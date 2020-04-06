BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Quarterly Distribution Goes To Zero. Now What?

On April 3, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT) announced that there would be no unit payment for the first quarter of 2020. For those of us who follow BPT closely, this was widely anticipated. Judging by how BPT traded in the days leading up to the announcement, however, it seems clear that many investors remain unaware of the structure and associated risks of this royalty trust.

In my article from March, I explained why, due to BPT’s fixed cost schedule, the first quarter distribution was likely to go to zero. It is important to note, however, that this was based on data from before the recent and dramatic decline in the price of oil. At the time of my last writing, the price of WTI was $47.18 and had averaged $54.21 for the first two months of the quarter. Subsequently, WTI hit a settlement low of $20.09 before rebounding to a recent close of $28.74.

Because of BPT’s fixed cost structure, WTI would have to exceed $54.34 before any distributions could be paid in 2020. (See my previous article for the formula used to calculate the quarterly distribution.) Although the suggestion of coordinated production cuts involving Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States propped up the price of oil at the end of the week, those proposed cuts would only serve to blunt the massive supply-demand imbalance that currently exists in the oil market. Until the demand for oil returns to levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic, there are unlikely to be catalysts to support WTI prices in the mid $50 range. Therefore, it is hard to envision a scenario where BPT would pay a distribution for the second quarter, and it is quite conceivable that this could hold true for the remainder of 2020.

Looking forward to 2021, due to the $2.75 annual increase in chargeable costs, WTI would have to exceed $60.55 for any distribution to be paid. Furthermore, according to the trust agreement, if the royalty interest totals less than $1,000,000 for two consecutive years, the trust will terminate. In the current economic environment, the likelihood of this occurring at the end of 2021 has increased significantly.

Despite the fact that a quick calculation would have revealed that BPT would not pay a distribution for the first quarter, the price action suggested that investors were still anticipating a significant payout. After declining with the overall market to a low of $2.77, BPT more than doubled over the next twelve sessions to a high of $6.14 before settling at $5.18 immediately before the distribution announcement. Perhaps the trailing twelve month yield of 32% enticed some investors who were unaware of the economics of this particular royalty trust.

So how low does BPT go from here? The truth is, it is difficult to predict, as BPT has notoriously defied the fundamentals to trade grossly out of proportion to likely future payouts. One could make the argument that BPT is essentially worthless at current oil prices, but given its historical performance, I do not foresee it approaching zero in the near term. Nevertheless, the absence of a distribution this quarter should cause a fair number of investors to exit their positions, and I am watching the recent low of $2.77 as a reference point. (Of note, BPT was down to $3.50 in the after hours following the distribution announcement.) Longer term, I believe that the trailing twelve month distribution will need to be eroded further to flush out those investors who continue to support the price.

Put options are currently expensive, and can prove risky given BPT’s propensity for sudden, inexplicable rallies. However, near-term, out of the money puts continue to offer the best risk-reward ratio.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BPT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long put options in BPT.