Symptoms Of A Looming Crash

Let's begin by taking a look at the Dow Jones 6-month historical chart. The S&P 500, Russell 2000, NASDAQ, and other market indexes have similar chart patterns. The 2020 market crash can clearly be seen beginning on Feb 21st. This corresponds to the breakout of the new coronavirus COVID-19 in Italy.

Source: CNBC.com

So, it begs the question:

Were there any signs in the markets prior to Feb 21st that signaled warning of the coming crash?

The purpose of this article is to investigate this question and research will look at the markets including:

Precious metals

10-Year US Treasuries

Crude oil

US Dollar index

Bitcoin

The VIX volatility index

December 2019 - Market Trend Changes Begin

Gold (COMEX)

Gold is considered to be the ultimate safe-haven investment. From Aug-Nov 2019 gold was negatively correlated with the Dow, trading primarily in the range of $1,450-1,550 USD, and trending generally lower while the Dow trended higher. However, in December, there was a new interest in buying gold and it began increasing. After Jan 1st, it spiked to near $1,575 within a few days, continued its upward trend through Feb 12th. It then, ultimately, spiked again to over $1,675 on Feb 21st. It has seen whipsaw type price action fluctuating wildly since.

Source: CNBC.com

Gold's new upward trend starting in early December was the first of many changes in the capital markets. The precious metal now warranted increased attention and monitoring with higher priority on the watch list.

Silver

At first, silver had something in common with gold. Beginning in August thru the start of December, silver traded around $17.50 USD within a range of +/- $1. Most price moves within this time frame were small and trending lower. However, during the month of December, silver saw a change in trend from downward sloping to upward. This suggests that the precious metal may have drawn safe-haven interest along with gold during that time.

Source: CNBC.com

Gold and silver's price increases were the first signs of flight to safety in December.

A New Year - A New Virus: COVID-19

News of a new coronavirus was first reported on Dec. 31, 2019. There were again noteworthy changes in the gold and silver markets. In addition, 4 more market trend changes began and further contributed to and accelerated the flight to safety.

Gold And Silver Divergence and Spikes

Silver ultimately hinted 3 times at changes in the capital markets. After trending up in December, silver returned to a slow downtrend. Also, note the spike in silver beginning Feb 12th from $17.50 to just under $19.00.

These 3 trend changes were silver's warnings that something was happening in the markets.

Then on Feb 21st, the price of silver dropped all the way down to $16.50 in 5 trading days before bouncing back to $17.50. This turned out to be a final warning shot to silver's joining the market crash to below $12 shortly thereafter.

After the New Year, gold's march higher and silver's final surge demonstrate that capital was seeking safer haven in precious metals at different times. Silvers return to a slow drift lower was the first sign that capital would seek the safest of havens in the precious metal markets: gold. Gold ultimately dominated safe-haven interest as seen by its later 2 spikes.

This also coincided with some other interesting trend changes in the financial markets.

U.S. 10-Year Treasury Notes

US Treasuries are also considered a safe-haven because they are backed by the full faith and credit of the US Government.

For the 4 months prior to NYE, the general trend on the yield of 10-Year US Treasury notes was slowly increasing. This was a sign of a strengthening economy as many investors were likely selling treasuries to buy stocks to seek higher returns than what the treasuries were offering. Once the news of a 'mysterious new pneumonia' broke on New Year's Eve day, that trend came to an end along with other trends to be discussed later.

Source: CNBC.com

There was a small but immediate drop in yields in the following days to about 1.78%. The new downtrend was confirmed when treasury yields failed 3 times to continue a bounce upward in early thru mid-January where lower highs began. Yields then continued to fall breaking thru support of previous lows around 1.78% down to 1.5% where it briefly bounced in early February. After trading sideways for 2 weeks it ultimately ended up breaking the 1.5% bounce support level on Feb 21st. Yields then began accelerating downward at a ferocious pace through March 9 where it closed below 0.5% and experienced a chaotic bounce since.

The key here is that the Dow shows correlation with the US 10-Year Treasury yields in late 2019 as both were increasing in the months before the New Year. However, beginning in 2020 the DOW and US 10-Year Treasury yield trends began to diverge. Yields fell while the Dow continued higher through Feb 21st. This was the treasuries market signal that capital was now in a moving to safety as money flowed into US 10-Year Treasury Notes.

Oil (WTI Crude)

For the vast majority of 2019, crude oil fluctuated between $50 and $65 per barrel. During the last quarter of 2019, oil appeared to be correlated with the Dow in an uptrend. Shortly after the New Year though, it too began a decline similar to 10-year US Treasury yields. It also bounced briefly in early February. However, on the same day as the treasury yields began its fateful plunge on Feb 21st, oil too slipped into freefall.

Source: CNBC.com

Oil's correlation with the Dow (and the stock market in general) also ended at the beginning of the New Year similar to treasury yields. Oil money too was now flowing out of the energy market and likely to safer havens.

The US Dollar ($USD) Currency Index

In the last quarter of 2019, the US dollar index seemed to be in a slow drift downward (similar to gold and silver) from a value of 99 toward 96. However, on NYE, like other areas of the markets, this trend also experienced a change in direction. This new upward trend continued until, that's right - you guessed it, around Feb 21st where it reached near 100. At that point, it began an unusually deep dive falling all the way down to 95 in 17 days. It later bounced to over 102.

Source: CNBC.com

After being inversely correlated with the Dow in the final months of 2019, the dollar index began increasing and became correlated with gold between the New Year and Feb 21st. This strongly suggests that the US dollar was serving as a safe-haven during this time. This is likely because the 'cash is king' mindset was strong the markets and US dollar is the world's reserve currency.

Bitcoin (BTC/US$)

Source: Coinbase

Bitcoin is commonly known as 'digital gold'. It has grown in popularity in recent history as a store of value. Bitcoin experienced a roller coaster downtrend during the 2nd half of 2019. This downtrend is what Bitcoin had in common with gold, silver and the dollar index in late 2019.

It too experienced a change in its direction to the upside at the same time as oil, treasury yields and the dollar index: the beginning of the New Year. It is also important to note that the slope of the upward trend is steeper than the previous downtrend. This is a sign of the strength of its rally and increased interest. Bitcoin was serving as an additional alternative safe-haven.

As you may have suspected by now reading this, that upward trend came to a definitive end on or about Feb 21. Bitcoin too also began to crash and became correlated with the other parts of the markets like treasury yields, oil, silver and the dollar index. Capital was abandoning these markets for the 2 safest havens: gold and treasuries.

After the New Year, there were 4 new market trend changes (treasury yields, oil, the dollar index, and Bitcoin) along with a 2nd trend reversal in Silver. All of these became highly correlated downward as the stock market continued its climb higher. Each of these has ultimately shown to be early or leading indicators of future weakness in the equity markets. The fact that each of the trend changes occurred at about the same time is astounding. News of the 'new mysterious virus' is likely a primary catalyst.

Feb 21st - CBOE Volatility Index (the VIX)

The VIX is commonly known as the 'fear index'. In this case, it was spot on. Throughout 2019, market volatility was mostly low as shown by the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX). There were only occasional brief periods of volatility with VIX values below 20 for most of the year.

Source: CNBC.com

Let's now take a look at the VIX chart year to date (YTD). Note what happened on the same day that the dollar index and Bitcoin joined in the silver, US 10-Year Treasury yield and oil downward spiral on Feb 21st. The VIX spiked to over 25, higher than almost all of 2019, and it hasn't looked back since. This was clearly a powerful warning sign. In fact, it was an alarm going off…

Source: CNBC.com

The alarm continued to go off and only got louder and louder. It is now experiencing levels not seen in 30 years or more, including the financial crisis of 2008.

Source: CNBC.com

Gold and treasuries ultimately became kings as the primary capital destination. The flight to safety was now in full effect.

Conclusion

Warning signs of market weakness were indeed present in the weeks and months leading up to the crash. Changes in trend directions and how those changes in directions compare to other areas of the financial markets were key in identifying signals or warnings of a looming coming crash.

Prior to the crash's beginning on Feb 21st, it is clear that money was flowing into safe havens. First, flow was into precious metals (gold and silver) in December. This was followed with flow into treasuries, cash (US dollars) and Bitcoin in January. There was also a selloff in oil beginning in the New Year.

On or about Feb 21st, the sharp spike in the VIX served as the final warning of the looming stock market plunge. Treasury yields, oil, silver, the US dollar index and Bitcoin all became highly correlated with the stock market in a steep freefall. The conditions present in the financial markets at that point met the very definition of a crash: multiple markets becoming strongly correlated downward coupled with capital flowing into safe havens.

Investors and traders should look for and be aware of such activity. These types of signals could potentially support investment and trading decisions and achieving alpha. Applying such market intelligence could assist in defensive posturing during a bear market and minimize the potential impact of a future market crash to a portfolio. On a more positive note, it could also be used in offensive posturing during a bull market recovery and beyond.

