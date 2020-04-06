Continental Resources: Still Going Strong

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) has long been one of the more visible players in the unconventional industry. But Harold Hamm, now the executive chairman, has shored up the company's finances since the last downturn. The company has paid off a significant amount of debt while maintaining its low-cost leadership in the industry.

Continental was one of the first unconventional companies to develop unconventional plays. The entry costs of this company were exceptionally low compared to the competitors that were later arrivals (which is most of the industry). Therefore profitability is likely to remain above average for the foreseeable future.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website April 5, 2020

While Mr. Market continues to group Continental Resources in with the rest of the unconventional industry, the overall recovery potential is greater for this company due to the industry-leading low costs. Eventually Mr. Market will differentiate those with great profitability from the "rest of the pack".

In the meantime, Continental offers a bargain opportunity. Harold Hamm will probably become less involved in day-to-day operations as he steps up to executive chairman. But he is very unlikely to retire. He owns most of the company and is one of the richest people in the United States.

An investment in Continental aligns shareholders with the majority shareholder of the company. He built this company from nothing at all. Continental is still a growing company at the current time. Most likely Mr. Hamm will at some point sell the company for the right price. In the meantime, he appears to be putting some capable executives in place to run the company for the future as he gradually withdraws from day-to-day decision making.

Debt

This company has both successfully grown production and repaid debt since the last oil price downturn in 2015.

Source: Continental Resources Corporate Presentation February 2020

Production growth has been dramatic. Even in the current oil price downturn, this company is likely to grow production. That is the advantage of low production costs and the accompanying generous cash flow. Some key ratios were stretched in the last downturn. That probably encouraged management to pursue both debt repayments and production growth at the same time.

Current oil prices could result in very low or in extreme cases negative cash flow. But the industry-leading production costs could withstand some more debt if that extra debt was needed. If that free cash flow disappears during the current downturn, this company has shown the ability to generate decent profits during any cyclical recovery. The track record shown by this company would most likely allow lenders to relax during any industry downturn even when key debt ratio "stretches" as lower prices decimate cash flow and EBITDAX.

Previously, this company, like many in the industry grew production at a rapid pace. Growth has slowed. But last year's 14% production growth would be attractive in many industries. Both the production growth and the debt repayments give credence to the fact that this is a healthy company that generated free cash flow.

Operations

This company has kept its industry low cost leadership by having some of the best acreage in both the Bakken and Oklahoma. Continuing operational improvements and technology changes have allowed profitability to increase at various oil prices.

Source: Continental Resources Corporate Presentation February 2020

Several of the costs shown above are much more common among dry gas producing companies than they are among oil weighted producers. That is the secret to the above-average profit margins.

The low acreage costs are due to this company being one of the first to snap up acreage in the industry. That alone leads to very low finding and development costs. But management has been current with the latest well innovations to further enhance its low-cost leadership.

Vertically Diversified

This company owns a fair amount of midstream operations and is also now entering the royalty purchase business. Back in 2018, management announced a partnership with Franco-Nevada (FNV) to form a royalty purchase company. Currently, the royalty company is a relatively small part of operations. But it gives shareholders the future prospect of earning income without the typical risks of an upstream company.

Source: Continental Resources Corporate Presentation February 2020

In addition, the company owns substantial midstream assets. The water handling business is currently a rapidly growing business that is relatively immune to industry cycles. Generally that business features relatively long contractual agreements to enhance the stability of the business. Besides, water production grows as the wells age regardless of industry conditions.

Therefore the midstream ownership gives this company an earnings cushion during industry downturns. The midstream part of the business is needed whether or not oil and gas prices are favorable. Furthermore, those assets can be sold or spun off as required to demonstrate additional value to the public shareholders.

The Future

The company expects to maintain its industry leadership. The low costs enable production growth despite the current prices. The rapidly changing coronavirus situation could well change those plans. Management just announced a 55% reduction to 1.2 billion from the announced budget below.

What needs to be kept in mind is that most managements simply reduced or completely stopped spending as oil prices sunk with the announcement of the price war. The unconventional business is flexible enough that the whole budget can be spent in the second half of the fiscal year if the recovery from the current situation warrants that type of optimism.

On the other hand, management can cut back to maintain production should the current low prices prevail for while. Currently, management is planning to be cash flow neutral when the WTI dips below $30 a barrel. This is one of very few companies that can in fact be cash flow neutral below WTI $30 for any length of time in either the unconventional or conventional part of the industry. In fact this management can stop drilling completely and collect the revenue for some time even though production would decline because debt levels are relatively low.

Source: Continental Resources Corporate Presentation February 2020

The growth and expenditures shown above could resume as soon as management is sure that demand will return to normal levels. That is going to depend upon the stimulation plan passed by congress and the role of the Federal Reserve providing a lot of liquidity to get things going again. This company will survive the current downturn in far better shape than many competitors.

Executive Chairman Harold Hamm appears to be putting a succession plan in place. This is a wise move as one of the few remaining industry pioneers begins to become less involved in the company. He is still in a position to "right the ship" should that action be needed while training his successors.

Many times when founders turn the reins over to new management, that new management stumbles for a while. The latest announcements would indicate that Mr. Hamm appears to be avoiding that fate.

It is still very likely that this company will be sold at the right price now that the founder is becoming less active. Even without that possibility, this stock has a single-digit price-earnings ratio. The price-earnings ratio will undoubtedly expand during a period of lower oil and gas prices. However, the stock remains a bargain due to its earning and cash generating power during times of higher prices.

Assuming reasonable growth along the lines of the company history, the current price divided by the expected earnings in five years is likely to be less than 2. That makes this company a bargain by most measures. Any well-run company like this one should be expected to exceed previous stock price highs during the next industry recovery. That expectation provides a rather generous return over the next five years.

I analyze oil and gas companies like Continental Resources and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.