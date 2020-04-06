The Lease Dispute Between Windstream And Uniti Group Is Not Over Yet

The hearing to approve the "lease" settlement between Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is currently set for April 21, but letters sent to Judge Drain last week clearly indicate that there is very strong opposition to the negotiated agreement. The Ch.11 reorganization plan and disclosure statement were also filed last week. Given current economic conditions and that UNIT is currently selling for under $6.33 per share, there is the possibility that both the "lease" settlement and reorganization plan will be amended.

Windstream's Ch.11 Reorganization Plan

Windstream finally filed their Ch.11 reorganization plan (docket 1631) and disclosure statement (docket 1632) on April 1. (An amended disclosure statement will be filed prior to the disclosure hearing that includes the liquidation analysis and valuation analysis.) The day before, they filed a motion (docket 1628) to extend the exclusive period to file a plan by 125 days to August 25 and to extend the period to gain acceptance of the plan until October 24. The reorganization plan was based on a Plan Support Agreement (docket 1533) that was filed on March 2. It was also based on drastically different economic and market conditions than we currently have.

For WINMQ shareholders (Class 9), the current plan is what I expected in a March 2019 article. Shareholders are getting no recovery. The shares will be cancelled on plan's effective date, but WINMQ shares will mostly continue to trade until the plan's effective date. Shareholders and other stakeholders are, however, giving releases to various parties, including management, without being paid for giving these releases under the plan. In some other bankruptcy cases, shareholders were paid a token amount for giving releases.

First Lien Holders (Class 3) Recovery

First lien claims are getting:

*All equity of the New Windstream, subject to dilution by the management incentive plan and the rights offering.

*Cash, including cash from the proceeds received from the rights offering, and cash from Distributable Exit Facility and Distributable Flex Proceeds. Plus any excess cash above the minimum cash balance.

*Distributable subscription rights.

*Possibly first lien replacement term loans, which would then mean less cash. (This is still not decided.)

Second Lien Noteholder (Class 5) Recovery

My recovery expectations for second lien holders were completely wrong. I expected them to get equity in a New Windstream. Because the negotiated "lease" settlement is much less favorable for Windstream than I was expecting, future earnings and cash flow will also be less than expected. This means the recovery by second lien claim holders reflects a much lower enterprise valuation for a New Windstream.

They are only getting $0.00125 per $1.00 principal amount. So, for $100,000 claim, they are getting $125, and that even assumes their class votes to accept the plan. If the class votes to reject the plan, they get what they would receive consistent with section 1129(a)(7) of the Bankruptcy Code, which could be $0.00. The second lien notes were trading around 70 at the time I wrote my article, but have plunged in price as investors realized they were going to be "thrown under the bus".

In my opinion, Windstream had a much stronger hand than they played in the negotiation process. I think the "lease" was actually just "financing", and Uniti would only have an unsecured bankruptcy claim against Windstream. Kirkland & Ellis, one of the top bankruptcy law firms in the country and Windstream's lawyers, also holds the opinion it is financing, but they feel Uniti's claim would be "mostly" an unsecured claim. They should have been able to get a much better deal, which could have resulted in second liens getting a meaningful recovery.

Unsecured Noteholders (Class 6A) Recovery

Holders of Obligor general unsecured claims, which includes unsecured notes, are receiving $0.00125 for each $1.00 of claim - the same as second lien noteholders, but only if the class votes to accept the plan. This is "gifting" from a higher priority class, which is not receiving full recovery, to a lower class. Some holders of second lien notes are upset because they are actually getting less recovery under the plan than they would if they had not participated in the 2018 exchange offer. Under the terms of the exchange offer, some holders, for example, only received $750 principal amount of second lien notes per $1,000 unsecured note. The difference is not a lot of money ($93.75 instead of $125 per original $100,000 unsecured note - without factoring in the token amount for the unpaid interest claim), but still upsetting.

It is interesting to note that current holders of the "infamous" 6.375%'23 notes are also getting almost nothing. Paying a token recovery to unsecured claims if they vote to accept the plan almost seems like a PR stunt by Elliott, so they can say all classes voted to accept the plan when they try to get the court to confirm the reorganization plan.

Rights Offer

As I expected in my March 2019 article, there is going to be a rights offer to raise cash. The rights offer will raise between $750 million and $540 million. The purchase price will be a 37.5% discount to plan equity value, and it will only be open to first lien claim holders. As usual, the big issue is the backstop agreement. The backstop fee alone is 8%, payable in cash or new equity, which is $60 million for a $750 million rights offer.

In addition, the Backstop Parties and Priority Non-Backstop Parties get a Backstop Priority Tranche of $375 million of the $750 million rights offer. That means that other first lien claim holders get a much smaller rights offer participation. Some people assert that this difference in potential profits from the rights offer violates the "fair and equitable" clause of the Bankruptcy Code because not all members of the same class are getting the same recovery. The Fifth District, however, has held that new financing should not be considered part of the recovery for a claim class.

According to the PSA, Elliott will provide 52.5% of the backstop commitment and the First Lien Ad Hoc Group will provide 47.5%. The Requisite Backstop Parties have the right to decide to issue first lien replacements loans to first lien holders and reducing the amount of cash first lien holders receive and to reduce the size of the rights offer from $750 million to $540 million.

First Lien Ad Hoc Group

Source: Docket 1444

Elliott Investment Management

Elliott Management is basically now running the current bankruptcy process. As defined in the plan: “Requisite Backstop Parties” mean (1) at least two members of the First Lien Ad Hoc Group holding a majority of the aggregate amount of commitments under the Backstop Commitment Agreement held by all members of the First Lien Ad Hoc Group and (2) Elliott.

Elliott was still a member of the Ad Hoc Committee of Second Lien Noteholders according to a January 15 filing (docket 1422), but was no longer listed as a member in a March 2 filing (docket 1540). It seems Elliott is now just working for itself and no longer has to treat other group/committee members equally.

Source: Docket 1422-January 15

It is interesting to note that Elliott is getting just $562,575 for second lien notes and $554,901.25 (not including any claim for unpaid interest) for his unsecured notes. I do not have his cost basis, but I assume that they are taking a massive loss on these notes. Some investors incorrectly thought because Elliott had such large holdings of second lien and unsecured notes that they would help "protect" these notes from getting a terrible recovery under a reorganization plan. For many investors, they learned a lesson the hard way.

Elliott, on their own, negotiated with Uniti Group in early February regarding a "lease" settlement. According to an April 2 letter (docket 1637) to Judge Drain, not even other first lien claim holders attended or were even aware of the meeting until afterwards. Because they are no longer part of any ad hoc group and are acting alone, Elliott can throw everyone else "under the bus". Their problem now is that others are challenging their actions in court.

Opposition to the "Lease" Settlement

Many thought that the settlement announced earlier this year was basically the end to the dispute between Windstream and Uniti over the "lease". Letters filed last week with court indicate that this not over yet. An April 1 letter by the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors (docket 1630) to Judge Drain requesting an immediate conference call with him and various parties regarding discovery material and a request to get a copy of the actual definitive settlement agreement, a copy of the new master lease, and other documents by April 6 shows that this could drag on for some time.

Originally Judge Drain set a hearing for April 3 to approve the motion to sell certain assets and to approve the assumption of the lease (docket 1558), but that date was changed to April 21, which I assume will be a telephonic hearing. Because of various issues related to the coronavirus, this date could change. Depositions are set to start April 7.

Much of the current focus is on Elliott's role in the "lease" settlement. The Unsecured Creditor Committee wants Elliot to disclose their current holdings of both Windstream's and Uniti's capital structure in an attempt to see how their current holdings impacted the negotiations. The committee is also objecting to the 38,633,470 UNIT shares being sold at $6.33, which a few weeks ago would have resulted in a paper profit of well over $100 million for the buyers. They want any potential profits to be part of the Windstream Estate and hope that some would flow to lower priority classes.

Elliott sent a response letter (docket 1638) on April 2, and so did Windstream (docket 1636) and First Lien Ad Hoc Group (docket 1637). They all asserted the typical legal responses to discovery issues. At the time of this writing, I do not know if there has been a conference call regarding the Unsecured Creditor Committee's requests or not.

Investors holding second lien and unsecured notes (except those who are also first lien holders) are strongly against the current terms of the Uniti settlement. These investors are only risking a token recovery for a potential larger recovery that could be gained by a trial in an attempt to have Judge Drain rule the "lease" is actually financing and that Uniti only has an unsecured claim against Windstream. They want to play hardball while Elliott is playing softball.

All of this brings us back to the wildcard - Judge Drain. As I have written in multiple SA articles on Windstream and other bankruptcy cases, Judge Drain is capable of making some extremely surprising rulings. Based on his various comments in court, he clearly wants a settlement and holds the mediator for the settlement, Judge Chapman, in very high regard. He assumes that she will know what is best. At this point, I would, therefore, expect Judge Drain just to "rubber stamp" this settlement agreement. If I am wrong and he starts to look at each detail of the original "lease", the details of the settlement agreement, and certain parts of the negotiation process, he could end up ruling against the settlement agreement. That could mean a trial. It would also, in my opinion, indicate that he is leaning toward finding the "lease" to be financing because if he was leaning towards finding the "lease" was a true lease, he would be more likely to approve the settlement motion.

Impact of Current Economic Conditions

The "lease" settlement and Ch.11 reorganization plan were based on economic and market conditions earlier this year. Because of the coronavirus, there have been drastic changes. The current price of UNIT shares is below the purchase price of $6.33. Investors can only guess if this will impact Elliot's support for the "lease" settlement and the current terms in the reorganization plan.

The plan equity value is currently set at $1.25 billion, subject to Flex Adjustments, but that seems more a negotiated number than one solely based on financial analysis. If the principal amount of the New Windstream's debt remains the same, the plan equity value should be significantly lower, given the current market and economic conditions. In my opinion, both future EBITDA and the earnings multiple are lower than the estimated numbers a few weeks ago. It will be interesting to see if the plan is amended prior to the plan's confirmation to reflect current conditions.

Conclusion

This article was intended mostly for SA readers holding Windstream securities, but of course, these latest "lease" settlement issues are critical for holders of Uniti securities. It is far from certain that the "lease" settlement is a "done deal", given the continued objections by various parties and the fact that UNIT shares are currently trading under $6.33.

Holders of second lien notes could see a higher recovery if the "lease" settlement motion is not approved, there is a trial, the judge rules the "lease" is actually financing, and rules that Uniti has mostly an unsecured claim against Windstream. Those are a lot of hurdles to get over. I doubt the unsecured notes would get a larger recovery unless there is "gifting" because there are over $1.2 billion in second lien claims that have priority. It is extremely likely that WINMQ shares will be cancelled and shareholders receive no recovery no matter what happens.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.