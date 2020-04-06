Toll Brothers: Cheap Valuation, But Not A Fan Of Move Down Strategy And Asset Heavy Balance Sheet

I don’t like Toll Brother’s move towards lower priced home which may damage its brand positioning and will put it in direct competition with other public home builders.

Shares of all home-builders have meaningfully declined post the recent stock market correction and most of them are trading at a significant discount to the book value. Unlike the last recession which was caused by over build in housing industry, this time it is different. Housing starts have remained below their long term historical average for over a decade now and supply demand balance is much better.

If we look at historical data, housing starts have averaged at ~1.5 mn homes per year from 1959 to 2007. However, between 2008 and 2019, the average was just 950 thousand. This equates to an annual average deficit of ~550 thousand homes per year for the last 11 years.

This lower than historical growth leaves much less room for downside and I believe housing may prove to be a very good contrarian bet this time. Given almost all stocks in the home-building industry are trading at very attractive valuations; there is plethora of choices available for anyone looking to initiate a position in the sector.

I believe one should pick stocks with good growth prospects and sound long term strategy in this environment.

I recently covered one home building stock - Meritage Homes (MTH) - which has good long term prospects given its move towards entry level homes. The company was also able to maintain its gross margin by changing its build-to-order design approach and doing away with the wide selection of SKUs. Limiting choices to a few good ones (with high take rates) helped simplify the process and reduce costs as the company moved towards lower priced/entry-level homes.

Toll Brothers (TOL) comes at the other end of the spectrum. The company is primarily a high end luxury home builder with average sales price of ~$893,000. While its valuations are cheap, I believe it is at a higher risk of getting negatively impacted in the current environment given its market positioning towards higher priced homes. Its clientele are upper income households many of whom have a sizable allocation to stock markets. Hence stock market decline disproportionately impact Toll Brothers clientele versus other home builders. Also, over the past couple of years, the key theme in housing market has been affordability and there has been a shift in demand towards lower price houses. This trend will further increase given the current slowdown. So, Toll Brother’s market positioning towards the higher end of the spectrum doesn’t help.

Like Meritage and other home builders, Toll brother is also moving towards lower price point homes and nearly 40% of its current communities offer a home with a base price of $500,000 or less.

However, I am not too optimistic about the company’s move down strategy. Toll brothers is a luxury home builder. Moving towards lower income houses will damage its brand positioning in the longer term. Other builders were already present across the spectrum and move down to affordable entry level homes was more about increasing one of their existing offerings. For example Meritage homes already had 23% of its sales from entry level homes in 2016. It built on its experience and existing relationship with contractors in this entry level market to scale it to 46% currently.

Also, I don’t think Toll Brothers will be able to get contractors and other labor/material supply at the same rate that some of the other low-priced builders can. So, it will be at a cost disadvantage versus other builders who are already present in the market for long and have a significant experience. Plus if the company goes about reducing customization options available to customers, it will impact how its brand is perceived by the customers.

A move towards lower priced home also changes the competitive dynamics for Toll Brothers. In the luxury space, Toll Brothers competes with several small local players. A move down towards lower priced homes will put it in direct competitions with a lot of other publicly listed bigger player with more experience and strong balance sheets.

So, I am not too positive about Toll Brother’s move down strategy.

I also don’t like Toll’s asset heavy balance sheet. The company has $8.2 bn worth of inventory which is ~1.8 times its shareholder equity of $4.6 bn. I am not expecting a severe recession but if things go south home builders with high level of inventories are at a higher risk due to write downs. Further, Toll Brother’s higher end/ luxury home exposure also makes it more prone to the write-downs as I believe sales in this segment might see higher impact slowdown compared to entry level homes. A 25% reduction in value of its real estate inventory worth $8.2 billion will reduce the company’s tangible book value by $2.05 bn or ~45% reduction in its current tangible book value ($4.6 bn). For builders with relatively lower inventory levels, the impact will be more muted as compare to Toll Brothers. For example, DR Horton (DHI) has a tangible book value of ~$10.1 bn and its inventory is ~$11.9 bn giving it Inventory to tangible Book Value of ~1.2x. A 25% reduction in value of real estate inventory will reduce DR Horton’s tangible book value by ~$2.9 bn (=25% of 11.9) or ~29% of the current tangible book value of ~$10.1 bn. This is significantly less as compared to Toll Brother’s ~45% reduction in similar circumstances.

I find it difficult to give a sell rating on any home-builder given the current low valuations. Toll Brothers’ tangible book value per share is ~$36.73 and it is currently at ~0.49x tangible book value. So, I won’t rate it a sell. However, a lot of other better buying options are available in the market. They may not be as cheap but offer good long term prospects and better risk profile. Meritage is trading at ~0.6x tangible book value. In early February when things were going great, the company was trading at ~1.4x tangible book value. The company has demonstrated a good success with its entry level homes strategy and I believe it offers a better risk reward opportunity in the long term. I also like bigger home-builders like Lennar (LEN) and DR Horton, which are geographically diverse and already have an entry level offering which they are focusing on. I give a neutral rating to Toll Brothers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.