Cloud Stocks: Thinking Through The Current Period

Source: inc.com

The tech sector has taken a big hit after algos rushed to take cover as the lockdown and other safety measures to contain COVID-19 halted global trade. Most algos were designed for times like this. When you have multiple algos trying to beat each other in a dash for the exit after multiple VaR alarms are triggered, what you get is the fastest bear market lap in the history of bear markets. The next one will be faster as weak quant algos are summarily upgraded.

It is essential to think deeply about the long-term impact of COVID-19 across most IT industries. The entire sharing economy (ridesharing, hotel booking, event management, cruise lines, travel booking, schools, cinemas, etc.) has been upended. After sifting through tons of data over the past two weeks, I've found only two glowing bulbs on the demand side: home entertainment and consumer staples.

Consumers in top economies across the globe are only planning to increase spending on home entertainment and consumer staples. This is also echoed by Google's mobility report, which revealed that most people in top cities are either at home or sitting in parks.

This means all industries that don't sit along the value chain for the delivery of consumer staples at home and the supply of home entertainment will witness a slump in demand in H1'20 till economic activities return to normal. It is as simple as that.

As business leaders meet in virtual boardrooms to revamp their business continuity and contingency strategy, a lot of tech platforms will play strategic roles in defining the future of work when most economies return to full capacity. For investors, simply lumping all tech stocks into high-vol, high-growth, low-value factors won't produce the level of understanding needed to generate the best portfolio strategy as the world waits for a vaccine to eradicate COVID-19. While tech stocks have declined along the same decent trajectory as other asset classes, their rebound will take a different path as most of them will be the new gatekeepers of trade flow in the free world.

At the highest level (during the lockdown), home entertainment and demand for consumer staples will power demand in industries like video gaming, video streaming, audio streaming, home recreation activities, payments, logistics, e-commerce, and business continuity.

Ecommerce, payments, and logistics are virtual snapshots of offline trade. Therefore, these industries will only see strong demand for home entertainment and consumer staples. On the supply side of the consumer staples industry, we have industries like healthcare and agriculture. This leaves us with home entertainment and business continuity platforms as the major ways cloud platforms can add substantial value to consumers during COVID-19.

Home entertainment platforms

Tech platforms built to deliver home entertainment will witness a surge in usage and MAU count during this period. It's important to understand that while customer growth drives MAU, platforms reliant on advertising revenue will not necessarily see an instant surge in revenue growth. Gaming platforms will enjoy growth in MAU and in-app purchases. However, gaming ad revenue is still subject to demand from companies that place ads. The same applies to Spotify (SPOT) and Roku (ROKU). Investors should expect a surge in customer count, which will make ad inventories grow (lower CPM). However, as struggling SMBs pause media buying and self-serve marketing campaigns, the expected near-term growth won't materialize until 2H'20. Investors should anticipate weak demand for in-game ads. While the Nintendo Switch sold out since last month due to last-minute shopping for home entertainment platforms, going forward gaming platforms dependent on console sales will experience weak growth due to supply disruptions and weak consumer purchasing power. Though, gamers are expected to simply shift their activities and preferences to cheap gaming platforms like mobile and PCs. Gaming enthusiasts will drive a surge in Esports. Platforms like Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer have witnessed a surge in viewership year to date. I expect the trend to continue to favor Esports platforms like Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI). It is reassuring to know that product updates and development won't be affected by COVID-19 across most gaming studios, as most game development tools have remote sharing and collaboration features. Also, most entertainment platforms have a strong cash flow as online spend, and in-game purchases don't require humans for revenue collection. Investors should keep an eye on Roku due to its hardware exposure and weak OCF (operating cash flow). It continues to face strong competition from the likes of Disney (DIS) and Netflix (NFLX). Though I expect a surge in customer growth across all platforms this period.

Overall, entertainment platforms will survive as this period will provide free marketing and lead generation as gaming communities expand from kids at home communicating via Zoom (OTC:ZOOM) about the best games to play to adults dusting their existing consoles off the shelf to try new offline titles. A similar pattern will be reenacted across other home entertainment platforms as demand will spike as tribes of consumers expand and converge.

Business Continuity

Networking platforms

Networking platforms will witness a surge in usage (the world is only communicating and trading virtually), and their bandwidth capacity will be tested. This will lead to more bookings for top network equipment vendors, as networking and communication equipment are essential for business continuity. Infrastructure providers like Cisco (CSCO) will enjoy strong demand across all fronts. Though, I expect a mix shift towards software-defined networking engagements going forward. The weakness for networking platforms will be on the supply side as most financial demand forecasts will have to be rebuilt. This will delay forward procurement and business planning until business activities normalize. Regardless of how the world exits COVID-19, networking vendors will play a strategic role as business trade geographies become virtual. Platforms like Cloudflare (NET) and Fastly (FSLY), who combine networking, reliability, and security, will win big. I expect minimal impact on employee productivity for network providers. I expect revenue collection to be impacted as enterprises delay huge capital projects. This will negatively impact operating cash flow. Players like Nokia (NOK), which recently suspended dividends, might struggle to reinstate it. Regardless, networking platforms will win long term as the adoption of 5G will incentivize companies to accelerate their digital transformation projects.

Cybersecurity platforms

While offline trade and commercial activities have been successful until now due to globalization and free trade, online trade will be different. The motives for cyberattacks are broader and deeper than the motives for attacks on oil tankers or ships on the high seas. New breakthroughs in storage, networking, and computing have given cybersecurity platforms the capabilities to build upon years of research and threat intelligence to stay ahead of the latest cyber threats. Businesses that have delayed spending on cybersecurity will have to start with some commitment to ensure security and business continuity to participate in the future of work. Setting up an online business during and post-COVID-19 will be a recipe for disaster without strong security solutions. It just wouldn't work because more business activities and intellectual property development will occur online, and it is only logical for rogue nation-states and entities to restock their arsenal of cyberweapons to fully deal with vulnerable internet-enabled devices and assets. COVID-19 has demonstrated that few countries have the technologies and the capabilities to defend themselves in the midst of biowarfare. The nascent nature of cybersecurity will make countries even more vulnerable to cyber attacks as most nation-state struggle to build strong fortresses around their cyber territory.

Investors should bear in mind that most cybersecurity companies are unprofitable. Extra diligence should be applied to identify profitable players like Fortinet (FTNT), and Check Point Software (CHKP). Before last quarter, most cybersecurity players were valued for strong double-digit growth in 2020. Assuming a weak H1'20, frothy cyber plays will continue to get punished. Also, cyber plays with liquidity issues might merge with bigger platforms. Another important point to note with cybersecurity companies is their cloud security capabilities. A lot of business continuity and digital transformation initiatives will be geared towards cloud (public, private, or hybrid) projects. This will favor pure cloud security platforms like Zscaler (ZS), CrowdStrike (CRWD), and Okta (OKTA). In an effort to cut costs, enterprises might reduce spend and future commitment to hardware vendors like Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Fortinet, and Check Point, though they all have acquired capabilities in cloud security.

Overall, when investing in the future of work, it is important to select cybersecurity players with strong cloud security capabilities, a global presence with simple product deployment capabilities, and a powerful threat intelligence database. Lastly, you want a player that has ample cash with strong operating cash flow to weather the coming earnings volatility.

Marketing platforms

Playing online marketing platforms is dicey. During and post COVID-19, businesses will be split into two broad buckets. Struggling businesses will pause most marketing campaigns with negative ROI to manage cash flow. While offline marketing activities will take the biggest hit as curfews get extended, the spillover will affect online platforms providing growth and marketing tools to SMBs. For strong businesses that need to go fully digital to survive, online marketing platforms will be vital towards driving growth.

For fully digital businesses, digital transformation initiatives won't be complete until a significant amount of money has been committed to growing online leads. This means for fully digital businesses; it will be a simple budget shift from offline marketing activities to online marketing activities. The success of the shift will only embolden competitors and new entrants to start out with a fully digital marketing plan. Marketing platforms that can't demonstrate strong ROAS will take the most hit. This means platforms like Google (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) will be able to weather the storm as they have enough data and reach to offer cheap ad inventory and insights to drive profitable campaigns during tough times.

Therefore, for online marketing platforms, COVID-19 will be a short-term pain for long-term gain.

Remote work platforms

This includes platforms like Datadog (DDOG), Box (BOX), and Atlassian (TEAM). Any serious large, small, or medium enterprise without a reliable storage platform, a reliable database platform, a reliable CRM platform, a reliable DevOps platform, and a reliable collaboration platform will keep struggling during this period. For remote work platforms, demand will grow from industries that survive this period. Existing customers will be split between optimizing the total cost of ownership of their purchases and driving the purchase of new modules to strengthen business continuity to build online capacity. The final output of these decisions will vary across industries while the long-term path will converge.

Most new customer gains from platforms like Zoom will be skewed towards a lot of non-paying customers who are fine with free editions or trial versions. Though, long term, these customers will serve as more than enough leads to drive future revenue and growth. To a large extent, this will be a phase for pipeline development for essential remote work platforms. Companies will take advantage of free versions of essential remote work platforms where they can. Eventually, by the second half of the year, they will reach for their wallet to make long-term commitments. This means essential remote work platforms might be rocked by lower than expected revenue growth near term despite the spike in the usage of their platforms as reported by-products like Zoom and Slack.

Non-essential digital transformation platforms

This is the trickiest classification. A lot of investors will struggle to classify essential digital transformation platforms from non-essential digital transformation platform. The answer is simple. If enterprises can grow and scale using open source technologies, the platform isn't essential. Better put, if your CTO could get fired for not having it, it is essential. If global business activities slow, platforms like Alteryx (AYX), Sailpoint (SAIL), Avalara (AVLR), and Talend (TLND) will witness a decline in usage. This means the upsell and cross-sell of their offerings can be delayed. This means small businesses will keep using open source technologies until they drive enough business growth to switch to enterprise platforms. Some of these platforms will be cut, and new growth will be drawn out until we either evade a full recession or reemerge from one if it gets to it. If lockdowns are extended, and businesses continue to downsize, non-essential remote work platforms will continue to get hit as they mostly provide value when enterprises add to their staff strength and customer count.

Conclusion

Source: Author

At the center of the overall trade migration and new dataflow that will happen as more businesses move online (during and post COVID-19) are cloud IaaS, and PaaS like Google Cloud, Amazon (AMZN) AWS, Microsoft (MSFT) Azure. Going forward, a significant portion of global trade will not be completed without interaction with one of these platforms. These platforms will patrol major dataflow lanes whilst sheltering, scaling, and computing data flow along major online trade routes.

Going forward, it is important for investors to understand how the cards stack, collapse, and restack. A lot of players will continue to witness a revision of their growth driven valuation (double-digit sales multiple without profits). Algos have already sorted highly leveraged players from players with ample cash reserve. Going forward, the next earnings season will reveal more truth. When that time comes, retail investors will struggle to beat algos as earnings prints hit the wire. By having a robust understanding of how these tech companies stack up to each other, investors will be unfazed by the volatility that will ensue during the coming earnings season.

Final Note

Investors shouldn't throw the baby out with the bathwater. While travel, tourism, restaurant, and hotel sites might have witnessed a sharp drop in traffic and bookings from customers, they still remain the fastest and most reliable ways for brands to communicate with their customers in the absence of all forms of offline trading activities. It will be absurd to short or bet against the technologies that power these platforms during this period as they are interwoven to ensure business continuity. The world has been able to maintain a decent level of sanity because we have all these technologies to communicate and keep tabs with our favorite brands. To maintain the current level of sanity, brand trust, and availability, companies will find it tough to cut out these online facilities. Rather, I believe, excessive offline assets that couldn't be utilized during this period will be the first to be offloaded.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.