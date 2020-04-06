Orora Offers A 40% Special Dividend

Orora announced to sell its Australasian Fibre business for A$1.7 billion to Nippoin Paper Industries. Net proceed after tax is estimated to be around A$1.55 billion. The company announced to return the majority of the net proceeds of A$1.2 billion to shareholders. Completion is expected to occur at the end of April 2020 – the company already received regulatory approval. If I assume that the company pays out A$1.2 billion (a combination of ordinary and special dividend), then the company’s dividend yield in FY20/FY21 (Financial year end is June) will be around 40% and consensus forecasts around a 5% of dividend yield thereafter.

Source: Bloomberg

It seems like the market doesn’t fully recognize the value of this special dividend in the share price. Despite reduced earnings and challenging conditions in North America, Orora’s valuation looks cheap which provides additional layer of protection for investors if the company’s multiple contracts following the completion of the transaction. The company currently trades at a forward P/E of 16.2x compare to its historical average of 17.7x.

Source: Bloomberg

Post transaction, Orora will retain its market leading Beverage business which manufactures 65% of Australian wine bottles and is the leading manufacturer of aluminium cans in the Australasia and has exclusive rights to produce STELVIN wine closure. The beverage and can businesses have a history of sustained growth.

Source: Author’s calculation

Orora's glass beverage packaging operation in South Australia has strong competitive advantages which will underpin continued growth in earnings and cash flows. The capital-intensive nature, concentrated buyers, mature demand, and intricacies of the glass manufacturing process make for an efficient scale effect. In particular, the 24-hour manufacturing cycle for glass means that a furnace must run near capacity in order to be profitable. This provides a further disincentive to new entry, with significant trading losses to occur should the furnace not be operating near capacity. While the Australian glass beverage packaging market is a duopoly, shared by Orora and Owens-Illinois, it is really in effect two monopolies, given that glass does not travel well. Furthermore, growth in export volumes of Australian wine, particularly to China, provides opportunities in glass business, offsetting flat domestic volumes.

The company disclosed its standalone beverage EBITDA (ANZ EBITDA below) for the first time in November 2019. Beverage business has strong EBITDA margin on its own and the management commented that beverage business is relatively capital-light and generates strong cash flow compare to divested fibre business. Therefore, the company believes that Orora will continue to generate strong cash flow and pay-out dividend going forward.

Source: Author’s calculation

Orora’s North America division had a particularly challenging 2019. Completion of the ERP roll-out and a fresh cost-out programme may help performance going forward. Growth in the North American businesses will accrue organically from increasing share of corporate accounts’ spending as well as through bolt-on and adjacent acquisitions, reflecting consolidation in the US.

Orora’s revenue largely stems from food and beverage sector which has strong defensive characteristics that therefore insulate the company’s operating cash flows, to an extent, from economic downturns. Orora also has long-term customer contracts which provide earnings visibility, and most of its Australasian agreements have some level of embedded input cost pass-through mechanisms which reduces volatility from commodity costs and FX weakness, albeit with a bit of time-lag.

The company’s publicly announced financial target leverage ratio is Net debt to EBITDA of 2x-2.5x. The company will continue to pay-out dividend as long as it maintains its target leverage metric. I believe that Orora possesses the necessary balance sheet strength to ride out the COVID-19 shock. Orora's liquidity position is strong which consists of its cash on balance sheet of around A$80 million and committed undrawn facility of A$250m against short-term lease liability of A$50m – which will be renewed. I see sufficient liquidity for Orora to fund its ongoing operations and the dividend through to FY24 without the need for external financing. The combination of a lack of imminent debt maturities, Orora's cash at bank, operating cash flow and AUD 1.55 billion in after-tax sale proceeds from the fibre transaction provide ample liquidity for the business to operate without external financing. The company targets to distribute around 70% of its NPAT as dividend.

Background information:

Orora is the established #1/#2 beverage packaging producer in Australasia. Orora exists in its current form following its demerger from global packaging giant Amcor. The former parent spun out its Australasian fibre (largely corrugated box), glass, and aluminium beverage can manufacturing businesses. Amcor also spun out its North American packaging distribution business as part of the demerger. The distribution business purchases, warehouses, sells, and delivers a wide range of packaging and other related materials and is the fourth-largest player in a highly fragmented U.S. market.

Conclusion:

Orora’s forward dividend yield of around 40% offers a compelling value for shareholders over the next 12 months. In addition, Orora’s weak valuation today offers some downside protection for investors after special dividend. I expect share price to appreciate when Orora announces its special dividend and the share price to come down following ex-dividend date. Furthermore, Orora’s solid market position, its ability to generate cash flow, and conservative balance sheet position eliminates a risk of permanent capital loss for long-term shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.