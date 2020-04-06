Millennial Investing Strategy - New Approaches From Future Money Trends

Summary

Rob and Daniel discuss why the baby boomer model of work, invest, and retire aren't working right now for baby boomers entering retirement age.

Millennials and Generation Z should instead focus on finding investments with cash flow opportunities while saving in historically stable assets.

Rob and Daniel discuss strategies for investing in gold, cryptos such as Bitcoin, REITs, and holding cash in times of market volatility.

Daniel discusses why he is 1/3 invested in each of cash, gold, and cash flow investments in the current environment.