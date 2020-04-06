Comerica Inc.'s Earnings To Suffer From High Rate-Sensitivity, Oil Market Turbulence

Earnings of Comerica Incorporated (CMA) will likely plunge this year due to the federal funds rate cuts and the high rate-sensitivity of the net interest margin. Floating-rate loans make up 82% of total loans, which makes the average yield highly sensitive to interest rates. At the same time, the large proportion of non-interest-bearing deposits in total deposits makes the deposit cost stickier than average yield. The high sensitivity of the average yield and stickiness of funding cost will most probably squeeze margins this year, thereby dragging earnings. Moreover, provisions for loan losses will likely surge this year, which will further drag earnings.

The oil market crash will worsen the credit quality of the energy segment, which will boost provisions charges. Consequently, I’m expecting CMA’s earnings to drop by 31% year-over-year in 2020. The December 2020 target price suggests a significant upside from the current market price. However, investors should be warned that the stock is currently very risky due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil market disturbance. The risks will likely keep CMA’s stock price depressed in the coming months; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

High Rate-Sensitivity Of Yields To Harm Net Interest Income

Floating-rate loans made up 82% of CMA’s total loan portfolio at the end of 2019, as mentioned in the fourth quarter’s investor presentation. Due to the high proportion of floating-rate loans, CMA’s average yield is highly sensitive to interest rate movement. Meanwhile, non-interest-bearing deposits made up 48% of total deposits at the end of 2019, which will make funding cost downward sticky this year. The high rate-sensitivity of yields and low rate sensitivity of funding cost will squeeze net interest margin, NIM, following the cuts in the federal funds rate. However, the NIM will likely receive some support from the $5.55 billion worth of hedges as of January 21, 2020. The results of a simulation conducted by the management show that a 100bps cut in interest rate can reduce net interest income by 6% over twelve months. The table below, extracted from the latest 10-K filing, shows the results of the simulation.

Considering the simulation results, I’m expecting CMA’s NIM to fall by 15bps in the first quarter and then by 16bps in the second quarter of 2020. The following table shows my estimates for yields, cost, and NIM.

Loan growth in the second half of this year will likely partially offset the effect of NIM compression on net interest income. I’m expecting the loan portfolio to contract by 0.5% quarter-over-quarter in the second quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant slowdown of business activity. I’m expecting business activity to pick up by the mid of the third quarter of 2020; therefore, I’m expecting loan growth to recover to positive 0.5% in the third quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting loans to grow by 0.6%, which is much below the management’s pre-COVID-19 target of 2-3% given in the investor presentation. The following table shows my estimates for net loans and other balance sheet items.

Oil Market Crash And COVID-19 To Boost Provisions

Provisions for loan losses are likely to surge this year, which will further drag earnings. The recent oil price crash will likely drive up provisions charges because around 4% of CMA’s total loans are to the oil and gas sector. WTI crude oil price was down by 47% to $28.75 per barrel on April 3 from the last high reached on February 20, 2020. This oil price crash has already started causing bankruptcies, according to news sources. I’m expecting delinquencies to increase in the sector because oil prices are likely to remain low in the next few months.

Even if OPEC+ can reach an agreement to cut supply, the global demand is too low to bolster oil prices. Consequently, I’m expecting oil prices to boost provisions for loan losses and hurt earnings this year. Moreover, the credit quality of other sectors will suffer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which will further push up provisions. Consequently, I’m expecting provisions charges to increase to $160 million in 2020 from $74 million in 2019. The estimate gives a provisions-to-net-loans ratio of 32bps, versus 15bps in 2019.

Expecting Earnings To Plunge By 31%

Non-interest expenses are likely to increase this year, which will further drag earnings. The management expects expenses to increase because of a rise in outside processing tied to revenue, technology costs, inflationary pressures, and pension, as mentioned in the investor presentation.

The increase in non-interest expenses, rise in provisions charges, and the fall in net interest income will shrink earnings in 2020. I’m expecting CMA’s earnings to plunge by 31% year-over-year in 2020 to $5.42 per share. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

CMA’s actual results are at risk of missing the earnings estimates. Firstly, if the Federal Reserve cuts its target rate to below zero then NIM can face further compression. Moreover, if oil prices remain below $25 per barrel for an extended period then provisions charges can exceed the estimate. Additionally, if the COVID-19 pandemic lasts beyond the third quarter then actual loan growth can miss its estimate. Due to these risks, I believe that CMA’s stock price will remain depressed in the next few months.

I’m expecting CMA to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.68 per share throughout 2020. There is little risk of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates imply a payout ratio of 50%, which is sustainable. Moreover, regulatory requirements do not threaten a dividend cut because CMA is well-capitalized. The company’s tier I ratio was reported at 11.14% at the end of 2019, versus the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.5% (including the capital conservation buffer). The dividend estimate suggests a dividend yield of 10%.

December 2020 Target Price Suggests High Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value CMA. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.37 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $51.0 gives a target price of $69.9 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 155.5% from CMA's April 3 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high price upside makes CMA a good investment for a holding period of nine months. However, risks will be high in the next four to five months, as discussed above. I’m expecting the risks to keep CMA’s stock price depressed in the next few months; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before making an investment decision on the stock(s) mentioned in the article.