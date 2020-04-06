Value Analysis Of Carnival Corp.

Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) is a world-class cruise line headquartered in Doral, FL. It is the largest cruise ship company in the world.

Investment Thesis

This is a world-class stock that is recommended to be bought because it is selling significantly below its fundamentals.

Segment Analysis

NAA Cruise Millions 2019 2018 2017 Revenue 13612 12236 11442 Profit 2451 2289 2117

NAA Cruise is a segment of Carnival and it encompasses cruise operations in North America and Australia. It has the following brands: Carnivals, Holland America Line, Princess, and Seabourn. Revenue for NAA Cruise increased from 2017 to 2019 because of the increase in air transportation spending, higher onboard spending by customers and new revenue accounting methods. Operating profit for NAA Cruise increased from 2017 to 2019 because of lower fuel prices, lower cruise payroll and related expenses. This supports the investment thesis to buy this stock because of increased profitability.

EA Cruise Millions 2019 2018 2017 Revenue 6650 6243 5703 Profit 1115 1205 907

EA Cruise is a segment of Carnival and it encompasses the cruise operations in Europe and Asia. It has the following brands: Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, Cunard Line, Ibero Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), and P&O Cruises (United Kingdom). Revenue for EA Cruise increased from 2017 to 2019 because of the increase in available lower berth days and the increase in air transportation revenues. Operating profit for EA Cruise increased from 2017 to 2019 because of improved fuel consumption, favorable foreign currency transaction impact, and lower dry dock expenses, repair and maintenance.

Tour and Other Millions 2019 2018 2017 Revenue 390 272 236 Profit 56 26 20

Tour and Other is the segment of Carnival that operates hotel and transportation operations of Holland America Princess Alaska Tours. Revenue for Tour and Other increased from 2017 to 2019 because of increases in hotel revenues. Profitability for Tour and Other also increased because of the increased occupancy at the hotels.

Carnival PROFITABILITY INDICATOR RATIOS 2019 2018 2017 Gross Profit Margin 38.02% 41.26% 40.03% Operating Profit Margin 15.75% 17.64% 16.56% Pretax Profit Margin 14.69% 17.00% 15.25% Profit Margin Analysis (Net Profit Margin) 14.35% 16.68% 14.91% Effective Tax Rate 2.29% 1.56% 2.25% Return On Assets 6.84% 7.57% 6.55% Return On Equity 12.01% 12.95% 11.15%

Carnival’s gross profit margin remained flat from 2017 to 2019 because of increases in the cost of goods sold, purchased fuel and staff cost of revenue. Carnival’s operating profit margin dropped from 2017 to 2019 because of increased selling, general and administrative expenses, and depreciation and amortization. In line with the operating profit margin, the pretax profit margin dropped from 2017 to 2019 because of the same reasons that the operating profit margin dropped.

Net profit margin decreased slightly from 2017 to 2019 because of a slight increase in provision for income tax. Carnival’s effective tax rate remained flat from 2017 to 2019. And the return on assets and equity increased slightly from 2017 to 2019 because of the increase in the numeric value of the net profit. Thus, because of the strong profitability of Carnival, the data agrees with the investment thesis. Also in support of the investment thesis is that Carnival launched four new cruises in 2019: Carnival's Carnival Panorama, Costa Cruises' Costa Smeralda and Costa Venezia, and Sky Princess from Princess Cruises to support future profitability. Even with a 50% drop in profits in 2020, these vessels will make the Carnival very attractive for customers and future profitability. Also the future revenues are supported by the likelihood of a government bailout and also the goodwill the company will get from converting some of the ships to medical hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carnival DEBT RATIOS 2019 2018 2017 Debt Ratio 39.86% 39.06% 40.07% Debt-Equity Ratio 66.27% 64.09% 66.86% Capitalization Ratio 26.32% 23.41% 22.24% Interest Coverage Ratio 18.22 18.17 15.26

Carnival’s debt ratio decreased from 2017 to 2019 because of increases in assets at a faster rate than liabilities and this asset class was driven by increases in property plant and equipment. Carnival’s debt-to-equity ratio remained flat from 2017 to 2019 because of the proportionate increase in debt and equity. Carnival’s capitalization ratio increased slightly from 2017 to 2019 because of some increased funding from long-term debt during this period, but overall from the debt ratio Carnival did not increase liabilities during this period even though long-term debt went up. Carnival’s interest coverage improved from 2017 to 2019 because of the increased size of profitability during the period, which is a good sign and agrees with the investment thesis.

Carnival INVESTMENT RETURN 2019 2018 2017 Price/Book Value Ratio 0.37 1.32 1.80 Price/Cash Flow Ratio 1.82 6.14 8.27 Price/Earnings Ratio 3.34 10.82 16.85 Price/Sales Ratio 0.48 1.80 2.51 Dividend Yield 13.91% 3.99% 2.48%

Carnival’s price to book value improved from 2017 to 2019 because of the sharp drop in the stock market. The price to cash flow ratio, price to earnings ratio and price to sales ratio all improved from 2017 to 2019 because of the same reason as the improved price to book value. Carnival’s dividend yield increased from 2017 to 2019 because of the sharp drop in stock prices.

Effect Of Coronavirus Pandemic On Carnival's Business

The coronavirus pandemic is currently raging and it is affecting Carnival and currently the cruise lines are not sailing because of this pandemic. Carnival is the biggest cruise ship company in the world and is well-positioned to weather this pandemic because of its strong balance sheet. Based on the effects of the pandemic in North America and Europe, Carnival will begin ramping back operations in the summer of 2020 and would be fully operational by the first quarter of 2021.

The business is very strong and will be able to withstand this lost revenue. Based on the forecast of the economic recovery, customers will begin cruising again in the summer of 2021. The 80% drop in the stock price has already priced in this revenue loss risk so there is no risk to customers and the timeline for this recovery in the cruise industry supports the investment thesis. To prepare for future pandemics, Carnival will have to begin testing customers before boarding and increase the isolation areas on its ships and add more medical staff; this will need to happen at minimum from 2020 to 2025.

Future Outlook

Carnival will likely see a 50% to 70% drop in profits in 2020 due to the rapidly and fast-moving coronavirus pandemic, but it will rebound in 2021 in a very strong way based on projections from the US treasury department that sees the economy rebounding in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the stock price will see a 200% rise in the 2021 to 2025 time frame during the recovery from the coronavirus. Plus, Carnival will add 11 more cruise ships through 2025 with state-of–the-act entertainment for passengers. The rise is primarily because of profitability growth and also the price to earnings will go back to the normal double digits for the industry even though it is in the single digits right now.

