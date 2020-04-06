Realty Income Corp.: A REIT For Monthly Income, Dividend Aristocrat And Diversified Portfolio

Realty Income’s total return overperformed the DOW average for my 51 month test period by 0.97%, which is good for a commercial realty business that is well diversified in this.

Realty Income Corp. has increased its dividend for 26 years in a row (a dividend aristocrat) and presently has a yield of 6.2%, which is well above average.

Realty Income Corp. (O) is a buy for the dividend income growth investor. Realty Income is one of the largest REITs in the commercial property sector. Realty Income, 0.7% of my portfolio, is a conservative income investment that will be reviewed using the Good Business Portfolio guidelines. The company has steady growth and has the cash it uses to develop new properties and increase the dividend each quarter. Take advantage of this correction to get a reliable 5.6% income stream and a great prospect of capital appreciation as the coronavirus situation dissipates. The company's business model gives you above market total return with minimal swings of income, as summarized in the graphic below.

Source: 4th quarters earnings call slides

When I scanned the five-year stock price chart, Realty Income Corp. has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for four of the five years with a pause in 2017. The last two years and a half have shown very strong growth of over 90% until the coronavirus hit. I feel the drop from $80/share down to $38/share is well overdone and presents a strong buying opportunity. The company will have a reduction in revenue, but it will not go to zero. The graphic above shows two of the large companies like CVS and Coca-Cola, which are still open for business during this stay at home time, and there are many more in their portfolio that are operating.

Data by YCharts

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am considering. For a complete set of guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, March 2020". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Investment Fundamentals

I use total return as my starting point in looking at a company's business. The total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Realty Income Corp. beats against the Dow baseline in my 51-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 51 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great years of 2018-2019, and other years that had a decent and bad performance. The good Realty Income Corp. total return of 18.28% compared to the Dow base of 17.31% makes Realty Income Corp. a fair investment for the total return investor. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $13,800 today. This gain makes Realty Income Corp. a good investment for the total return investor looking back, which has strong future growth as the United States economy continues to grow when the Virus is killed with treatments and vaccines.

Dow's 51 Month total return baseline is 17.31%

Company name 51 Month total return The difference from Dow baseline Yearly dividend percentage The Realty Income Corp. 18.28% 0.97% 6.2%

The Realty Income Corp. does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield. The Realty Income Corp. has an above-average dividend yield of 6.2% and has had increases for 26 years, making Realty Income Corp. a good choice for the dividend growth investor. The dividend was last increased in March 2020 for an increase from $0.2325/month to $0.2330/month or a 0.2%/month increase from the last dividend increase. The next dividend increase is estimated to be in May 2020 to $0.2335/month or a 0.2%/month. The five-year average payout ratio is high, at 81% consistent with a REIT. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for increasing the business of the company by buying bolt-on properties and upgrades to their existing portfolio. The graphic below shows the steady growth of the dividends since 1994.

Source: 4th quarters earnings call slides

I only like large-capitalization companies and want the capitalization to be at least greater than $12 Billion. The Realty Income Corp. passes my guideline. The Realty Income Corp. is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $20 Billion. Realty Income Corp. 2019 projected FFO cash flow at $1.12 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and increasing dividends each quarter.

Realty Income Corp., S&P CFRA rating, is four stars or buy with an estimated target price of $86. The Realty Income Corp. price is below the target by 86% and has a low forward PE to FFO of 16, making The Realty Income Corp. a strong buy at this entry point. I rate Realty Income Corp. as a buy for the long term dividend growth investor because of the future growth of its diversified portfolio of 4944 properties as the United States economy continues to grow and the large under evaluation due to the coronavirus. I think most investors are frightened of a recession, but Realty Income Corp. has shown to handle a recession with not much of a dip compared to other REITs, as shown in the graphic below.

Source: 4th quarters earnings call slides

I look for the earnings of my positions too consistently beat their quarterly estimates. For the last quarter on February 19, 2020, The Realty Income Corp. reported FFO earnings that beat expected by $0.03 at $0.86, compared to last year at $0.73. Total revenue was higher at $397.53 million more than a year ago by 16% year over year and beat expected revenue by $22.37 million. This was a good report with the bottom-line beating expected, and the top line increasing with an increase compared to last year of the bottom line. The next earnings report will be out in May 2020 and is expected to be $0.86 compared to last year at $0.81 a nice increase. This report shows the steady growth of the business.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 8%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 2.9% more for a yearly distribution of 6.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward S&P CFRA CAGR of 5% misses my guideline requirement. This moderate future growth for Realty Income Corp. can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued strong growth of the United States economy and population growth. The steady, safe growing income makes up for the moderate 5% projected growth.

The above-average growing dividend makes Realty Income Corp. a good business to own for income, but the future growth is below my requirement of 8%. My Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles. Still, it concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business, and also generates a good income stream. Most of all, what makes The Realty Income Corp. interesting is the long-term dividend history of 26 years of growing dividends, and future growth looks moderate long term, and the present entry point is a strong buy with great reward and low risk. The graphic below shows the risk compared to many other large S&P corporations with Realty Income having a low risk.

Source: 4th quarters earnings call slides

Company Business

Realty Income Corp. is one of the largest REITs of commercial property in the United States.

The Company is engaged in in-house acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting, information technology, and capital markets capabilities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a diversified portfolio of 4,944 properties located in 49 states and Puerto Rico, with over 83.0 million square feet of leasable space leased to 248 different commercial tenants doing business in 47 separate industries. The 4,944 properties in the portfolio, 4,920, or 99.5%, were single-tenant properties, and the remaining were multi-tenant properties. The 4,920 single-tenant properties, 4,836 were leased with a weighted average remaining lease term (excluding rights to extend a lease at the option of the tenant) of approximately 9.8 years.

The graphic below shows the geographic diversity of the company properties, giving protection from local storms and state regulations that could hurt the FFO.

Source: 4th quarters earnings call slides

Overall, Realty Income Corp. is a good business with a 5% estimated CAGR projected growth as the United States population grows going forward, with the increasing demand for more retail facilities. The good dividend income brings you cash as I continue to see further growth in the next few years.

From the 4th quarter's earnings call are a few highlights that show the growth and opportunities that are the future of the growing portfolio of properties.

They provided shareholders with more than 21.2% total shareholder return in 2019. During the year, they invested over $3.7 billion in real estate properties, an increase to AFFO per share by 4.1% to $3.32 per share.

2019 was a record year for property level acquisitions and included approximately $798 million in international investments, including our first-ever international sale-leaseback of 12 properties located in the United Kingdom leased to Sainsbury's, a leading grocer.

They guided AFFO per share guidance of $3.50 to $3.56, which represents an annual growth rate of approximately 5.4% to 7.2%.

The portfolio continues to be diversified by tenant, industry, geography, and to a certain extent, property type, which contributes to the stability of the cash flow. At quarter-end, the properties were leased to 301 commercial tenants in 50 different industries located in 49 states, Puerto Rico, and the UK. 83% of their rental revenue is from our traditional retail properties.

The largest component outside of retail is industrial properties at nearly 12% of rental revenue. Walgreens remains our largest tenant at 6.1% of rental revenue. Convenience stores remain their largest industry at 11.6% of rental revenue.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, they invested approximately $1.7 billion in 556 properties located in 42 states and the United Kingdom at a weighted average initial cash cap rate of 6.8% and with a weighted average lease term of 11.2 years.

The investment pipeline, both domestic and international, remains robust, and they have the size, scale, and cost of capital to pursue large corporate sale-leaseback transactions on a negotiated basis. They project 2020 acquisition guidance of $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion.

This shows the actions of top management for the continued growth of the Realty Income Corp. business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. Realty Income Corp. has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy and population grows. The growth is being driven by added new properties to their existing portfolio of 4944 locations.

Conclusions

Realty Income Corp. is a good investment choice for the dividend growth investor with its above-average dividend yield and fair total return. Realty Income Corp. is 0.7% of The Good Business Portfolio and will be added too when cash is available. I buy what I consider great businesses that are fairly priced, and the present Realty Income Corp. entry point has a possible upside gain of 87% to reach its target price. If you want a solid growing dividend income and great long term total return in the commercial real estate business, Realty Income Corp. may be the right investment for you.

Portfolio Management Highlights

I am not selling in this correction and will wait it out until the stay at home order is over. The good businesses in my portfolio should pop when this happens, hopefully in a few weeks. The selling volume is down; therefore, the market may be near the bottom, and better up markets will come soon.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at 9.3% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 7.8% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) at 10.3% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors (OHI) at 9.0% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 7.3% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim or close to trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

On February 4, I trimmed HD to 9% of the portfolio. HD is a great business but needs more foreign expansion to grow even stronger.

On January 13, I trimmed DHR to 1.5% of the portfolio. I like DHR long term, but the next year's earnings look a bit weak, and I need cash for my RMD.

On December 5, I wrote covered calls against my Danaher (DHR) position to collect another premium ($1.54/share December $150). I like DHR, but it's getting a bit pricey, and the covered calls give me some extra income and some downside protection. On December 19, I closed the position by buying back the calls and made a small profit.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019, an increase from the second quarter. Boeing has dropped in the last ten months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. From the latest news on Boeing is a rumor that Warren Buffett is taking a position on BA, maybe he knows a good investment. It now looks like the 737 Max will not be approved until mid-year, but the FAA has said it could be earlier because Boeing is making good progress, all will depend on the first test flight with the FAA.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average from 1/1/2020 to March 20 by 0.97%, which is a small gain above the market loss of 32.81% for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled "The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 4th Quarter Earnings and Performance Review". Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after the next earnings season is over.

