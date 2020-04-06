Shenzhen Expressway: Regulatory Moat Is A Double-Edged Sword

Shenzhen Expressway's diversification into non-toll road businesses has made the company more resilient against headwinds in its core toll road business this year, but there are concerns regarding "di-worsificiation".

The exemption of toll road fees in Mainland China came into effect on February 17, 2020, and market consensus expects Shenzhen Expressway's total revenue to decline by -18% this year.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Hong Kong-listed Mainland China toll road company Shenzhen Expressway Company Limited (OTC:SHZNF) [548:HK]. Shenzhen Expressway generates stable and recurring earnings as a toll road operator by virtue of the long-term toll road concessions granted by the government. However, the regulatory moat is a double-edged sword, as Shenzhen Expressway is also subject to regulatory risks.

Shenzhen Expressway's diversification into non-toll road businesses has made the company more resilient against headwinds in its core toll road business this year. But there are concerns regarding "di-worsificiation", with Shenzhen Expressway recently acquiring a 48% interest in a financial leasing services company.

A "Neutral" rating for Shenzhen Expressway is warranted, considering the company's regulatory risks for its toll road business and the potential for "di-worsifying" into other non-toll road businesses, despite the stock's relatively undemanding trailing (as a proxy for a normalized year) P/E valuation.

This is an update of my initiation article on Shenzhen Expressway published on October 25, 2019. Shenzhen Expressway's share price has declined by -24% from HK$10.40 as of October 24, 2019, to HK$7.86 as of April 3, 2020, since my initiation. Shenzhen Expressway trades at 6.2 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 14.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E. The stock offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 7.2% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 3.2%.

Readers are advised to trade in Shenzhen Expressway shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 548:HK, where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $4.5 million and market capitalization is above $2.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Exemption Of Toll Fees For Roads In China Started In Mid-February 2020

As a toll road operator, Shenzhen Expressway's regulatory moat, derived from the long-term toll road concessions granted by the government, is a double-edged sword. While the regulatory moat allows Shenzhen Expressway to generate stable and recurring revenue as a regulated monopoly, it also implies that the company is subject to the associated regulatory risks.

As a regulated monopoly, there are times where the interests of the general public and that of the company's minority shareholders are not necessarily aligned. The exemption of toll fees on roads, expressways, and bridges in Mainland China came into effect on February 17, 2020, as part of the Chinese government's initiatives and efforts to support the country's economy during the coronavirus outbreak.

At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 19, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Shenzhen Expressway highlighted that the extent of the impact of the toll road exemption on the company's FY2020 financial performance will be dependent on "the length of the toll-free period and the potential compensation provided by the government."

According to a March 16, 2020 report titled "How Can China's Highway Operators Survive The Toll Moratorium?" published by S&P Global Ratings, revenue of Chinese toll road operators is expected to decline by approximately half this year, with toll road exemption period lasting till mid-2020. In comparison, market consensus, based on sell-side analysts' estimates, implies that Shenzhen Expressway's revenue will decline by -18% YoY in FY2020; the core toll road business contributed 74% of Shenzhen Expressway's revenue last year.

Adding to Shenzhen Expressway's woes, there is still some degree of operating leverage embedded within the company's toll road business, which will lead to a larger decline in its earnings compared with its revenue. One such fixed cost item is depreciation & amortization, which accounted for 36% of Shenzhen Expressway's toll road segment revenue. This largely comprises of amortization expenses relating to the company's concession intangible asset, and the yearly amortization of the concession intangible asset is determined by comparing the actual traffic volume on the respective toll roads with their projected traffic volume. Although Shenzhen Expressway does not collect toll fees during the toll fee exemption period, amortization of the concession intangible asset will not go to zero, because there is still traffic on the respective toll roads during this period.

On the positive side of things, the current coronavirus outbreak and the toll road exemption initiative could throw up potential acquisition opportunities for Shenzhen Expressway. Given that toll road fees in Mainland China have remained flat for years, toll road operators such as Shenzhen Expressway are reliant on traffic volume growth as the single organic growth driver. This means that inorganic growth drivers such as mergers & acquisitions become very important.

Shenzhen Expressway highlighted that at the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 19, 2020, that owners of existing toll road concessions could be more "willing to sell" during this challenging period for the toll road industry, and the company has plans in place to capitalize on potential acquisition opportunities involving "high-quality assets located at major rad road networks in the Greater Bay Area and the country."

Diversification Makes Company More Resilient But Di-worsification Concerns Remain

In FY2019, non-toll road businesses accounted for approximately 38% of Shenzhen Expressway's FY2019 net profit excluding un-allocated expenses. The company's diversification into the property development and environmental protection businesses in the past years is likely to pay off in 2020, with this year being a challenging period for the Chinese toll road sector.

As highlighted in the preceding section, sell-side analysts expect Shenzhen Expressway's revenue to decline by a smaller -18% YoY on average, compared with the larger -50% YoY fall in Chinese toll road operators' revenue as estimated by S&P Global Ratings. This is largely attributable to Shenzhen Expressway's diversified revenue and earnings base.

The prospects for Shenzhen Expressway's property development and environmental protection businesses in FY2020 look decent.

Shenzhen Expressway earned RMB377 million in investment income from its 34.3% stake in its key property development project, Meilin Checkpoint Renewal Project, in FY2019, which alone accounted for approximately 15% of the company's FY2019 net profit attributable to shareholders. The RMB377 million in investment income last year was the result of the sale of 832 residential housing units for Phase 1 of the Meilin Checkpoint Renewal Project. Looking ahead, Shenzhen Expressway has already secured earnings relating to 510 residential housing units sold as part of Phase 2 of the Meilin Checkpoint Renewal Project since September 2019, which should be recognized in FY2020 upon construction completion for these units.

For the company's environmental protection business, Shenzhen Expressway has built up its wind power business operations with the acquisition of a 67% equity interest in Baotou Nanfeng Group and a 51% stake in Nanjing Wind Power Technology last year. Shenzhen Expressway continues to explore new opportunities in the environmental protection industry, and it announced the acquisition of a 53.2067% interest in Lande Environmental Technology Group Holdings, which operates organic waste treatment projects relating to kitchen waste. Going forward, Shenzhen Expressway has set a new five-year target for the environmental protection business to grow from 20% of the company's total assets now to approximately 30% in five years' time.

On the flip side, "di-worsificiation" might be a concern. Shenzhen Expressway recently announced that the company has acquired a 48% equity interest in financial leasing services company, Shenzhen International Finance Leasing, for RMB151.69 million. In the company's announcement, Shenzhen Expressway explained that the acquisition of Shenzhen International Finance Leasing will help it "achieve industrial-financial integration" and "satisfy the capital required in the principal businesses."

The key questions for investors are whether Shenzhen Expressway has the relevant expertise in financial leasing services, and if owning an in-house financial services company is the most efficient and effective way to finance the company's capital needs.

Valuation

Shenzhen Expressway trades at 6.2 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 14.8 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$7.86 as of April 3, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean trailing twelve months' P/E multiples were 8.2 times and 8.3 times respectively. During the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis, Shenzhen Expressway traded as low as 5.9 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 6.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E.

Shenzhen Expressway is valued by the market at 0.84 times P/B, versus its historical five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples of 1.35 times and 1.05 times respectively. In contrast, Shenzhen Expressway traded as low as 0.56 times P/B during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

Shenzhen Expressway offers a trailing twelve months' dividend yield of 7.2% and a consensus forward next twelve months' dividend yield of 3.2%. The company has maintained a dividend payout ratio of 45% for the past three years between FY2017 and FY2019, and its dividend payout ratio has not fallen below 40% in the past years. However, FY2020 could potentially be an exception.

At the company's FY2019 results briefing on March 19, 2020, Shenzhen Expressway highlighted that there are "special circumstances in 2020" which could lead to "some operational difficulties", and the company will consider its "revenue, cash flow, and mid-to-long term growth strategies" in determining the dividend payout for FY2020.

Market consensus expects Shenzhen Expressway to slash its dividends per share by -56% YoY from RMB0.52 in FY2019 to RMB0.23 in FY2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Shenzhen Expressway are that the exemption of toll fees for roads in Mainland China continues for a longer-than-expected period of time, the diversification into new non-toll road businesses fails to create value for shareholders, new regulations that are negative for the toll road sector and other industries which Shenzhen Expressway operates in, and lower-than-expected dividends for FY2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.