Ridiculous Economic Statistics - ISM Services PMI Shows Expansion

Further, the only real guide we've got to anything at all is prices. For they're the only economic number being calculated in anything like real time.

From which we can gather two things. Firstly, most reported statistics around about now are entirely out of date. We should be careful of believing any of them.

The ISM version of the services PMI for the U.S. shows that the sector is still expanding. This, seriously, just ain't so.

We know we're in a recession

Sure do, we can see it that half the neighborhood doesn't go to work each morning. It's obvious that there's a recession going on out there. Yet, amazingly enough, this isn't something that's running up in the economic statistics as yet.

For example, we had employment falling by 700,000 in the last report a day or two back. OK, but that report coincided with a different measure that shows 10 million new people claiming unemployment insurance in the last two weeks. One of those numbers has to be wrong and it's the employment one, not the unemployment. For the first is a monthly statistic, there's a certain amount of leisure about collection period and number collation. The second a weekly number and that's pretty much spot on the buzzer in terms of being a reading of what's going on out there.

Bad statistics

We're in a recession, we don't know how bad it's going to be and we also don't know how long it's going to last. We'd thus very much like to gain more information about how deep and how long. Unfortunately, a fast moving process like this is exactly when our traditional statistical gathering methods let us down. As with the unemployment above. If you were a central planner which number would you plan from? As an investor, which are you using to inform your decisions?

We're not going to gain better statistics either. This was a central contention of Hayek's, that we never can measure something as complex as an economy accurately and in time to be able to make decisions about it. He did get the Nobel for this observation. He also went on to point out that we do have a calculating engine, the market, or the economy itself, and the answers are spewed out to us as prices. That's the information source we have to use therefore.

OK, that's rather philosophical for an investment site. The lesson at this level of granularity is be really, really, careful about economic statistics being pumped out at present. Some of them will be out of date before publication, others will be showing their innate biases and almost all of them will be sufficiently wrong to be not very useful.

ISM services PMI

The Institute of Supply Management is quite seriously asking us to believe that the US services sector is expanding at present:

NMI® at 52.5% Business Activity Index at 48.0% New Orders Index at 52.9% Employment Index at 47.0% Supplier Deliveries Index at 62.1% (Tempe, Arizona) - Economic activity in the non-manufacturing sector grew in March for the 122nd consecutive month, say the nation's purchasing and supply executives in the latest Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business.®

Remember, a PMI is supposed to be a forward looking reading (See further explanation at bottom) of what is about to happen in the economy. Not a reading of what has happened.

(ISM US services PMI from Moody's Analytics)

This is clearly not so. The question is why not? To which there are two answers.

The first answer is something that we're just going to have to put up with in the current fast moving situation. Near all the information we get is going to be out of date by the time it is collected. Much of the reporting periods here will have been before closings and lockdown really started to bite right across the US. This is going to be true of any number centrally collected and processed. No, government doesn't have an answer to it. No, nor does any private sector organisation trying to do something centrally. It's a feature of the central collection and processing, just as Hayek said it was.

All statistics are going to be out of date by the time they've been published through a bureaucracy. That's just the way it is.

We're thus reliant upon the only decentralised data processing system we've got, the economy itself and market prices that are spat out by that calculation.

The second is something I've noted before about the ISM version of the PMI. It's compiled from members of the ISM (See further explanation at bottom). As is the way with any trade body such members tend to be larger and older companies. So, it's reasonable enough as a survey (or panel) of what larger and older companies are doing. It's not representative of what the whole sector is doing. It misses out all those who are not ISM members, likely to be smaller and newer companies.

My intuition would be that the ISM's services panel is further away from being representative than their manufacturing one just given the distribution of firm size and age in the two sectors.

No, really, we're in a recession

Whatever these statistics purport to tell us we really are in a recession here and a bad one. The ISM panel might not include Bob's Meatball Sub Stand but it's Bob going out of business at present, not the major league accounting firm.

But, as above, our statistics are all going to be out of date by the time they're published. That's just the nature of the pretence of knowledge itself.

My view

This is really a warning about reading too much into any economic numbers we are presented with. We have that Nobel winning theory, here we've a useful and right now example of the problem. The very nature of swiftly moving events means that attempting to have any centralised information collection system is going to be out of date. The information just isn't going to be useful by the time we've got it. Those interested in politics can muse upon what this means for those who think we ought to plan the economy.

This leaves us dependent upon the only useful system we've got - market prices.

The investor view

None of us like being told that we're flying dark at times like these. Which, fortunately, we're not. We still have those market prices to guide us. But we will have to use them, not the government, or other semi-official statistics, to understand what is going on.

Market prices are going to be our guide, not centrally processed numbers. Macroeconomic investing based upon official statistics just isn't going to work for now.

Further explanation. The ISM has contacted me to ask for a correction or two. Firstly, they say that it is not necessary to be a member of the ISM to be part of their survey panel. From their website this is so.

You do not have to be an ISM member to participate in the surveys.

On this same point we also have IHS Markit stating that:

The surveys use different panel structures: ISM data are based only on ISM members, and as such are likely to only reflect business conditions in larger companies, with small- and medium-sized firms under-represented. In contrast, IHS Markit's survey includes an appropriate mix of companies of all sizes (based on official data showing the true composition of manufacturing output).

Clearly IHS is wrong in stating that only ISM members are included in the ISM survey panel. I was therefore wrong to rely upon the IHS statement about the composition of those panels. I can imagine that there is a tendency for ISMK to be sampling ISM members and that this goes some way to explaining the divergence in the two sets of survey results but that is an assumption now, not a fact.

The second point is ISM is saying that it isn't a forward looking measure. Via email:

The ISM PMI is a coincident indicator, not a leading indicator. Not all diffusion indicators show leading properties. The PMI® is a coincident indicator. Other diffusion indicators are lagging. One example of a leading indicator is the New Orders Index. It shows leading properties.

This is more of a semantic difference than anything else. I am using "leading" here to mean an attempt to look into the future. Which is what a purchasing managers index is.

The concept is that everything that is made must be made of something. Thus we can gain an insight into what is going to be made by asking what is being prepared to make things from. Thus, if we ask purchasing managers what it is that they are buying and ordering now to be made into things in the future then we gain an insight into what is to be made in the future.

I agree that current purchases are not a leading indicator in the strict technical sense. They are, after all, things that are happening now. Our very interest in them is that window they give us as to what is going to happen though. In which sense - and in only this sense, not the technical one - can we say that a PMI is a leading indicator. Which is why we're interested in PMIs in the first place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.