Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited: A Super Tanker For The Super Contango

Last week, the stock broke out of a descending weekly price channel and also crossed an important resistance point. It also offers a useful dividend yield of 3%.

"The cost of a thing is the amount of what I call life which is required to be exchanged for it, immediately or in the long run". -Henry David Thoreau

I am enthused by the recent pricing dynamics in energy shipping which have seen an uplift after many underwhelming years, and Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) is my proxy to play this theme. Before I expand on these broad pricing tailwinds, let me give you a brief introduction on TNP. It is one of the largest independent seaborne trade transporters of energy in the world, with a versatile fleet of around 60 modern crude, oil and product tankers, shuttle tankers and LNG vessels. It owns both small and large vessels including VLCCs, Suezmax, Aframax, Panamax, Handysize and Handymax tankers, LNGs and shuttle tankers. Its clientele includes state entities, international oil majors and major oil traders.

Super Contango market structure in oil fueling demand for floating storage tankers such as TNP

Shifting to the macro, we know that low crude oil prices have been one of the dominant themes of Q1 2020, driven by both supply and demand side issues. I've been highlighting for many weeks in The Lead-Lag Report that this plunge could result in large-scale bankruptcies in the energy sector and also pose continued risk for junk bond.

Source: Nymex

That question is for another day, but moving back to my current discussion, supply continues to remain elevated, with major global producers overproducing by about 20% of normal consumption, with Saudi's market share battle with Russia being the dominant theme. At the same time, the coronavirus impact has asphyxiated global demand; the IEA estimates that with around 3 billion people in lockdown, oil demand could fall by 20 million b/d. Due to this excess supply, and limited options to store the oil on land, the prospects of floating storage tankers such as TNP have blossomed in recent weeks and will likely stay that way in the near future.

In essence, what we have now is a phenomenon called super contango, whereby it pays to buy the commodity at dirt-cheap prices now, store it and then flip it at higher prices later. The last time we faced such a super contango scenario was back in 2015.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Market reports have suggested that storage capacity in large shipping vessels such as VLCC (Very Large Crude Carriers) is almost at full utilization (these are more cost-effective carriers) and conversations have now started moving towards storage in smaller capacity sized vessels below 1m barrels. I'm seeing reports showing that capacity utilization on floating storage is now filling up at 5x the pace of the 2015 levels. Industry experts estimate that on account of this current glut, more than 100 million b/d of oil could be stored in floating storage infrastructure. All in all, I hope you get a faint picture of what this whole scenario has done and could continue to do to freight rates.

The Chinese-Middle East route is considered to be the benchmark for pricing in this industry. Benchmark freight rates on VLCCs which stood at c.$40,000 a day at the start of March have jumped by 5x to hit $200,000 a day and currently hover at c.$185,000 a day. I expect freight rates to continue to stay elevated, well into Q2, as capacity utilization is yet to reach its peak. Besides Saudi's recent announcement that it plans to increase oil exports to more than 10 million b/d in April and May should continue to buttress elevated prices.

TNP's contract position is well-positioned to ride the wave of higher spot rates

TNP, to my mind, is one of the most attractive candidates to exploit this upsurge in freight rates. In this era of elevated spot rates, TNP has Contracts of Affreightment (COA) and profit-sharing agreements linked to spot rates for 37 vessels. I also like the fact that the company has a wide variety of ship types and sizes not limited to VLCCs (large-sized tankers) alone - so it still has ample capacity utilization to offer even if things level out at the higher end of the shipping size spectrum. In addition to those 37 vessels, it also has a further 16 tankers that can potentially be tied-down to higher spot rates this year (8 vessels open for Q2 alone). To sum up, around 82% of its fleet stands to potentially benefit through higher current spot rates in 2020. To lay some context on pricing for every $1,000 increase in the spot market rates, TNP could see an accretion of c.$0.06 to the year-end EPS.

Source: TNP

Deleveraging and younger fleet

I also like the company's attempts to de-lever from what is an otherwise elevated level of indebtedness. The absolute level of debt has been coming down for the last two years from $1,549m in FY17 to $1,336m in FY19 (-7% CAGR decline). The net debt to EBITDA which stood at 7.2x last year dropped to 5.2x this year. I also like its policy of consistently maintaining a relatively younger fleet, with an average age of 7.5 years compared to the industry average of 10 years; this has been possible in part due to strategic sales of first-generation vessels. Goes without saying that this is another aspect that aids its liquidity position and its efforts to pay down debt. TNP plans to offload eight vessels in 2020. In January, the company sold a vessel that saw it gain $5m in cash after debt reduction of $11m, and in February, it sold two Suezmaxes that saw it gain $22m in cash after debt payment of $27m.

Source: TNP

Technical analysis

I like the recent price action on the weekly charts. Since the start of the year, the stock had been declining within a broader descending channel, crashing through the key support of $2.8 and then forming a bottom at $1.73. However, last week, the price action was very decisive on the upside with a large green candle breaking past not just both the upper boundary of the channel but also well past the key $2.8 price level which had previously served as support. This suggests some strong institutional buying. For now, the stock looks to be consolidating above $3, taking support at around the 50DMA and 100DMA which have converged. It looks as though it will continue to consolidate at current levels before a potential break above the 200DMA in due course. Current levels represent a good area to start building long positions.

Source: Trading View

Summary

After a subdued Q2 and Q3 19, oil tanker freight rates started picking up in Q4 19 and have been rising in Q1. Q2 looks set to carry on this momentum; TNP's contractual position is fantastically poised to exploit this upsurge in pricing. I also like its efforts to maintain a young fleet and pare down debt. The dividend yield of 3% too should come in handy. On the charts, the current price level represents a good consolidation zone to consider adding positions.

Risks

I will now highlight a couple of risks to my investment case.

If oil prices were to improve significantly from current levels, this will reduce the attractiveness of stockpiling which could then dampen the oil tanker freight rates.

TNP is significantly geared both operationally and financially, and companies with these sorts of sizeable twin leverage profiles tend to be shunned by institutional investors in risk-off environments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.