General Electric Gets $20 Billion Windfall From Danaher

GE completed its $20 billion sale of GE Biopharma to DHR. The windfall will allow GE to put a dent in its sizeable debt load.

General Electric (GE) closed the sale of GE Biopharma to Danaher (DHR) for $21.4 billion:

GE (GE) announced today the completion of the sale of its BioPharma business to Danaher Corporation (DHR) ("Danaher") for approximately $20 billion of net proceeds. GE Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., said, "Completing the sale of BioPharma represents a critical milestone on our multi-year transformation, fortifying our considerable sources to de-risk our balance sheet and continue to solidify our financial position. I am proud of the teams for completing this transaction amidst a great deal of global change. As we go forward, GE retains one of the world's leading healthcare companies, using our global scale and technical leadership to deliver better outcomes and more capacity to a world striving for Precision Health."

After deal fees and taxes, GE will net proceeds of about $20 billion. When GE announced the deal last year, I was taken aback by the sheer size of the transaction - $21 billion at around 17x EBITDA. The proceeds will likely provide a shot in the arm to the company. It could also buy GE more breathing room with the rating agencies. Al Root at Barron's believes the debt reduction will bring GE's debt more in line with other industrial companies. However, I previously estimated the sale will leave GE with gross debt of about $61 billion at over 6x EBITDA. This could potentially be considered below investment grade.

GE's debt was around $110 billion at the end of 2018. Bringing the debt load into the $60 billion range would be a major accomplishment for CEO Larry Culp, in my opinion. It would also prove Culp is delivering on his promise to pare debt. This could buy Culp more breathing room to execute his strategy for GE. In the meantime, GE could face other issues.

Stagnant Growth At Healthcare

GE had previously discussed monetizing GE Healthcare via an IPO. The sale of Biopharma alleviates that need. However, Danaher likely acquired one of the crown jewels of the segment. Healthcare reported $1.2 billion of segment profits in Q4 2019, flat versus the year-earlier period.

If Biopharma was considered a growth engine, then Healthcare ex-Biopharma could show stagnant to declining growth in segment profit. GE may need to grow revenue and cash flow to service existing debt. That growth may not come from Healthcare.

Knock-On Effects Of The Coronavirus

In Q4 2019, revenue from Power Systems, Aviation, and Renewable Energy (NewCo) was $19.1 billion, up 3% Y/Y. Segment profit was $2.2 billion and Aviation represented about 95% of that. Said another way, as Aviation goes, so goes NewCo. Aviation's revenue was up 6% Y/Y and its segment profit margins were 23%. The military segment has been strong and will likely remain robust as President Trump wants to maintain a strong U.S. defense department. However, I have long held the suspicion that Aviation's commercial segment could face headwinds.

Aviation is a cyclical business, yet GE bulls point to the company's strong backlog. If we are at peak economy, then demand for commercial flights should peak and ultimately decline. The negative effects of the coronavirus have made it worse. Amid social distancing, air travel has cratered. GE now plans to furlough half of Aviation's manufacturing staff:

General Electric is planning to furlough half of its aviation unit's engine manufacturing staff as the coronavirus roils the industry, the company told CNBC. The move would involve thousands of jobs in the important unit and last for four weeks. The additional reductions come less than a month after the company said it would cut 10% of its aviation unit, affecting roughly 2,600 workers. But the coronavirus's devastating toll on travel demand has increased and airlines are parking hundreds of planes while deferring orders of new aircraft. Due to the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on the commercial aviation industry, GE Aviation is implementing a temporary reduction in commercial engine assembly and some component manufacturing operations for up to four weeks," a GE spokesperson said.

The furlough is expected to last for four weeks. That could be the case, yet I believe the knock-on effects of the coronavirus will last much longer. U.S. GDP grew 2.1% in Q4 2019. Consumer spending rose 1.8%, and it has held up GDP for quite some time. The pandemic will come to an end eventually, yet I do not believe consumer spending will return to previous levels. That appears foreboding for future GDP growth and GE's industrial businesses.

The coronavirus could sink GE's remaining moat. Segment profits at Power and Renewable Energy are languishing. Healthcare could be next. While total segment profits could fall going forward, GE's $60 billion proforma debt load ex-Biopharma still needs to be repaid. The Biopharma sale may have bought Culp some breathing room. By the second half of the year, GE's credit metrics could become a point of contention.

Conclusion

Proceeds from the Biopharma sales could be a boon to GE. However, the coronavirus could create headwinds for Aviation. GE is down 25% Y/Y and could fall further. Sell GE.

