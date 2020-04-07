The Asset Allocator: A Guide To Reality (Podcast)
Some investors want to party like it’s 2019, even though the reality has moved rather decisively into 2020.
Seeking Alpha contributor Jim Sloan’s latest article, “’A Little Ice Age’ Is Upon Us” is the guide investors need to the reality of our new era.
He explores the dramatic shift in the principles by which investors will need to make decisions.
This podcast (8:15) concurs with Sloan: There is a future in stock-market investing, but investors need to take a different approach to decision making. Investing has returned to becoming a long-term proposition, where due diligence matters, where top-line growth without corporate window-dressing returns to its former importance.