Booking Holdings: Cheap If Travel Recovers Post Coronavirus

If the market continues to fall, the margin of safety around the valuation should continue to expand.

Strong balance sheet with large cash reserves should enable the company to strengthen its relative market position.

The Travel sector is in melt-down and equity prices have been crushed.

Impact of Coronavirus on Travel Sector

The Coronavirus has made the current global situation extremely volatile and uncertain. Most western countries are in "lockdown" with the free movement of people stopped. This has had the effect of shutting down most of the commerce throughout the world.

Currently one of the hardest hit sectors in the global economy is travel. The airline, cruise-ship and hotel operators throughout the world have almost stopped generating revenue. This has flow on effects to all of the other travel related companies including the agents such as Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

My valuation professor always advocated that the most interesting valuations are in those places which are the "darkest". I can think of no darker place at the moment than the Travel sector.

At this time there is no certainty when normal activities will resume.

This article will attempt to generate an intrinsic value for Booking Holdings Inc.

Company Description

Booking Holdings Inc. is an online travel agency (OTA). The company was one of the first movers in developing an internet-based travel business to compete against the traditional shop-front travel retailers. Until February 2018 the company was known as the Priceline Group but changed its name and ticker symbol to better reflect the strength of its major brand (Booking.com).

Booking has grown over the years both organically and by relatively small acquisitions. The key acquisitions include:

Booking.com in 2005 (total cost $133 M).

KAYAK Software Corporation in 2013 (total cost $2,100 M)

OpenTable in 2014 (total cost $2,500 M).

Cheapflights in 2017 (total cost $555 M).

HotelsCombined in 2018 (total cost $134 M).

The company currently has 3 operating segments for reporting purposes:

Source: Booking Holdings' 2019 10-K filing.

It is noted that the company does not provide a breakdown of the segment profitability.

Booking's Operating Model

The company generates revenues in 3 ways:

Agency revenues consisting almost entirely of travel reservation commissions paid by the service provider (there is no transaction between the consumer and the company).

Merchant revenues which are derived when the consumer transacts directly with the company (generally for accommodation reservations and rental car reservations).

Advertising and other revenues which are derived primarily from revenues earned by Kayak and OpenTable.

The company has 6 regional brands:

Plus the over-arching Booking.com brand.

The services offered by each brand is shown on the following chart:

Source: Booking Holdings' 2019 10-K filing.

Business Overview

Booking Holdings was a first mover in the Online Travel (OTA) market and consequently its brands enjoy strong consumer support. One of the company's key differentiators early on was in its choice of market strategy.

The traditional market approach in the OTA sector is via a Merchant model. In this approach the OTA secures "inventory" from its suppliers (hotel chains, airlines, etc.) and sells them to consumers. The customer pre-pays (often months in advance) for the service. This approach is fantastic for OTA cash flow but not so great for consumers. Similarly, it provides lower margins for suppliers and often leads to tension between the merchant and the supplier over pricing (particularly if the supplier is also selling directly to the consumer).

In its early days, Booking Holdings adopted a new approach to the sector called the Agency model. This model grew out of the fact that the company was a young start-up that found it hard to attract inventory. In this approach the company partnered with its suppliers to sell their inventory. This proved popular with consumers because they only pay when the service is delivered, and it is also popular with suppliers because it is a higher margin option for them.

As a result of their unique approach to suppliers and consumers, Booking Holdings was able to grow its partner base very rapidly (it became particularly popular with smaller suppliers and therefore its product offering was relatively different) and revenues grew faster than the sector average.

Today, the company operates both Agency and Merchant models (mainly for smaller suppliers where Booking Holdings almost acts like the sales team for these suppliers) but the Agency model remains a key point of difference.

However, it is noted that in the last 12 months the Agency revenue growth has stalled and has started declining as shown in the following chart:

Source: Author's compilation from Booking Holdings' 10-K filings.

Booking's Strategy

About a year ago, Booking updated their strategy to focus on:

Increasing their alternative accommodation segment (smaller boutique properties including competitive offerings to Airbnb (AIRB)).

The implementation of a "connected" trip strategy (where Booking provides a whole of trip product offering including air travel, accommodation, car hire, local attractions, restaurants, etc).

The implementation of a payments-platform.

Most of the transactions under this new strategy will see Booking increasingly operate as a merchant. This will see a continued shift in the sales mix which begun in 2018 and will have ramifications for the company's margins and reinvestment needs into the future.

Global Travel Market

The global travel market size is estimated to have reported revenues of $US 1,740 B (in actual revenues of the travel companies) and the regional markets are estimated to have the following size:

Source: Statista

The travel market is mature but it is growing faster in the developing markets such as Asia and growth is relatively constrained in places like Europe.

Industry sources believe that the 10 largest travel companies in the world in 2017 based on total travel value (TTV) were:

Source: Travel Weekly

The table shows how Booking Holdings and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) dominate the sector. They have also been capturing most of the growth - mainly through the gaining of share from the smaller bricks and mortar players.

Online Travel Market

If we look only at the listed online travel market (OTA) participants, the 10 largest listed companies in terms of 2019 reported revenues (not TTV):

Source: Author's compilation using GuruFocus data.

I have also used the GuruFocus data base to compile a time series of revenues of these companies since 2006:

Source: Author's compilation using GuruFocus data.

Remember, these are company revenues and not the Total Travel Value (TTV) which is often reported.

The chart shows that sector growth started to slow in 2018 and dropped dramatically in 2019. Travel is largely a discretionary consumer spend - this chart shows that the global economy was probably slowing through 2019 and as a result, the Sector's growth went into stall.

It should be noted that the data is restricted to listed companies. There are many unlisted online travel companies - with the largest being Airbnb who in 2017 was reported to have revenues of $US 2,600 M (according to Reuters).

According to Allied Market Research, the online travel (OTA) market has an estimated gross total travel value (TTV) of $US 1,096 B which represents about 63% of the total travel market. Not all companies report their TTV but an industry rule of thumb is a ratio of 8:1 between TTV and statutory revenues. The 10 listed companies in the previous table plus Airbnb account for around $US 317.4 B of TTV. This represents about 30% of the online travel sector's gross revenues.

This discussion demonstrates just how fragmented this sector really is.

Summary

The online travel market (OTA) is dominated by a duopoly, Booking Holdings and Expedia Group. The revenues of these 2 companies are greater than that of their competitors combined.

The travel market is mature but the OTA segment has been growing at more than 15% per year for the last 10 years as it has taken share from the "bricks and mortar" travel retailers.

In the last 2 years, growth has declined as the performance of the global economies started to come under pressure. It should never be forgotten that the travel sector is very cyclical and heavily reliant on buoyant economic conditions.

Booking Holdings' Historical Financial Performance

An earlier chart showed the changing nature of Booking's revenue mix. The company has been growing revenues at greater than 15% per year for the last 13 years but in 2019 the rate of growth dropped dramatically as the global economy slowed:

Source: Author's compilation using Booking Holdings' 10-K filings.

It should be noted that I have made some adjustments to Booking's reported financial statements. I have eliminated the impact of any one-off costs and I have also reclassified some expenses (such as brand advertising and a portion of the IT) as investments. As a result of these adjustments my calculated operating margin is higher than that reported by the company.

It can be seen that typical Booking's operating margins are over 35%.

It is useful to compare Booking's operating margins to their main competitor, Expedia:

Source: Author's compilation from Expedia's 10-K filings.

It should be noted that I have some adjustments to the reported Expedia financial statements by adding back any one-off expenses to the reported operating earnings but I have not capitalized any of the reported operating expenses.

It can be that Expedia's margins are much lower than those of Booking's reflecting the differences in their business models.

Booking Holdings' Moat Assessment

My moat assessment for Booking is shown in the following table:

Source: Author's compilation

I think that Booking has a number of competitive advantages:

Brand recognition.

Network effects that users (both customers and suppliers) derive from being part of the Booking's product suite.

Cost-advantages that Booking derives from its scale.

I think that the strength of the moat will decline over time as clearly the Booking business could easily be replicated by a company with financial strength (such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)) but currently it is very strong. This is reflected in the company's return on invested capital:

Source: Author's compilation.

Note that I have adjusted the Booking's financial statements by capitalizing their brand marketing and 20% of their IT spending as well as adding back to the capital base any asset write-downs. These adjustments would cause the return on invested capital to be lower than the reported number.

Booking's return on invested capital is spectacularly good - this is one of the best charts that I have ever seen in terms of consistently good performance. The chart shows that management are excellent capital allocators and the returns on invested capital are still increasing.

You may wonder how Booking has managed to achieve this result. Clearly, they have a high margin business which generates a large amount of free cash flow, but they have also been large buyers of their own stock.

The following chart shows the buyback action over the last 14 years:

Booking has spent $US 22,201 M buying back their own shares and have replaced the excess cash on its balance sheet with a reasonable amount of debt as shown in the following chart:

Source: Author's compilation.

Booking still has $US 7,310 M in cash and liquid securities. It should be noted that $1,561 M of this cash belongs to its customers (pre-payments for services).

This means that at the end of 2019 the company had around $5,700 M of cash available to support its business - which is particularly important at the moment.

Recent Events

Over the last few weeks, we have seen the impact of the spread of Coronavirus on the global economy. In order to control the spread of the virus, governments have progressively closed their country's borders and restricted the movement of people. The first industry to be affected by these actions was the travel industry. Progressively most industries have been shut down as employees were prevented from attending their workplaces.

At the time of writing this report there is no certainty about when the virus will be brought under control or when the global economy will return to normal. This is placing enormous stress on every company's cash flows and as a result cash balances are being run down.

Companies with strong financial positions are drawing down on unused debt facilities and depending upon the duration of the crisis will survive this crisis.

Companies with weaker financial positions are being forced to renegotiate their debt (at much higher costs), contemplate an equity raise or consider whether the company can continue to exist in its current form.

Can Booking withstand the Coronavirus induced crisis?

The most recent set of financial statements that we have from Booking are from 31st December 2019.

As I mentioned previously the company has around $5,700 M of available cash and liquid securities to support its current activities.

I assume that the Booking's business currently has no revenue (this may last for up to 6 months). Looking at the last Profit & Loss Statement we can make some assumptions about costs which the company cannot defer in a crisis:

All marketing costs go to zero.

Selling expenses go to 20% of last year = $191 M

Personnel costs go to 50% of last year = $1,124 M

General Administration costs go to 50% of last year = $400 M

IT costs go to 75% of last year = $214 M

Interest costs at same level as last year = $266 M

This gives a total cash cost of $2,195 M.

Given Booking's cash holdings I estimate that they can sustain this position for more than a year if the company is forced to go into "hibernation".

The only other issue to be considered is whether the company has any debt which may need refinancing.

Debt Refinancing

In August 2019 the company entered into a new $US 2,000 M 5-year unsecured revolving credit facility with a group of lenders. The facility is in multiple currencies and provides for withdrawals up to $US 100 M on a single day.

At 31 December 2019, this facility had not been utilized and remains fully available.

The company has existing long-term debt (a mixture of senior secured and convertible) outstanding with book value of $US 8,711 M. This debt is in approximately 10 tranches, all with similar sizes, either in USD or Euros. The tranches have staggered repayments with a tranche due for repayment each year between now and 2028.

There are $1,000 M of convertible notes due in June 2020. I think that it is unlikely that the conversion triggers will be met and this debt will need to be repaid or rolled over.

The company has an obligation to retire $US 1,000 M of debt this year but it would appear that the company has both the reserves and the borrowing capacity to easily accommodate the retirement.

Key Risks facing Booking Holdings

There are several risks confronting the company which are significant and need to be considered by any investor in the company:

Google represents a potential major threat to the company's business model. Booking is one of Google's largest customers (estimated to be in their top 5). The company has a "pay for performance" agreement with Google and analysts estimate that 80% of Booking's performance marketing spend is with Google. It is noted that Google offers its own products called Google Flights and Google Hotels which compete with Booking's products.

Over the last year Google has been refining its search engine optimization (SEO) routines which are used in "free" internet searches. This process determines which sites go to the top of the output when a user completes a Google search. Google has not been transparent regarding their changes and this has resulted in many company web sites no longer featuring prominently in the search outputs. Some companies are reporting that their search traffic is down by 30 to 40% as a result of these changes.

It goes without saying that the global travel business relies on the world being open for business and is facilitated by the free movement of people between and within countries. Booking acts as the sales arm for many of the service companies (airlines, hotels, rental companies, etc.) it represents. The relationship that it has with these companies is very important, but it also contains a natural tension regarding margins. This balance needs to be maintained at appropriate levels in order to retain the goodwill of the service providers.

Technology is a key component of the company's business. The company must maintain high quality applications which are easy to use, are reliable and secure. There is a significant risk that the company's IT infrastructure may fall behind in capability or become corrupted. Government increasingly sees large multinational software companies as soft targets for anti-competitive and privacy breaches to constantly changing laws. The compliance obligations are becoming more onerous and the financial penalties more expensive.

The company has been good at making strategic investments which have enhanced returns on capital. There is a possibility that this capability resides within certain key executives and if they were to leave then this could change.

The emergence of meta-search OTAs is placing pressure on the OTA Sector margins. The larger OTAs have a meta-search brand in their stable of products as a defensive measure but the growth of these products threatens the margins of the core OTA products.

The company's Agency model has been the historic source of its high margins relative to its competitors. Increasingly growth is coming from expanding Merchant sales. This may cause the company's margins to decline over time.

My Macro Investment Thesis for Booking Holdings

In order to develop a valuation for the company I need to make some assumptions about the resolution of the Coronavirus shutdown. Of course these assumptions could be wildly wrong, in which case, the valuation will change:

I expect that revenues for the current year (2020) will be down by 50%.

Travel restrictions should be eased over the second half of 2020 and the travel market should return to its normal trajectory of around 4% growth by the middle of 2021.

As a result I am assuming that the company's 2021 revenues will be similar to those reported in 2019.

Once the market returns to normality, the OTA market will continue to have higher growth than the underlying market as the participants continue to take share from the traditional "bricks and mortar" travel companies. I expect that OTA revenue growth will be around 10% for the 3 years after 2021.

Booking has benefited from excellent management over many years who have made sound decisions regarding the company's strategy and capital allocation.

Over the medium term I think that Booking will continue to enjoy returns well above its cost of capital due to its dominant market position. This return, however, will slowly decline over time as the market matures and the cost of marginal growth increases.

Google may very well enter the OTA market in a big way but there is plenty of room for them in this highly fragmented market. As a result of this threat, I am throttling back Booking's long-term margins.

Similarly, bolt on acquisitions will become more expensive, as Expedia and Ctrip fight for additional market share through consolidation as the market matures.

Key Micro Assumptions in Booking Holdings' Valuation

No additional capital is required to see out the effects of Coronavirus.

Revenues will grow at 10 ± 4% for years 3, 4, and 5 before growth begins to decline to GDP (0.7%) at the end of year 10.

Operating Margins (which have been adjusted for the impact of operating lease expenses and the capitalization of some expenses) will decline from the current level (36.7%) over 10 years to 30 ± 5% into perpetuity.

Capital productivity (as represented by Δ Sales / Net Capital) will decrease from the current level of 3.1 and settle at 2.2 ± 0.5

The current Return on Invested Operating Capital (around 84%) will decline over time before settling at 12 ± 2% in perpetuity. This will be well above the cost of capital thus reflecting the strength of Booking Holdings' moat.

The long-term tax rate is expected to increase from the current 17% to 22%.

I have used the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) to calculate a current cost of capital of 5.46% and I expect that the mature cost of capital will be more in line with the market average of 6.7 ± 0.5%.

I have estimated that Management Options are valued at $10 M using a Black-Scholes approach.

I have valued the Equity Investments using the sector average price to book ratio of 1.08.

Discounted Cash Flow Methodology

The DCF is relatively straight-forward. A Free Cash Flow to the Firm approach is used with a 3-stage model (high growth, declining growth and maturity). The model only seeks to value the cash flows of the operating assets. The valuation has been performed in USD.

The output from my DCF model is:

Source: Author's model.

I also developed a Monte Carlo simulation for the valuation based on the range of inputs for the valuation. The output of the simulation was developed after 100,000 iterations.

The Monte Carlo simulation can be used to help us to understand the major sources of sensitivity in the valuation and the greatest source of risk:

48% comes from the Revenue forecast.

43% comes from the Operating Margin.

Source: Author's model.

The simulation indicates that with a terminal discount rate of 6.7%, the valuation for Booking Holdings' equity per share is between $1,558 and $2,816 per share with an expected value around $2,115.

Is Booking Holdings a good long-term investment?

My high-level criteria for a company to qualify as a Tier 1 long-term investment are:

A reasonably strong moat.

Pricing power.

Sector tailwinds.

High returns on invested capital.

Stable cash flows with relatively low reinvestment needs.

High interest coverage ratio.

Booking ticks the majority of these points. It is arguable whether they have pricing power, but they do have industry leading margins. In normal circumstances the sector does have tailwinds and the company's long-term prospects look bright. There is no doubt that we are at the low point in this sector's cycle.

Yes - I do think that Booking is an excellent long-term investment.

If the market goes dramatically lower over the coming months, then Booking Holdings will be a gift for astute investors.

