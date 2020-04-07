West Fraser Timber: Looking For Value In Times Of Crisis

The Age of Wisdom or the Age of Foolishness

In the words of Dylan Grice of Calderwood Capital, it is a sad fact that some of the most anxious times to live in are some of the best times to invest. This is a milder version of the oft repeated contrarian investing mantra credited to Baron Rothschild.

The nose-dive in the stock markets since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in February, has opened up many opportunities offering good value especially in cyclical sectors which have sold-off with a speed reminiscent of the Global Financial Crisis of 2008.

Source: Bloomberg

As it's time to start sifting through the rubble, looking for bargains in cyclical industries, we take a leaf out of Prof. Aswath Damodaran’s Valuing Cyclical and Commodity Companies framework and apply it to Canadian forestry stocks which have plummeted around 50% in the last one month, pushing mid-cycle valuations down to levels that are too good to be true.

This valuation framework recognizes that cyclical and commodity companies have volatile earnings, with the volatility coming from macro economic factors that are not in the control of these companies. As the economy weakens and strengthens, cyclical companies will see their earnings go up and down, and commodity companies will see their earnings and cash flows track the commodity price.

When looking at cyclical and commodity companies, investors fall into various traps like:

Base Year Fixation which forces them to draw misleading conclusions about valuation at the peak and trough of the cycle when they use current year's financial performance as the starting point

which forces them to draw misleading conclusions about valuation at the peak and trough of the cycle when they use current year's financial performance as the starting point Macro Crystal Ball where investors spend too much resources trying to forecast future economic cycles in order to time their entry and exit

where investors spend too much resources trying to forecast future economic cycles in order to time their entry and exit Selective Normalization where investors do half-baked earnings normalization without going to the logical extreme of normalizing return on capital, reinvestment rate and cost of financing.

The framework proposed by Prof. Damodaran offers a more nuanced approach to normalization which we have applied to Canadian forestry sector's financial performance over the past ten years to see where we stand from a mid-cycle perspective. We explored the attractiveness of Canadian forestry stocks back in July and now come back with a bold call on West Fraser Timber Products Inc. ("WFT") (OTC:OTCPK:WFTBF) which provides a compelling entry point for contrarian value investors.

Why is WFT a compelling value call?

WFT is the leading forest products company in North America in terms of lumber capacity. It comes across as one of the most attractive cyclical stocks in the Canadian forestry space for a post-COVID19 recovery for a number of reasons:

Beaten down stock price due to capacity curtailments

The biggest factor impacting global economy today is operational and demand disruption due to COVID-19 where you either cannot manufacture your products or cannot provide your services or your customers have altogether stopped buying your product/service, all due to the pandemic fears. WFT stock price already reflects a sizeable operational disruption discount as it has been taking curtailments in its British Columbia sawmill operations throughout 2019 especially in the second half of the year as part of an industry-wide capacity rationalization drive which reduced British Columbia lumber production by around 21% year-over-year. In terms of magnitude, the COVID-19 related production curtailments announced by WFT during March and April of this year are much more severe with production cuts of around 45-60% in British Columbia and 24% in US South. However, in our view, COVID-19 curtailments are likely to be rolled back swiftly once the pandemic is over.

Balance sheet strength

The best attribute for a survivor of a business disruption scenario is the ability to withstand financial pain i.e. a low debt profile and short-term solvency.

WFT's balance sheet strength is demonstrated by:

Low financial leverage with net debt to invested capital of 25% as of Dec 2019 and a history of low reliance on debt financing

Source: Morningstar standardized financial statements, Estimates

Un-drawn revolving credit facilities of CAD473million (per Dec 2019 financial statements) which can serve as a backstop to tide over a liquidity crunch by paying for fixed costs and maintenance capital expenditure.

We expect WFT to come out relatively unfazed when this global economic crisis runs its course.

Low cost producer

WFT has a strategy of being the low-cost producer among Canadian forestry big names. This is manifest in its EBITDA margin which is ahead of its peer group, averaging at 13.2% over the 2010 to 2019 period.

Source: Morningstar standardized financial statements, Estimates

This strategic choice makes WFT a valuable company under the value-investing framework as it generates a Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") of 8.5% over the 2010 to 2019 period which is far ahead of its peers.

Source: Morningstar standardized financial statements, Estimates

Growing US South Exposure

Interior British Columbia and southern United States are the two major geographic areas where lumber production is concentrated in North America. In recent years, US South has become more attractive as forests in British Columbia are facing damage by North America’s largest recorded mountain pine beetle infestation. WFT has the biggest footprint in US South among Canadian forestry companies. As of Dec 2019, around 48% of WFT lumber capacity was in US South, a result of past couple of year's permanent curtailments in British Columbia sawmills and a string of investments to expand capacity in US South. For 2020, WFT is aiming to increase its US South production by 10% year-over-year. It also has further planned investments of CAD275-325million in its Opelika and Dudley sawmills in US South which will be operational in 1H2020 and 2021 respectively. We like WFT's strategy to be ahead of the curve in an industry facing a major shift in the way business is done.

Source: Company Annual Report for 2019

Valuation

As mentioned earlier, we have analyzed WFT using a mid-cycle valuation framework which can be expressed with the below formula: Source: Ups and Downs: Valuing Cyclical and Commodity Companies (Aswath Damodaran, Stern School of Business, New York University)

We assign a target price of CAD70/share to the TSX-listed WFT.TO shares and USD49/share for the NASDAQ OTC traded WFTBF implying an upside of 183%.

We have calculated WFT's normalized operating income (EBIT) by multiplying the mid-cycle Pre-tax Return on Capital with its latest level of Invested Capital.

We define mid-cycle Return on Capital as average of last ten year's EBIT divided by Invested Capital.

We expect operating income to grow at a long term rate of 4% which is inline with Long term Canadian nominal GDP growth rate expectations.

We estimated the weighted average cost of capital of 7.8% comprising of the following elements:

Cost of equity of 8.66% is built up from:

Risk-free rate of 0.66% from the latest yield on the 10-year government of Canada benchmark bonds Equity market risk premium of 5.2% for Canada from Professor Aswath Damodaran's website Equity beta of 1.54 based on industry asset beta adjusted for normalized capital structure

Cost of debt of 4.69% based on the blended interest rate on the credit facilities adjusted for marginal tax rate of 27%.

We have used a normalized capital structure based on 10-year average of book value weights of equity and debt.

Sensitivity

For investors who are skeptical of mid-cycle valuations or are looking for some further margin of safety, we present the table below which shows a range of valuation under more conservative discount rates and terminal growth rates.

What Could Go Wrong?

This is a contrarian buy call which is being initiated prior to the bottoming of a stock market dislocation so the key risk is that the COVD-19 crisis is far from over and the recovery story will play out over a number of years. Therefore, long-term investors with a multi-year holding period willing to absorb any initial pain should enter this stock.

Final words

We believe WFT offers an exceptional contrarian value bargain owing to attractive mid-cycle valuation after a long period of under-performance due to operational challenges and COVID-19 stock market downturn. The company has the balance sheet strength to withstand this financial crisis, a management tuned-in to the industry trend of seeking a bigger US South footprint and a track-record of generating stellar returns on capital. We expect investors to pick WFT as their first buy in Canadian forestry once there is shift to a risk-on stance. Now is the time to accumulate.

Disclaimer: This report is a personal opinion only and should not be considered as an "investment advice" or as a "recommendation" regarding a course of action. Only registered investment advisers can provide personalized investment advice. Investors should get personal advice from their investment adviser and should make independent investigations before acting on any information published here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.