Spinoff Trade Review:  Raytheon Technologies, Otis And Carrier

United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN) announced their plans to merge on June 9, 2019. Prior to this, UTX announced its intent to spin off its non-aerospace businesses, elevator company Otis Worldwide Corp. (OTIS) and HVAC maker Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) The spinoffs and the merger between the remaining aerospace business of United Technologies and Raytheon closed on April 2, 2020. The new company is now a pure-play aerospace business known as Raytheon Technologies (RTX).

Shortly after the merger was announced, the share prices of UTX and Raytheon implied a good value for the spinoff businesses Otis and Carrier. I wrote about this thesis in my June 2019 article, "United Technologies: Buying Carrier And Otis At A Discount". I maintained this view in October when the merger prospectus was released, and again in February following the analyst presentations of the spinoff companies.

Now that all transactions have completed, we can post-audit the original trade suggested in the June article. As of the close on 4/3/2020, it turns out that on a relative basis, buying UTX and shorting RTN was indeed the best way to play the merger. This trade handily outperformed holding either UTX or RTN on its own. On an absolute basis, the pair trade slightly underperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and of course everything underperformed cash given the general downturn over the last couple months. Below are the returns given similar initial dollar amounts invested on 6/14/2019 through 4/3/2020. I show the detailed calculation of these returns later in the article.

Long UTX / Short RTN -15.7%

Long UTX only -26.0%

Long RTN only -32.7%

Long SPY -12.3%

Looking ahead, the three new stocks appear to have different amounts of upside potential over the long term. Once the economy returns to a more normal state similar to the first few weeks of 2020, I expect the companies will eventually get back to the valuations I estimated in my February article. In that case Carrier would have the most upside potential with the possibility of nearly a triple if it can receive a valuation similar to its HVAC peers. This comes with a lot of risk however, as Carrier is starting out with significantly more debt than its peers and will need to de-lever. Otis is a safer play due to its heavier concentration in services as opposed to new equipment. This is already somewhat reflected in the share price as a return to pre-crisis peer valuation would imply about 50% upside. RTX comes out in between the two, with a potential upside of slightly less than a double as the commercial aerospace business faces strong headwinds over the next couple of years. The company has increased its share of military aerospace compared to the old UTX however. Also, the company has improved its balance sheet compared to the old UTX, having offloaded debt onto the spinoffs and purchased a low-debt company in Raytheon.

I make no predictions here on the duration of the current crisis or how much these stocks may be hit in the short term. It may take a year or two to get to a more normalized environment where valuations move back closer to pre-crisis levels. Over the longer term I expect all three companies, but especially Carrier and RTX, to do well. I will be listening to updated earnings guidance later this quarter to help confirm this, which could lead to me increasing my positions in these two stocks.

How the Trade Turned Out

In June 2019, I suggested owning UTX and shorting Raytheon in order to synthesize a position in Carrier and Otis. This trade returned -15.3% through 4/3/2020, better than owning either UTX or RTN outright. A summary of the pair trade is shown below. Based on the prices in the June article, buying 233 shares of UTX and selling 100 RTN required a net cash outlay of $11,458.90. Since then, you would have received income from the UTX dividend, partially offset by the need to pay the RTN dividend. After the close on 4/2/2020, the 100 share short position in RTN turned into a 233.48 share short position in RTX. This nets out the 233 share long position in UTX and requires cash to cover the remaining 0.48 share short. You also receive a little cash-in-lieu of 0.5 fractional shares of Otis. At the end of all that, you are left with 233 shares of Carrier and 116 shares of Otis. Based on closing prices on 4/3/2020, the Carrier and Otis shares are worth $9,341,48 and you earned net investment income of $230.71 for a total of $9,662.19 or a -15.7% return.

For comparison, spending a similar amount of cash on UTX alone would have allowed you to purchase 92 shares of UTX. This trade earns dividends on UTX during the holding period and is left with 92 shares of RTX, 92 shares of CARR, and 46 shares of OTIS at the end. The net result is a loss of 26%.

Owning Raytheon alone would have been worse. A similar cash amount as the other two trades would have bought 151 shares of RTN. In addition to the dividends, you end up with 151 shares of RTX and cash-in-lieu of 0.762 shares of RTX. The return in this case is a loss of 32.7%.

So, my additional strategy to buy Otis and Carrier early by owning UTX and shorting RTN performed significantly better than owning either UTX or RTN on its own. For comparison, owning SPY over this same time frame would have lost 12.3% after dividends.

Forward View Of The Three New Companies

I will be referring back to my February article where I valued the three companies based on Otis and Carrier Form 10's and merger prospectus. These are of course based on pre-crisis conditions so I'll touch on alternative cases for the short term. In the longer term as the overall economy recovers, these companies should be able to get back to pre-crisis valuations.

Carrier

Carrier had pro forma earnings of $2.00 per share in 2019. They also announced a dividend policy of paying out $550 million per year which amounts to $0.63 per year or about $0.1575 per quarter. Based on the 4/3/2020 closing price of $16.92, Carrier would have a P/E of about 8.5 and a dividend yield of 3.7%. For comparison, peer valuations before the crisis included Daikin (OTCPK:DKILF) at 24.6 P/E and Lennox (LII) at 20.4. Since hitting their highs earlier this year, Lennox is down about 35% and the thinly-traded Daikin ADR bottomed at about 25% below its highs for the year. Applying a cap-weighted peer average multiple to Carrier, we get a P/E of around 24 pre-crisis and 16-17 post-crisis. This is about twice Carrier's current actual trailing P/E.

As I noted in February, the main difference between Carrier and its peers is Carrier's higher level of debt. Based on 2019 pro forma results assuming the higher debt levels Carrier has in 2020, Carrier's operating income was 7x interest expense, compared to interest coverage of over 10x at Lennox and almost 25x at Daikin. I stress tested Carrier to find the point at which this higher debt would become a problem. Starting with the 2019 pro forma numbers from the Form 10, I reduced sales, kept gross margin and tax rate percentages similar, but left R&D, SG&A, and interest expense constant. The results show that Carrier would just cover its proposed dividend with sales 26.4% under 2019's levels and would break even if sales dropped 36%. While I could see this level of decline over a quarter, I would be surprised to see it last for a full year if the virus abates by summer. So, while Carrier's low valuation may persist for a few months, and the planned dividend payout may be lowered or deferred, I expect Carrier to gradually move closer to peer valuations over the long term.

Otis

Otis had pro forma earnings of $2.22 per share in 2019 and stated they would have a dividend policy of 40% payout ratio, or $0.888 per year and $0.222 per quarter. That amounts to a dividend yield of 1.9% and a P/E of 21.3 based on the closing price of $47.32 on 4/3/2020. Compared to peers, Schindler (OTCPK:SHLAF) had a P/E of 29.7 pre-crisis and has since fallen about 22% from prior highs. KONE (OTCPK:KNYJF) had a P/E of 32.7 pre-crisis and bottomed about 25% below its prior highs but has since traded back up to around 18% under. On that basis a comparable multiple for Otis given current conditions is around 25, or 17% above current levels. An eventual return to pre-crisis conditions would warrant a peer comparable P/E of around 31 or nearly 50% over current levels.

As I discussed in February, Service makes up 57% of sales and 80% of operating profit at Otis. Services would be expected to hold up better in a downturn that new equipment sales, which is why I believe the market continues to give Otis a higher P/E than either of its former UTX partners. Of course, with many venues closing or experiencing greatly reduced traffic in the current environment, even services could see a slowdown. For this reason I would hold off on adding shares of Otis at least until their first earnings call to get a better idea how the current crisis will impact the company.

RTX

In my February article, I estimated RTX earnings of $5.72 per share for 2020 at pre-crisis conditions. In order to keep the total payout from RTX and the two spinoffs similar to the old UTX, the RTX dividend would be around $0.48 per share quarterly. Based on the closing price of $49.93 on 4/3/2020, RTX has a P/E of 8.7 and a dividend yield of 3.8%. In February, I used a peer comparable P/E multiple of 16.7 based on Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and General Dynamics (GD) which had P/E's ranging from 15-18 at the time. LMT and NOC are currently trading about 20% below their prior highs, after bottoming at a lower level in the third week of March. GD has done worse at 33% off its highs.

Current cataclysmic conditions for commercial airlines have resulted in worries running up the supply chain to companies like Boeing (BA) and ultimately to their suppliers like RTX. I consider these overblown in the case of RTX as the Raytheon merger has diversified the company's customer base further into military aerospace and defense systems. These customers would be expected to hold up better in a down economy as long as countries like the US maintain their defense budgets. For more details on RTX's customer base I would refer you to the recent article by Robbert Manders, "Poor Air Travel Sentiment Provides Attractive Entry Point For United Technologies Ahead Of Merger With Raytheon".

The Raytheon merger also results in an improved balance sheet for RTX over the old UTX as the company transferred some of its debt to the spinoffs and purchased low-debt Raytheon. Long term debt for RTX should be around $26 million, vs. $38 million for the old UTX with similar levels of EBIT since Raytheon's income about offsets the lost income from the two spinoffs.

Given these positives, a peer comparable multiple of 13.4 would be more applicable at current conditions, implying 50% upside. Over the longer term, RTX should approach the pre-crisis peer multiple of 16.7, suggesting nearly a double from current levels although this could take a couple years to achieve.

Conclusion

My view in June of 2019 to get exposure to Otis and Carrier instead of UTX or Raytheon turned out to be correct, as the aerospace business was hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Looking ahead, all three new companies have upside but in the case of Otis, most is already priced in. Carrier is currently trading at a low valuation due to debt concerns, but as long as the company makes it through the current downturn, it has the strongest upside potential of the three. RTX improved its position in aerospace over the old UTX with diversification into the military sector and a better balance sheet. RTX's current valuation seems low compared to peers and there should be even more upside potential as the economy returns to normal.

UTX was one of my oldest positions in my portfolio, having owned it consistently since 2004. I currently hold shares in all three new companies and am considering adding to Carrier and RTX depending on the outlooks expressed in upcoming earnings calls. While it's not possible to predict the length or severity of the current downturn, I expect healthy returns from these companies as the economy gets back to normal.

