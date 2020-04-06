Market Volatility Bulletin: Stocks Get A Reprieve With Yet Another 5%+ Up Day

The long-vol trade may be worth a nibble here: realized vol is actually still elevated, and VX1-spot still favors the long-vol trade.

Policy-makers need to ensure that they do not overplay their hand in terms of rescuing markets or the economy, at least not at this relatively early stage.

Indexes are screaming higher on hopes that the worst of the world's virus-related issues are behind it. Vol plummets.

Market Intro

CNBC: 1:19PM EST

European stocks (VGK, EWG, EWU) surged on rumors that financial ministers are looking to shore up national finances.

More speculative assets such as Carnival Cruiselines (CCL) are soaring in Monday trade. US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are led by utilities (XLU, up 7.68%) and basic materials (XLB, up 7.15%).

Treasury yields (IEF, TLT) are up modestly on the session, and the USD (UUP) are little changed.

Thoughts on Volatility

For now, the visible fist of government intervention appears to smooth over all practical economic ills.

Risk assets will likely continue to vacillate around the twin possibilities that the economy will suffer and then rebound, and the more dour outcome whereby the impact is long-lived (nth-order effects). My own take is that volatility is just that, and measuring across periods such as weeks can help to maintain perspective, even as the overall tone in the markets is in fact calming.

Policymakers, for their part, need to hold out the right basic amount of hope. If rumors of "Christmas forever" begin to swirl in earnest, that can actually cause more market volatility; as an inverse point of reference, keep in mind the way that trade wars created punctuated declines and subsequent run-ups.

"I don't know how it could be topped"... good point, and it really underscores why such actions should not be taken out prematurely. It is much easier to cut a tax in any form, than it is to raise it.

My wife was sharing rather sad anecdotes about the fact that spousal and child abuse rates have been on the rise as nerves fray. I'll be the first to admit I've been drinking more wine of late, though we're in the countryside in Spain, and so that feels pretty typical.

That said, in my view it's a solid goal to feel as though one's family unit managed to draw closer together, that time was taken to bond rather than fracture. As with markets: enjoy responsibly!

Term Structure

Spot vol has nearly halved since March 18th (spot VIX closed at 84.5). For the most part, the decline has proven to be reasonably orderly.

I am impressed by the fact that equities have managed to push past the frightful jobs number; based on the fact that most of the data for the March NFP was collected by March 12, more carnage is absolutely in store. Stock traders know this, and are willing to look past it.

Looking back over the last decade, that has been a sign of a V-bottom: recovery in the stock market well before the underlying issue du jour was resolved. In that sense, today's resolution is no different. But it also underscores just how imperative it is for the economy to get back on track in a hurry.

Attached here is the Monday closes, as well as today, on the last several weeks of VX term structures. The futures curve has certainly shifted higher going back even to March 2, taking on different shapes and contortions in the meanwhile.

Right now the VX1 is at 41.3, creating the least pitched term structure in a month or so.

The current term structure is still trading at a discount to the spot VIX, which of course creates an environment of backwardation. The short-vol position (SVXY) is doing quite well today - up about 4%. The product is up about 33% or so from the month's lows.

This is one of the first times in the last couple weeks where a resurgence trade in VXX is looking pretty interesting. Days like today demonstrate that large realized vols are still quite possible; folks tend to dismiss the significance because it happens to be an up day, but a near 6% move is still quite big.

Wrap Up

