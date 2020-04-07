Finding A Bottom: Reading The Market Tells

Why we might be much further along in this crisis than people currently believe.

We explain what would tell us if the final bottom was in.

Winning at poker or at investing requires reading the "tells."

A tell in poker is a change in a player's behavior or demeanor that is claimed by some to give clues to that player's assessment of their hand. A player gains an advantage if they observe and understand the meaning of another player's tell, particularly if the tell is unconscious and reliable. Source: Wikipedia

In stock markets the tells are not all the same and often come in different shapes and forms. But if you watch for a bunch of them, you can improve your odds of detecting the right one. We are of course referring to a "tell" that lets us know the bottom is in or very close. Let us give you an example of one such tell that works quite frequently.

March 2009. The world appeared to be falling apart. Wall Street Journal was calling for another 30% down move in the Dow.

Source: Wall Street Journal

Source: Forbes

But something curious happened as indices made new lows in March 2009.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Fewer and fewer stocks actually hit new lows. The New Highs-New Lows Index had hit its nadir in October 2008 and each successive low saw the index refuse to make a lower low.

Source: Stockcharts.com

This may seem counter intuitive but the reason this happens is that the index moves based on stocks with the highest weights. Those tend to get sold at the last part of the bear markets. Additionally, the fund managers often rotate from the heavy index weights to stocks that have much higher rebound potential. In 2002 we saw a similar albeit less obvious divergence.

The lows in July and October 2002 and March 2003 were almost exactly at the same spot (unlike the progressively lower ones in 2008-2009).

Source: Stockcharts.com

But the New-Highs / New-Lows Index had enough, and was making higher-lows each time.

Source: Stockcharts.com

So a key facet of a recovery will be how many stocks make new lows as the index struggles. Of course like with all indicators, one has to remember that nothing works all the time. For example, in December 2018, the indicator bottomed alongside stocks. There was an extremely small divergence but it was so small that in a low volume holiday environment, we certainly would not have given it enough credence.

Source: Stockcharts.com

So what are we watching today?

The New-Highs / New-Lows indicator might already have started to reveal its tell.

Source: Stockcharts.com

This indicator bottomed on March 11, while stocks bottomed on March 23.

Source: Stockcharts.com

Of course, we can have even more divergences further apart but considering the propensity of selling, one more such divergence (lower market lows, a higher New-Highs New-Lows number) likely does it.

There also are some other key indicators that we will be looking at over the next few weeks. A key problem with the pandemic and the ensuing lock-down is the widespread freezing up of credit. The Federal Reserve and governments around the world are working overtime to thaw that. The biggest tell for this will be if the credit markets diverges positively from the stock markets. By that we mean that high-yield markets refuse to make lower lows and the stock market moves lower. We will watch the high yield bond ETF very closely for signs of the final bottom.

Another area to watch closely is the fallout in the mortgage REIT space. While the differentiation between Agency and Non-Agency mortgages has been explained here before, we do need to see the "Non-Agency" side stabilize. There cannot be a recovery in the general stock market until that market bottoms.

Several prominent voices have called for the Federal Reserve to intervene there to stop the vicious cycle. Lower prices force margin calls, which in turn creates more selling by the REIT, forcing prices even lower. Hence, while we may all not necessarily own anything in the CMBS area directly, that market is the linchpin of this recovery. If this is not fixed, expect the markets to go much lower. We do think the Federal Reserve will step in here as the fallout will not be limited to just the players in this space if this continues. The entire banking system will unravel.

Coronavirus update

No update is complete without our mandatory coverage of the pandemic. Developments here are fast and furious and we bring you some that may be relevant from an investing perspective. We start off with two separate stories that caught our eye.

Chinese authorities began publishing daily figures on 1 April on the number of new coronavirus cases that are asymptomatic, with the first day’s figures suggesting that around four in five coronavirus infections caused no illness. Many experts believe that unnoticed, asymptomatic cases of coronavirus infection could be an important source of contagion. A total of 130 of 166 new infections (78%) identified in the 24 hours to the afternoon of Wednesday 1 April were asymptomatic, said China’s National Health Commission. And most of the 36 cases in which patients showed symptoms involved arrivals from overseas, down from 48 the previous day, the commission said. Tom Jefferson, an epidemiologist and honorary research fellow at the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, said that it was quite likely that the virus had been circulating for longer than generally believed and that large swathes of the population had already been exposed.

Source: BMJ

That of course was in China, the point of the initial outbreak. We would have not paid so much attention to it by itself, but then we read this on Lastampa, an Italian top news website.

Source: LaStampa

The below excerpt is from a Italian related press release (the Milano) and is translated via Google Translate (Italian to English), but the message is rather clear.

In Castiglione d'Adda , one of the municipalities in the first red area of ​​Lodigiano, 70 percent of the people who donated blood to Avis were found to have developed antibodies to coronavirus , despite never having had the symptoms of the disease. A discovery that could lead to important developments in the fight against covid-19, making the inhabitants of the town the protagonists of a case study. The newspaper La Stampa reported it this morning in an article by Monica Serra.

Source: Milano

At this point, it's blindingly obvious that we need a massive amount of serology testing to understand the true spread of the disease and consequently the true mortality rate. If the above figures hold true for the whole population, it would mean that we are much further along in this crisis than people currently believe. Also, the true case fatality rate is significantly lower than what we currently are hearing. Serology tests are becoming available at an exponential rate around the world. But it will still take time for widespread testing, and even if they confirm the numbers above, governments will still take measures to flatten the curve. It would however mean that herd immunity might be developed a lot sooner than the said herd believes.

Conclusion

The markets will tell us if there's truth to this, possibly before the media picking it up. Last week we showed that insiders were stepping up to the plate in droves to buy and we saw more of that this week as well. Macerich (MAC) insiders for one don't believe malls will be added to endangered species list.

Source: Nasdaq

Of course, one could argue that U.S. company insiders have been in a bull market so long (prior to February 2020) that they simply have lost their collective minds and are mistaking the oncoming train for a light at the end of the tunnel. Perhaps, and we certainly understand that all indicators can fail. But it's not just the U.S. insiders who are buying shares. This is a global phenomenon today and includes countries like Spain (EWP) and Italy (EWI) which have not seen anything resembling the US bull market over the last decade.

We too are emotionally torn between the scary headlines which promise endless pain and the indicators that are saying that this might be done very soon. We will keep dissecting the data the best we can for you, and try and keep the emotions out of investing.

As for a market recovery, we continue to be confident in the U.S. economy, the resiliency of its financial system, and the resourcefulness of its people. The U.S. economy was build on solid foundation of smart capitalism that creates innovations and opportunities even in the most troubled of times. What we are going through today is a tragedy that tends to happen once in a century. But we have been in similar (and ever worse) situations before and we got out stronger, determined, and more prosperous.

At times like this, it's encouraging to look back at lessons learned and shared with us by Warren Buffett about World War II, when the headline news could not be worse:

Imagine yourself back on March 11, 1942. … I’d like you to imagine that at that time you had invested $10,000 … to hold a piece of American business and never look at another stock quote. … You’d have $51 million (now) and you wouldn't have had to do anything. … All you had to do was figure that America was going to do well over time, that we would overcome the current difficulties. … It’s just remarkable to me that we have operated in this country with the greatest tailwind at our back.

