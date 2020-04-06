Millennial Investing Strategy - New Approaches From Future Money Trends
Rob and Daniel discuss why the baby boomer model of work, invest, and retire aren't working right now for baby boomers entering retirement age.
Millennials and Generation Z should instead focus on finding investments with cash flow opportunities while saving in historically stable assets.
Rob and Daniel discuss strategies for investing in gold, cryptos such as Bitcoin, REITs, and holding cash in times of market volatility.
Daniel discusses why he is 1/3 invested in each of cash, gold, and cash flow investments in the current environment.
We speak with Daniel Ameduri of Future Money Trends on how Millenials should invest today by avoiding the mistakes of the baby boomer generation.
The social security system is bankrupt, and 401K balances have not grown enough to allow people to fully retire.
Instead, those in the Millennial and Generation Z should focus their efforts on passive income investments instead of speculating in assets that only offer capital appreciate opportunity.
Rob Kientz and Daniel Ameduri specifically discuss gold, cryptos such as Bitcoin, real estate, and REITs.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.