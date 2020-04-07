Salesforce.com: Still Pricing In Too Much Optimism

This stock carries too much risk and not enough upside potential.

Investors erroneously expect Salesforce.com to meet its guidance targets, even though the economy is facing an unprecedented contraction.

Investment Thesis

Salesforce.com (CRM) is the poster child for cloud-based revenue growth. But its underlying growth brings up more questions than answers.

I argue that Salesforce's acquisition-led growth is less sustainable than many believe and that its stock remains grossly overvalued, at more than 6.7x trailing sales, given its poor near-term visibility. Avoid this stock.

Here's why: (source)

My Background on Salesforce:

Salesforce is a stock I've been consistently bearish for more than a year:

Too Much Uncertainty As The Economy Contracts

Below is Salesforce's revenue growth trajectory:

Source: author's work. *fiscal 2020 (calendar 2019), ***latest guidance for fiscal 2021 (calendar 2020)

The first aspect to focus on is the unquestionable fact that even without the coronavirus pandemic, given that the above guidance was offered on the 25th of February before it was truly understood the impact that coronavirus would have on the global economy, Salesforce already was pointing toward fiscal 2021 meaningfully decelerating from fiscal 2020 (calendar 2019).

The second and more critical fact is that Salesforce's revenues require growth and customer retention. Put another way, even if enterprises that had already adopted Salesforce as their chosen platform chose to remain on the platform, for Salesforce to deliver growth, it must also have new enterprises adopting Salesforce for their digital journeys.

With so much economic uncertainty, and numerous companies playing for survival right now, the number of companies that are going to seek to embark on their digital transformation will abruptly decline. Indeed, some analysts already are pointing to channel checks that reinforce this thesis.

What Will Drive Salesforce Forward?

Analysts and investors had all been too happy to turn a blind eye to the fact that Salesforce's growth was largely inorganic. Everyone recognized this fact, but for as long as the share price was moving up week after week, there was no necessity to look under the hood and ask challenging questions. But how different things look today?

Compared with other SaaS players, Salesforce has 93% of its revenue from recurring sources. As a comparison, ServiceNow (NOW) has 97%. The difference demonstrates that companies do, in fact, migrate off Salesforce's platform, irrespective of the "illusion" that once the customer is on the platform, that customer is tied in and it will not leave.

Moving on, founder and CEO Marc Benioff already acknowledged that Tableau's $15.7 billion acquisition was huge, and that throughout fiscal 2021 Salesforce would continue to be focused on integrating Tableau.

However, we should minimally question, given that Salesforce deployed $21 billion for MuleSoft and Tableau, does this mean that Salesforce's ability to come up with innovative services has now plateaued? Will Salesforce not be forced to seek out other "strategic" companies with strong innovative ideas?

Valuation - No Margin of Safety

Investors have been content to pay a large multiple for Salesforce without truly asking difficult questions from their investment.

Specifically, since 2016 investors had gone from pricing Salesforce on at 6.0x times trailing sales to just over 8.4x its trailing sales. Presently, the multiple has compressed slightly to 6.7x trailing sales, but it has significantly more downside to come. Why? Because it will not be able to meet its own guidance.

Consider this, Salesforce's balance sheet is undoubtedly strong, with a net cash position of $5.5 billion. However, with credit markets drying up temporarily, Salesforce will struggle to secure financial backing to make further acquisitions. Moreover, its own share price has significantly tumbled, impairing the value of using its own stock to make more acquisition.

Again, without revenue growth, Salesforce will struggle to reach its own revenue target. And given that investors were pricing in Salesforce on the assumption that it had very strong visibility and predictability, all of Wall Street was singing its praises, but will now rapidly make an about-turn.

The Bull Thesis?

Salesforce's management has a long track record for brilliant execution. If the whole of the SaaS sector was to meaningfully compress, given Salesforce's leadership it should underperform less than its peers.

Similarly, when the dust settles, companies such as Salesforce, with a talented workforce and strong and compelling platform, should bounce back fastest.

The Bottom Line

Salesforce has significantly less visibility than investors believe. It's highly unlikely to meet its fiscal 2021 (calendar 2020) revenue targets.

Investors are still pricing in Salesforce under the premise that it will deliver strong revenue growth by paying 6.7x trailing sales. However, without inorganic growth to bolster its revenue growth rates, investors are going to be negatively surprised and face a permanent loss of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.