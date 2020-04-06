Furloughed Ideas Part II: CVS Health Corp. (Aetna)

As I previously mentioned in my article on Cisco Systems (CSCO), my whole office has been placed on reduced hours starting this week, and as a result I have Fridays off until at least the end of April, if not longer. With the extra time on my hands, I am planning to write more broadly about my portfolio, spotlighting stocks that I have not written on before. Today, I am turning my attention to CVS Health (CVS) with a side nod to Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA).

(Image source)

Before exploring these names, I want to briefly state upfront that my portfolio of individual stocks is invested primarily in a Roth IRA, and represents only 15% of my total investments; I anticipate that I am 20 years away from retirement. Over the last 10 years, I have gradually started shifting away from "growth" stocks and more towards "value" with dividends, and CVS fits somewhere in this framework.

CVS - More than retail on every corner

To an American audience, I probably hardly need to introduce CVS, as it is a nearly ubiquitous pharmacy chain found across the United States as largely freestanding retail locations; CVS and close peer Walgreens each have well over 9,000 locations. While this will vary from location to location, a typical site will be between 11,000 and 15,000 square feet and sell a range of convenience products from some basic groceries, packaged food and snacks, alcohol (but tobacco-free since 2014), personal health and hygiene products, cosmetics, perhaps greeting cards, and of course both over-the-counter and prescription drugs.

From a hypothetical consumer standpoint, while the brands may disagree with me, I imagine that a typical visit to a CVS, Walgreen or Rite Aid (RAD) is a pretty generic experience and each can more or less be substituted for the other without meaningful distinction, although CVS is aiming to change that.

In addition to its retail presence, CVS operates its pharmacy benefits management business (commonly abbreviated as a "PBM"), known as Caremark. In the somewhat bizarro-world of the United States' healthcare system, a pharmacy benefit manager negotiates discounts with drug manufacturers/suppliers. Of course, CVS is not the only PBM, and this part of the healthcare industry has seen plenty of its share of scrutiny due to possible conflicts of interest based on rebates calculated on drug's list prices and spread-pricing.

Rather than delve into the broader controversy here, I would refer readers to this well-done article at the Commonwealth Fund, and their chart represented below. I should note that the Commonwealth Fund is rated as "center-left" in its perspective by the site Mediabiasfactcheck.com, but for the purpose of explaining why PBMs are a controversial part of American healthcare I do not believe that potential bias is material. However, it is important to know since the PBM business line is a significant part of CVS's overall business.

(Source)

The last major business line for CVS is quite recent, having finalized officially in the acquisition of Aetna in September 2019 (but going back functionally to 2018), which is the third-largest health insurance company in the United States. For $70 billion in cash and stock, CVS acquired Aetna's contracts that provide a range of health insurance products for employers, Medicare Advantage plans, and assorted Medicaid plans in sixteen states, and has a broad provider network of hospitals, clinics and physicians. In 2018, it pulled out of offering plans for individuals purchasing insurance through the Affordable Care Act ("Obamacare") marketplaces.

A Financial Check-Up On This Healthcare Company

Like any big corporate merger, the CVS-Aetna merger has been the source of major challenges in integrating two organizations into one, and with the current global COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare companies run the risk of being seen as either heroes or villains. I propose taking a step back from those particular challenges for a moment and consider the fundamental businesses CVS is operating and how they are doing.

To hit the highlight figures for 2019, CVS/Aetna generated $12.8 billion in cash flow from operations off of total revenue of $256.8 billion. On the balance sheet at 2019 year-end, cash on hand had gone up year-over-year by $1.6 billion, from $4.0 to $5.6 billion, and managed to pay down long-term debt by $8.0 billion, with total long-term debt at a still fairly eye-popping $64.7 billion.

(Image source: Author's spreadsheet; data from CVS Q4 presentation)

While pharmacy benefits account for nearly half of Q4 revenue, retail accounts for almost half of the actual operating profits. Gross margins are not high in any segment, around 15%, but the volume certainly adds up.

Looking at 2020 guidance, management guided in February for total revenues to grow by 2% or more, with low-end guidance of $262 billion, and that figure includes a decline in revenues from the PBM of around $3.5 billion. The GAAP EPS estimate is for $5.50, give or take, with cash flow from operations at $10.5 billion and $4 billion for debt repayment. So far, the company has not provided any change to guidance due to either general economic deterioration or the COVID-19 specifically, however Walgreen released results on April 2, 2020, and pulled their prior guidance, which helped send CVS and Rite Aid lower along with Walgreens.

Data by YCharts

Is The Valuation Reasonable For The Risk?

As retail accounts for almost half of operating profits, selling off on reduced guidance from Walgreens around having lower foot traffic during this virus season is not an unreasonable reaction to see. However, valuation taking a long-term view has approached an attractive point on the surface, and the underlying question is if the longer-term risks match up to the valuation the market is offering, or is there a possible mismatch?

For a sense of comparison, I like to consider general P/E and price to cash flow, as well as dividends. With CVS, choosing the correct comparison is not as straightforward as it once was, now with Aetna rolled in, so I considered both other retail pharmacy and health insurers, and it seems that CVS comes out in a solid balance of value, dividend yield and security relative to its peers.

(Image source: Author's spreadsheet, data sourced from Seeking Alpha)

Walgreens will give a slightly better dividend, but is much more reliant on retail and PBM, while no other pure insurer comes close on dividend yield for valuations that are either roughly similar to or more expensive than CVS.

On the whole, I would say CVS appears to be treated by the market more like a retail pharmacy than an insurer, which is fair enough given that health benefits are only ~20% of its operating profits. Yet I think there are good reasons to consider a higher valuation multiple for CVS:

CVS, like other retailers, realizes there is too much retail square footage in the United States and is scaling back, closing 46 locations in 2019 with plans for more in 2020. While the absolute number is a drop in the bucket relative to the over 9,000 locations in existence, it is an acknowledgement that opening more locations is not a great use of capital.

The company is rolling out a concept at 1,500 of its locations called the Health Hub. The basic idea is that CVS will become more of a one-stop retail healthcare source - the Health Hub providing healthcare in a clinic-like setting directly to patients, an insurer and pharmacy with retail all rolled into one.

Finally, with regard to insurance, Aetna is fairly well-situated in its markets. Getting out of the unprofitable individual ACA exchange business and focusing more on Medicare and Medicaid has been positive, with both of those business lines poised for continued growth; I would expect to see healthcare benefits start to become a greater source of the company's operating profits over time. Medicaid expansion is still happening, and of course with the retiring Baby Boomer generation, the market for Medicare Advantage is growing rapidly nationwide.

Should the market start to somewhat split-the-difference, so to speak, on valuing CVS in line with Walgreens versus in line with insurers, then a P/E somewhere around 13 would justify a share price of about $70, with a nice dividend on top for those buying shares now. In fact, not long ago, CVS was getting that valuation, trading over $75 back in December 2019 and January 2020.

Healthcare is a famously fragmented system in the United States, even if pressures are mounting to reduce that fragmentation. In some ways, CVS is trying to stay ahead of that pressure, but there are clearly major risks to the current healthcare approach from regulatory changes. For CVS, I think the major regulatory risks are to its PBM and insurance businesses.

Both major American political parties see a winning issue in trying to get drug prices to come down, and PBMs are on the Supreme Court's docket. Oral arguments are scheduled for the end of this month in Rutledge v. Pharmaceutical Care Management Association; at issue in the case is the state's ability to regulate PBMs. The lower court ruled against the states, leaving PBMs less regulated for the moment. With presidential and congressional elections this fall, there is a risk that the United States will take a step close to a single-payer insurance system. Even without Bernie Sanders as the Democratic nominee, any move towards opening up a "public option" could have major implications for all private insurers. While Aetna could be buffered from some of that ripple effect since it does not compete on the exchanges, there is really no telling what the ultimate consequence could be.

Conclusion

Given the two major regulatory risk factors, my view is that a worst-case outcome from the Supreme Court is that PBMs will have more state oversight, but not be done in completely. Any move towards a "public option" will have to get through Congressional approval, a process likely to take multiple congresses to actually achieve and even multiple administrations, so I find that risk difficult to quantify. Regardless, the public option is not the end of private insurance, but potentially a very significant competitor. While there are certainly other risks than the regulatory ones - primary among them are other aggressive players like Amazon's (AMZN) purchase of PillPack in 2018, or insurers buying up providers.

Nevertheless, CVS has a strong national footprint, and both CVS and Aetna have great brand recognition. With a dividend yield near 3.4% after all the market selling and its positioning in the middle of a good deal of routine, daily healthcare needs, I believe CVS is well-positioned for stable growth. I recently started a very small initial position, roughly 20% of a full position, at an average of $67.10, and intend to keep adding, although I may not pursue a true "full" position depending on the outcome of the risks mentioned. In addition, I also have an even smaller long position in Walgreens, and may add to it as well, although I am currently favoring CVS.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVS, WBA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.