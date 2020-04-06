Registered PE: From Cash Drag In 2018 Toward Default In 2020

In December 2019, I wrote an article (Private Equity, Unfunded Commitments, And The SEC), in which I noted that some registered private equity funds (e.g. the CPG Carlyle Master Fund, which invests in underlying private equity funds sponsored by Carlyle Group (CG) and the Altegris KKR Master Fund, which invests in underlying funds sponsored by KKR (KKR), had swung from having 30% to 40% of their assets in cash and equivalents, reducing the impact of PE returns (otherwise known as "cash drag"), to much lower levels of cash and higher levels of unfunded commitments, in order to reduce that cash drag. In the article, I also noted that "market distortion" could dramatically impact the forecast scenarios from which these funds concluded their capital was adequate to meet their significant unfunded commitments, and that the SEC (in proposed Rule 18f-4, Use of Derivatives by Registered Investment Companies and Business Development Companies) was proposing to regulate how '40 Act funds with unfunded commitments assess their capital adequacy.

Since publishing that article, the registered PE funds that I examined have maintained (and in one case reduced) their relatively low levels of cash, a significant market distortion has occurred and the SEC has extended the public comment period for proposed Rule 18f-4. In addition, some private fund limited partners are defaulting (see Private Debt Investor's article: LP Defaults Already Happening.) In the context of this market distortion, private market funds are more likely to delay sales (and therefore delay distributions to limited partners) and draw capital more quickly to support portfolio companies in distress and purchase distressed assets. (See Private Equity Firms Are Wasting No Time in Calling Capital.) This will put significant liquidity pressure on private market investors, especially those registered PE funds whose ratio of unfunded commitments to liquid assets approaches and exceeds 400%. I believe that the investor distress absorbed in the current market regime may and should result in a hard cap on the ratio of unfunded commitments that a registered fund may make relative to its available liquid assets. In practice, this cap could function much like the limitation on leverage specified in Section 18 of the '40 Act and applicable to all registered funds.

Given the absolute necessity that adequate liquid assets be available to support illiquid private market investments, it would be ideal for investors in registered PE funds to be able to select and revise their chosen liquid asset investment strategy periodically, as their individual outlooks and market conditions change. Providing this periodic choice to individual investors, will eliminate cash drag without requiring over-commitment and its attendant risk. I've already developed and filed a pending patent on fund administration processes and technology which, given a modicum of SEC exemptive relief, can provide registered PE fund investors with a range of liquid investment strategies to be employed at their discretion, on their behalf.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have an equity interest in a parent of the sponsor of the Altegris KKR Commitments Master Fund.