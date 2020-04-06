First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Should Benefit From Near-Term Surge In Demand Due To COVID-19

The fund will benefit from an increasing adoption of cloud computing in the near-term due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

ETF Overview

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) owns a portfolio of cloud-services stocks in the United States. The fund seeks to track the ISE CTA Cloud Computing Index. Besides a long-term secular growth trend, these stocks should benefit in the near-term from the outbreak of COVID-19 as more and more people use cloud-related services from home. Stocks in SKYY's portfolio are trading at valuations below their historical averages. Therefore, we think investors may want to take this opportunity to add more shares.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

SKYY's portfolio includes high quality companies

SKYY's top-10 holdings are mostly high-profile companies around the world. As can be seen from the table below, these top 10 stocks represent about 41.7% of its total portfolio.

Morningstar Moat Status Financial Health Rating % of ETF Amazon (AMZN) Wide Strong 5.40% Microsoft (MSFT) Wide Strong 5.20% Oracle (ORCL) Wide Moderate 4.49% Alphabet Inc. Class A (GOOGL) Wide Strong 4.34% Citrix Systems (CTXS) Narrow Strong 4.27% Alibaba Group (BABA) Wide Moderate 3.99% VMware (VMW) Narrow Moderate 3.85% Akamai Technologies (AKAM) None Strong 3.61% MongoDB (MDB) N/A N/A 3.55% Cisco (CSCO) Narrow Strong 2.97% Total: 41.67%

Source: Created by author

Most of these stocks have products or services that are not easy for its competitors to replicate. In some cases, they operate in oligopoly as well. For example, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Alibaba together hold roughly 61.4% of total worldwide cloud market share in Q4 2019 (see chart below).

Source: Parkmycloud.com

Besides having a sizable market share in the cloud market, these stocks also offer other services to continue to attract subscribers. For example, Microsoft's Office 365 subscription service provides a stable and predictable income as it is difficult for its customers to switch due to compatibility and familiarity issues. Similarly, Google also provides a suite of cloud services (Gmail, Google Drive, etc.) to its customers. Likewise, Amazon offers video services and quick delivery services to its Prime members.

COVID-19 is driving significant demand for cloud-based services

SKYY invests in companies that provide cloud-based services to their customers. This sector should experience strong revenue growth in the next few years. In fact, a report published by Gartner late in 2019 points to significant growth opportunities in the next few years. As stated by Gartner,

The cloud managed service landscape is becoming increasingly sophisticated and competitive. In fact, by 2022, up to 60% of organizations will use an external service provider's cloud managed service offering, which is double the percentage of organizations from 2018.

As can be seen from the table below, worldwide public cloud services revenue is expected to jump from $227.8 billion in 2019 to $354.6 billion in 2022. This represents a growth rate of 55.7% from 2019.

Source: Gartner

This growth rate will likely accelerate further due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 and the implementation of social distancing, many people are forced to work from home or stay at home. Therefore, the need to do their everyday activities (work, shopping, entertainments) online is increasing sharply. In fact, SKYY's second largest holding Microsoft has seen 775% increase in demand for its cloud services in regions enforcing social distancing. Its largest holding Amazon is also seeing overwhelming influx in orders. Cisco's Webex video conferencing app drew record 324 million users in March. The app usage grew by 2.5 times in Americas, 4 times in Europe and 3.5 times in Asia.

SKYY is now undervalued

Now, let us take a look at its top-10 holdings and compare these stocks' forward P/E ratio with its 5-year average P/E. As can be seen from the table below, these stocks' weighted average forward P/E ratio of 23.75x is much lower than the 5-year average of 28.87x. Given these stocks' strong growth outlook, we think its shares are trading at a significant discount.

Forward P/E 5-year Average P/E % of ETF Amazon 64.52 85.85 5.40% Microsoft 24.69 22.36 5.20% Oracle 11.79 14.57 4.49% Alphabet Inc. Class A 20.08 22.72 4.34% Citrix Systems 6.08 12.82 4.27% Alibaba Group 22.03 27.28 3.99% VMware 17.86 20.25 3.85% Akamai Technologies 19.57 20.45 3.61% MongoDB N/A N/A 3.55% Cisco 11.81 13.86 2.97% Weighted Average 23.75 28.87 41.67%

Source: Created by author

Risks and Challenges

High exposure to medium and small-cap stocks

SKYY has a high exposure to medium and small-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, medium and small-cap stocks represent about 36.1% and 15.1% of its portfolio respectively. It may be slightly more risky to own these stocks as they may have a weak financial position than their large and giant-cap peers and may struggle in an economic downturn.

Source: Morningstar

Investor Takeaway

Stocks in SKYY's portfolio should benefit from the outbreak of COVID-19 in the near-term thanks to a surge in demand for online cloud services. The fund should also benefit from secular growth trend in the long term. Therefore, we think investors should take advantage of SKYY's attractive valuation and buy shares while it is still trading at a discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.