Amkor Technology, Inc. Stock Has Not Incorporated Future Growth Yet

Investment Thesis

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) is currently gaining on the back of effective cost controls, together with its competencies in modernizing its testing and package products. On the revenue side, the company is poised to benefit from the expansion in the end markets for its products. Being ranked as number one by OSAT for Automotive ICs, AMKR is undertaking steps for the sustainable rise in its profits, together with the consistent increase in free cash flows of the company. Therefore, I have a “Bullish” stance on AMKR.

Company overview

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the largest providers of testing and package services in the semiconductor market. It provides packages and testing services to integrated circuits (ICs) for chip manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The products of the company can be bifurcated into the following segments:

Advanced Products: This segment contributes 52.1 percent to the total revenue.

Mainstream Products: This segment contributes 47.9 percent to the total revenue.

Markets and products

Packaging and testing services form an integral part of the worldwide semiconductor supply chain. Currently, the advanced packaging market for semiconductors is valued at USD 3.7 billion, and the research indicates that this market is forecasted to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 10.66 percent. This double-digit rise in its value is mainly due to the advent of different trends in the global technology landscape. The growth catalysts that are going to drive the demand for packaging and testing products are illustrated in the following diagram:

Reasons to buy

The primary reason that warrants for the bullish stance on AMKR stock is the strategic re-orientation of the company. AMKR has started to focus on the mobile communications and automotive industry, and the company is successfully increasing its share in the mobile communications market. The installation of features such as fingerprint sensors from high-end to a mid-range smartphone device is a big positive for the firm going forward.

Geographically, the company is expanding its footprint in another region, especially in China. As the company is leveraging its market position to forge long-term customer relationships in China, this point can be categorized as the long-term driver of the business. Within the Chinese market, the passing of laws by the local authorities regarding food safety and environmental test offer incremental growth opportunity for AMKR.

Further, the company’s penetration into the high-margin auto market is expected to lend stability to the future margins of the company. Additionally, this success has also resulted in customer diversification of the company’s revenue base.

The company has also increased the wafer-level packaging capacity through the acquisition of Nanium S.A. According to management, this acquisition is going to drive a significant part of the future growth of the firm. Wafer-level packaging is pervasive in small form factors such as in android phones. Moreover, owing to the small and thin size, this technology is gaining traction in other space-sensitive applications such as tablets, smartwatches, cameras, and fitness trackers.

In 2019, most of the company’s advanced technologies have been migrated to a high-volume market. For instance, the company has a marveled Advanced System in Package (SiP) technology. This technology integrates multiple ICs of different functionalities into a single package.

Investments in the advanced packaging capacity, together with quality improvement initiatives, have already reflected in the second half financial results of the company. These investment dividends are expected to continue in the future. Moreover, higher capital expenditures on the back of an adequate return on equity are going to raise the overall earnings of the company.

Further, in this context, it is to be noted that the company’s gross and operating profit margins have a higher correlation with an increase in sales revenue.

A financial snapshot of AMKR

Given the current market conditions, falling debt levels in the capital structure of the company are going to fare well for the future solvency of the company. Additionally, lower interest expenses are going to improve the bottom line of the company. After comparing the return on equity with the required return on equity of the company, AMKR is giving a positive risk-adjusted return on equity to its investors.

Conclusion and valuation

Although recently shares of the chip packaging and test services provider have reported a loss of over 32.2 percent, the Street expects the share performance of the company will start to strengthen as it approaches the next earnings release. Further, it is to be noted that I have incorporated the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is going to have on the valuations of the company. According to my analysis, the effect is going to be minimal owing to the high recovery rate in the lost sales revenue of the company.

Therefore, given the above points, the target price of AMKR stock is expected to be $10.50 by the end of next year, giving an upside of 42 percent to the last closing.

Risks to the proposed investment case

The risks to the above investment case are as follows:

The greatest threat to my valuation comes from the emerging competitors having larger processing capabilities that enable them to garner higher economies of scale.

The company is going to invariably suffer from the disruption in global supply chains.

There are high fixed costs in the cost structure of the firm.

On the revenue side, the company is operating in an environment that is characterized by the erosion of average selling prices (ASPs). It means that the prices for packages and test services have generally declined over time.

The company’s inability to materialize possible synergies in future acquisitions is a risk to our valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.