisis may deliver a priceless lesson for the current population.

Ask yourself which of those qualities come to mind first when you think about Tesla's leadership? And which of those qualities seem lacking?

VII. Cautions

As always, the timing is uncertain. As I prepare to submit this, I see that the Jeffries analyst has upgraded TSLA from Hold to Buy with a price target of $650. Among the cited reasons are (1) Tesla is the only auto manufacturer which is "legacy free," and (2) the European EV mandates.

This is laughably wrong. It could not be more apparent that, in Europe, being "legacy free" is a massive disadvantage. As @jaberwock has so brilliantly explained, Tesla's competitors can sell their EVs at large losses, and still come out ahead with their ICE vehicle sales.

So, we are not yet at the place where reality catches up with the share price. No one is yet buying warm clothes for the coming Little Ice Age.

Trade with great caution.

