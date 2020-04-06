Introduction

COVID-19 sweeps over the markets and sends a large part of them into the abyss. The main reason for this is not even the virus, but the measures taken by governments around the world. By their very nature, the measures aim to ensure that people in the analog world have as little mutual contact as possible. Just as naturally, some companies suffer particularly from this. Among them are first and foremost all the small shop operators, hotels, retailers, outlet operators, etc. Behind them, however, there are companies like Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT). As expected, Tanger Outlet also came under the wheels (or more appropriately under the wing beat of the Black Swan COVID-19).

And don't worry, of course, I haven't forgotten that I put Tanger Outlet in my depot myself before the crisis broke out and wrote a bullish article here on SA. In retrospect, this was one of my worst decisions regarding the percentage performance of an individual investment:

(Source: One of my worse picks by percentage losses)

Still, it's okay for me to see that number. If other investors think differently, it could be that they have made crucial mistakes at various points in their investment thinking. Why this is so, I will explain in the article.

Investing means turning opportunities into profits and risks into losses

The first thing investors need to realize is this. Buying shares in a company makes an investor an owner of a company. They thus bear the same risk as the company itself. The only thing they can influence is how this risk relates to their total assets. The same applies to the possible reward of such investments. We profit from the success of the company to the same extent as the company itself. We can only influence how this reward relates to our total assets. That said, we can say that investing means turning opportunities into profits and risks into losses. Here, it becomes already clear, that opportunity or reward interacts with the risk. According to the law of the market, the one does not exist without the other. And this was exactly the case with Tanger Outlet. We had a very good risk/reward ratio. But that does not mean that risk never existed. Furthermore, a good risk/reward ratio does not automatically lead to an investment. I think this is a core mistake made by many investors because they forget one decisive criterion for any investment decision and that is their risk tolerance. So let us dig a little bit deeper into this.

We had a great risk/reward ratio and the right mindset for investing

At Tanger Outlet, the risk/reward ratio was quite good. My considerations were more or less based on a general mindset, which I went into a little more detail in my original analysis:

There is one aspect that affects every investor. I call this the right mindset of investors. What do I mean by this? By mindset I mean a holistic approach to investing. I would describe it as the most important prerequisite for investing. Two elements are decisive here: - You need to know what you're doing. - You need to know why you are doing this.

Exactly that was a crucial point at the time. We knew that we were investing in a REIT, whose historically high dividend of almost 10 percent yield (and later above) was certainly a warning signal:

And it must also have been clear to every investor that he was investing in a business area that many market participants saw as being on the brink of collapse. I addressed this issue in my former analysis as well:

First of all, we have to accept that the broad market predicts that outlets will die. And indeed, we have to accept that we have a wave of insolvencies in the brick and mortar retailers sector. In this respect, we must also assume that the share price will continue to fall, with every further insolvency and with every further piece of bad news about strong e-commerce and the downfall of the brick and mortar business.

So at that point, we already knew from a macroeconomic and fundamental perspective what exactly we were doing with an investment in Tanger Outlet. The second thing we had to address was the question of why we wanted to invest in exactly this company at such a stage. And in retrospect, we have chosen exactly the right approach for this type of investment:

This is indeed a "producing cash flow" and "reducing risk at the same time" orientated approach. But of course this requires that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers can maintain its dividend payments at a sufficiently high level for a sufficiently long time. Well, I think this is the case. To summarize what other bullish analysts have written: The company has a low payout ratio, stable occupancy, very low occupancy cost, stable sales per square foot, buys back own shares, pays down debt and has a lower FFO decline than its competitors.

So what went wrong?

To be honest, nothing went wrong. A risk materialized, which was not necessarily probable but possible and strictly speaking also absolutely predictable in its consequences. The company is forced by external factors to discontinue a large part of its operating business. This is the actual status, taken from a press release, published by Tanger Outlet last week:

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the stores in the Company's outlet centers are currently closed, with many having already been so for two full weeks. Operations in more than half of Tanger Outlet Centers are restricted by order of the local and state authorities, and additional orders are expected. The situation continues to evolve rapidly, and the Company has limited visibility into the duration and magnitude of the pandemic. Given this level of uncertainty regarding the impact to its business, Tanger is withdrawing its 2020 guidance.

It was entirely predictable that in such a scenario Tanger Outlet would run into existential problems. If you take a closer look at the balance sheet, around 80 percent of total liabilities and equity are liabilities. Total debt is more than three times the equity.

(Source: Latest 10k filing)

In 2019, Tanger had interest expenses of USD 61.672 million and a net income of USD 92.278 million. Wile Cash Flow provided by operating was USD 220.452 million, it will likely be much lower this year because we are in a scenario where tenants do not generate significant sales (at least with their retail business) on a broad base. So it does not help much that the tenants are widely diversified. Even companies like Adidas have already tried in Germany to defer their rent payments.

(Source: 4Q results 2019)

Every company will try to reduce its fixed costs to remain reasonably liquid. Tanger Outlet will suffer massively from this. Tanger Outlet was already forced to make full use of its existing credit facilities.

To increase liquidity, preserve financial flexibility and help ensure that the Company is able to meet its obligations for a sustained period of time until there is more clarity regarding the impact of the pandemic, Tanger has drawn down substantially all of its capacity under its $600 million unsecured lines of credit.

As can be seen from the statement, however, the company is only operating "on sight" for the time being. How long the USD 600 million will suffice is therefore uncertain. Last year, Tanger Outlet had total expenses of USD 372.448 million plus interest expense of USD 61.672 million and dividend distributions of USD 132.664 million. Furthermore, the company paid USD 427.970 million concerning repayments of revolving credit facility. The expenses and its equivalents are therefore relatively high compared to the full use of the credit facilities and illustrate that the company will only be able to continue to bear the necessary expenses for a limited period at the current stage.

Did you underestimate your risk tolerance?

With all that said, investors must be aware that they have taken a risk with an investment in Tanger Outlet right from the start. Those who invest must be able to live with the fact that they run the risk of a 100 percent loss. A look at the balance sheet should have shown that the company will find it difficult to deal with extreme situations such as the current one without major losses. Of course, the probability of such an extreme scenario was low. But that does not mean that investors should have ignored it in their due diligence. And now it's happened. It's not pretty, but anyone who has visualized this kind of scenario before and has always acted within the scope of his risk tolerance should still be able to sleep peacefully.

Conclusion

Tanger Outlet is a good example of what happens when you ignore risks. The company will experience heavy revenue losses. The full use of the remaining credit line will only be sufficient for a certain period of time. Good due diligence should have revealed this. With 70 percent book losses, I hold my shares. I acted within my risk tolerance and invested only a small amount of my broadly diversified retirement portfolio (far below 1 percent). So my advice here is:

High opportunities correspond to high risks.

Even the best risk/reward ratio does not exclude risks.

Always act as an investor only within the scope of your risk tolerance.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is now part of my diversified retirement portfolio.