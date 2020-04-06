TransMedics Expects Strong 2020 Growth Trajectory

TMDX expects accelerating revenue growth in 2020, even after Covid-19 coronavirus effects, so I'm cautiously bullish on the stock at its current level.

The firm sells its OCS organ transplant system for lung transplants and, if approved in the future, heart and liver transplants.

TransMedics went public in May 2019 at $16.00 per share.

Quick Take

Transmedics (TMDX) went public in May 2019 and raised $91 million in gross proceeds from the IPO.

The firm has created an organ transplant device and system to improve organ quality and function.

TMDX expects to grow revenue at an accelerating rate in 2020, even after allowing for the negative impacts of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

I’m cautiously bullish on the stock’s potential as a growth play in the healthcare field.

Company

Andover, Massachusetts-based TransMedics was founded in 1998 to develop new technology that improves clinical outcomes of organ transplantation procedures by overcoming the limitations that the traditional cold storage preservation practice presents.

Management is headed by Founder, CEO and Director Waleed Hassanein, who was previously a Cardiothoracic Surgery Research Fellow at West Roxbury VA Medical Center.

TransMedics has developed the OCS Heart system for heart, lung and liver that represents an “organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes [TransMedics’ proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.”

Below is a brief overview video of the OCS Heart system:

Source: TransMedics

The traditional cold storage method - flushing the organ with cold pharmaceutical solutions and transporting it in a plastic bag on top of ice - induces a major injury to the organ due to lack of oxygenated blood supply.

Management stated that “time-dependent ischemic damage potentially results in short- and long-term clinical complications after transplantation and, coupled with the incapability to assess or optimize organs, contributes to the severe underutilization of the donor organ.”

The OCS technology is developed to “perfuse donor organs with warm, oxygenated, nutrient-enriched blood, while maintaining the organs in a living, functioning state; the lung is breathing, the heart is beating and the liver is producing bile.”

TransMedics’ key geographies are the United States, Canada, the European Union and Australia, which they believe account for 67,000 potential organ donors annually.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global transplantation market is projected to reach $51 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 9.1% between 2014 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are technological advancements, the growing incidence of organ failure coupled with rising demand for transplant-related products, such as tissues, immunosuppressants, and organ preservation techniques.

Major competitors that provide or are developing organ warm perfusion systems include:

OrganOx

Xvivo Perfusion (XVIVO.ST)

TMDX believes its technology is the first multi-organ warm perfusion system that protects the lung, heart and liver from ischemic stress that is commonly associated with traditional cold storage.

Recent Performance

TMDX’ topline revenue by quarter has increased markedly since its IPO and year-over-year in Q4 2019, as the chart shows below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit by quarter has followed a similar trajectory, growing significantly:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has worsened, due to a sharp increase in Selling, G&A expenses as a function of its ramp up:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) as a public company have been uneven but have trended upward from Q2 2019:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Since its IPO price at $16.00 per share, TMDX’ stock price has dropped 26 percent vs. the S&P 500’s drop of 9.1 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $256,280,000 Enterprise Value $209,740,000 Price / Sales 7.27 Enterprise Value / Sales 8.89 Enterprise Value / EBITDA -7.51 Free Cash Flow [TTM] -$20,510,000 Revenue Growth Rate 81.33% Earnings Per Share -$2.36

Source: Company Financials

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted the growth of its OCS Lung system via 18 commercial centers in the U.S. as of the end of 2019.

The firm intends to drive adoption through these centers. In addition, TMDX has initiated ‘service model collaborations with major U.S. Organ Procurement Organizations,..., and a few transplant centers.’

For its OCS Heart system, the FDA has set April 16 as the date for its advisory panel meeting.

For the firm’s Liver system, management expects a ‘full data readout in May at the American Transplant Congress of this trial. We are on track to submit our PMA for the OCS Liver indication in Q2 2020.’

Notably, the U.S. Federal agencies of CMS and HHS have created initiatives to promote organ transplantation.

As to its financial results, TMDX produced significant revenue growth but also major operating expense growth to support its various growth initiatives.

For 2020’s outlook, management expects net revenue to be approximately $41.5 million (midpoint of range).

If achieved, this would represent an impressive net revenue growth of more 75% year-over-year.

According to an NYU Stern School basket of publicly held Healthcare Products company EV / Revenue multiples, which showed an average multiple of 5.94x in January 2020, TMDX’s EV / Sales multiple of 8.89x is significantly higher.

However, the firm’s revenue growth rate, at 81.33% historically and forward guidance of 75% for 2020, is likely also significantly higher than the basket average.

Management did not guide on EPS or any other financial metrics outside of revenue, so prospective investors have only the revenue growth potential to work with.

With the firm using $33 million in cash over the past twelve months and having approximately $81 million in cash and short-term investments, TMDX has a cash runway of about 2 ½ years.

However, a higher revenue base for its expense load may improve cash flow to extend that runway. Notably, the forward revenue guidance removes the expected negative impact from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

TMDX represents a potential growth play for healthcare-oriented investors. I’m cautiously bullish on the stock at its current market-depressed level as many healthcare companies will likely outperform throughout the rest of 2020, despite the logistical challenges presented by the pandemic.

