Why 'A Few Bad Quarters' Can Derail Valuations

The Impact Of A Bad Year

A few weeks ago I published a cautious note on Pinterest (PINS) where I walked back my previously bullish sentiment and stated in plain terms why my outlook had gone to neutral. It response in the comment section was eye-opening. Many argued that my take did not make sense because a few bad quarters or even a bad year won't make much of a difference. Several went on to explain to me that stocks price is a function of expected future cash flows and that this means the flat earnings growth I was concerned about would not matter in the grand scheme of things. Unfortunately, those with a background in equity valuation and investment research understand that this is simply not how things work. In the growth oriented bull market of the past decade, a disruption in sales and earnings growth can have devastating results. Today I am going to demonstrate how this disruption impacts equity valuations, why the current macro conditions are sub-optimal, and why a "quick bounce-back" or "V-shaped recovery" might be too optimistic.

What Is Valuation And Why Does It Matter?

Many retail investors compare the stock market to legal gambling. If all that you've seen are chart-readers drawing pictures on TV or colorful forums of day-traders online, then it is understandable that you reached this conclusion. This however, is not the case when it comes to true investment and portfolio management. When you buy a stock, you are buying ownership over a company. If I buy 1 share of Microsoft, I own a small portion of the company and in the event of liquidation, I am entitled to a proportionate cut of the proceeds. If the company has gross sales of $20 per share and earning per share of $5, then that is how much profit and net income are attributable to my ownership that period. If pull the lever at a slot machine or put my money on a lucky horse, I own nothing and there is very little analysis I can do to identify if I will make money. Investing in stocks allows you to do just this by examining the company's financial statements, and by using appropriate valuation methodologies, you can determine if you are getting a good or bad deal on your investment as well.

Time Value of Money

If you studied business in university, then you are likely familiar with the phrase "money has a time value, and a dollar today is worth more than a dollar tomorrow". This essentially means "inflation, opportunity cost, and other factors, mean that my dollar today won't be worth a full dollar down the line, thus I would rather get more of my money upfront". This is significant to valuation because it means that near-term earnings have a proportionately higher impact on the ending fair "present" value. The table below shows how discounting changes the value of $500 dollars, when paid out in 5 equal payments over the course of 5 periods.

Source: Author Calculations

In this scenario we are discounting each $100 payment by 9%. This is the same methodology behind "discounted cash flow models" which is the valuation technique being referenced when you hear people calling stock price a function of future cash flows. As you can see, by period 4, $100 is worth 30% less than in period 0 (or today), meaning these cash flows are far less significant the further out you look. The table below demonstrates this point even further with unequal payments being used.

Source: Author Calculations

As you can see, you are still getting $500 dollars, but in-term of value today, you are deriving less worth. In a scenario where you get less income than expected even just for one period and higher rates of growth subsequently, you still incur a meaningful loss. In terms of a discounted cash flow model, if sales miss, then it's felt in the form of a lower net income. Given that net income is what informs operating cash flows, and ultimately free cash flow to firm, this means that the stock's intrinsic value will be immediately reduced.

Who Looks At Discounted Cash Flows

Discounting future cash flows is one of the more conservative ways to value a company and it is most closely associated with value investing. You might notice that the impact is not all that severe, and this is because these companies with semi stable free cash flows are usually less volatile. These are generally firms that can whether these types of disruptions, and for this reason, it is one of my preferred valuation methodologies. Unfortunately, things get a bit more drastic when we look at the impacts on income and growth strategies.

Dividend Growth

Building off of discounting, we can move forward to the dividend discount model which is often employed by income investors. With fixed income yields reaching all-time-lows, many investors look to enhance their income through investing in high dividend yielding stocks. The concept is fairly similar to discounting cash flows, where instead we are going to be discounting future dividend payments. Let's assume that you bought shares of a company right before the ex-dividend date and that you will be receiving $1 in the coming days. We are continuing with the 9% discount rate assumption, and we expect that over the near-term the payment will grow 11% year/year and 4% for the years after period 4. Your valuation will look something like this:

For this sequence of dividend payment, the model implies you should pay no-more than $26.04. Now, in these conditions, many companies with high payout-ratios (or the percentage of net income they pay as dividends) are or those who are seeking government aid, are being forced to suspend their dividend payments. Now, let's assume you invested in one of these companies and experienced this kind of an interruption.

As you can see, the impact of losing an entire period of payments has decreases the fair value to $22.88, implying a 12% decline in fair value. As this sequence of payments assumes a less than 10% yield, the income is not close to off-setting the loss in principal. This might seem like a fairly large departure from the disruption in cash flows shown previously, but it is nothing compared to the company that is not posting a profit.

Market Multiples For Growth Stocks

Many readers I have encountered seem to associate valuation with value investing. This is not the case. Value investing is just looking for stocks that are "on sale", but valuation is critical to growth investors as well. One of the only ways to tell the difference between a racing growth investment and a certified bubble is by looking at relative valuation. In particular here, I am looking at Enterprise Value (or EV) to Revenue.

Data by YCharts

Just because a stock has a generous price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio or EV/EBITDA multiple, does not mean valuation is absent. These companies usually trade on reasonable Price-to-Sales (P/S) or EV/REV multiples. The table above shows Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), Roku (ROKU), and Amazon (AMZN) and shows how despite having high P/E ratios (or not even posting a profit), their revenue multiples are reasonable. As you can see, in the case of Roku and Tesla, the two companies that suffered the largest corrections of the companies observed, problems were largely due to valuations getting a little too high.

Now multiples might seem a little aggressive compared to discounting future cash flows, and it is, but not as much as you might think. The purpose of a discounted cash flow model is to estimate a terminal enterprise value (or the value of all capital invested) by using the sum of the discounted cash flows to reach this conclusion. Market multiples serve a similar purpose, by using peer group averages to estimate what a company's enterprise value should be given it reaches a certain level or sales, profits, or ebitda. Similar to a discounted cash flow model, the investor assigns a fair valuation by taking their estimated enterprise value and backing into equity value per share. An example of this process can be seen below.

Now, let's assume that this was your expectation going into FY20, but that things changed. The coronavirus hit, and instead of $3,000 in revenue, you get 33% less. You see cash also drop about a third to cover the higher net loss, and the company takes out additional debt. Finally, because multiples are effectively market-rate premiums, you see that the market is not feeling as generous and your multiplier used to reach enterprise value ends up closer to 7 than 9. The results can be seen below:

As you see the stock market is by far the least forgiving to the growth stock trading on market multiples. In a bull run, with low interest rates, these companies can soar, but you are not saved from the staggering risk/reward tradeoff these investments carry. In this hypothetical scenario, you see that fair value drops a whopping 50%. Considering this market has been dominated by growth, when you enter a crisis like COVID-19, you can run into some major problems.

What This Means Right Now

To put it bluntly, we do not know how long this will last. We do not know how long we will be on an effective lock-down, and we do not know how long it will be before things return to normal. One thing that we do know is that this will not just be a Q1 issue. Governor Cuomo of New York has suggested deaths will be high "well into July". Governor Northram of Virginia has placed his stay-at-home order in effect until at least the 10th of June. Movie theaters will be closed for the entire summer blockbuster season. Theme parks will be closed for spring and much of summer vacation. People will be out of work for months and some of these jobs may never return as companies declare bankruptcy. To assume this will simply be a 1Q or even 1H problem, followed by a sharp rebound is unwise. This is going to have a meaningful impact on the entire year in the best case scenario, much longer in the worst.

Gone Are The Days When Anyone Could Be Buffett, Valuation Matters

I recall my first meeting with a prospect when I began as a financial advisor shortly after graduation. He asked me about return potential and I advised that historically equity returns have averaged somewhere between 8-12% nominally, he then squinted his face and let out a frustrated sigh while scribbling on a piece of paper. I asked what the problem was and he handed me the paper with the number "33%" written on it represented his returns over the past year and said "that is my problem". I made an attempt to explain that some years did see returns of 30% or more, but that others saw declines of 30% or greater, and that overtime this works out to an average of 10%, but these efforts were in vain. Unfortunately, this mindset has become pervasive among investors and many mistook their returns pushed along by high broader market performance for analytical aptitude.

The blunt truth is that some companies might take years to recover and regain the momentum they had gained prior to the shutdown. Is it likely we will be able to tell enough from 1Q20 earnings and guidance to accurately bottom fish? Probably not, as it is simply impossible to tell how long this will last. Therefore having an understanding each company's financial position, and potential fair value is critical. Now is not the time to pile into a Virgin Galactic (SPCE) because you think space travel could be big despite the company posting very little in sales. Now is not the time to buy Beyond Meat (BYND) because you think artificial meat is the future, despite the company have heavy exposure to the restaurant industry which is in a state of shutdown.

Final Thoughts

Do not listen to anyone who tells you that this is only a short-term problem that will be remembered as an asterisk on upcoming 10k disclosures. The extent of the damage COVID-19 will have on the market is entirely unknown, and if you choose to bottom-fish small-cap growth stocks, be prepared for a turbulent ride. Even if crisis ends quickly, do not expect that a bad year of sales won't be felt in the stock price for some time to come. Do not expect that we understand the full extent of forthcoming bankruptcies and how many stock-market will lose previously reliable revenue streams as a result. Personally, in additional to some trading, I am largely investing in companies with strong balance sheets, established marketshare dominance, and consistent free cash flow. Understand that, at this time, comps are not the most reliable indicator of fair market value, and that it might be best to avoid some growth stocks until new guidance is issued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.