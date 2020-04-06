My Top 4 COVID-19 Tickers For Consideration

My speculative portfolio is loaded with some of these COVID-19 tickers, however, I have picked my top four companies that could be worth a speculative investment.

In the midst of the Coronavirus Crash, there have been several small-cap companies that have experienced a surge in attention and in their stock's share price. Many of these tickers are healthcare companies that are attempting to develop vaccines, antivirals, devices, or therapeutics to combat COVID-19. Luckily, I have positions in several of these companies and my speculative portfolio has performed very well during this volatility. Unfortunately, not all of these companies are going to be successful in producing a viable product, or they will be a laggard in the race to be the first-to-market or best-in-class. As a result, I am trying to narrow down my "COVID-19 Plays" to only a few tickers that I believe that will either generate a leading product or will see an increase in exposure due to the need for their service/product. In an attempt to limit my exposure to the market volatility, I am looking to focus my speculative COVID-19 related investments on CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY), Altimmune (ALT), ADMA Biologics (ADMA), and Cerus Corp. (CERS). I believe these companies could offer unique products that will establish them as market leaders and contribute in an effort to save countless lives.

(Image Source: CDC and New York Times)

I intend to provide an overview of these companies and how they are a Coronavirus play. In addition, I provide my thoughts about their prospective COVID-19 products and how I plan on managing those positions during the pandemic.

CytoDyn Overview

CytoDyn is a biotech company that is focused on developing Leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for use in multiple indications including HIV, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, NASH, GvHD, and COVID-19. Leronlimab is a monoclonal antibody "mAb" that blocks the CCR5 cellular receptor that is imperative for infections, tumor metastases, and other diseases. Leronlimab has been tested in over 800 people, including hitting its primary endpoints in its pivotal Phase III for a combination therapy with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV. Leronlimab works as an anti-viral that is expected to reduce or control HIV viral load in humans and with fewer side effects than contemporary therapies. CytoDyn plans to the final portion of their HIV BLA in April.

Figure 1: CytoDyn Pipeline (Source: CYDY)

COVID-19 Connection

CytoDyn is now unleashing Leronlimab to help patients who experience respiratory difficulties from COVID-19. Leronlimab is going to take on the "cytokine storm" in the lungs that leads to morbidity and mortality by managing IL-6 and TNF alpha levels. Leronlimab has been used in 10 emergency IND "EIND" usage situations and has shown promising anecdotal evidence thus far. The company recently initiated enrollment in a Phase II trial for mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients and is also working on a Phase IIb/III trial for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

My Thoughts

I believe the world and investors should be paying attention to some of the preliminary results that are being observed in these EIND patients over the next week or so. Admittedly, I can't find any strong data about the survival rate for severely ill COVID-19 patients, however, I think it's safe to say that being put on a ventilator is not a good scenario. If CytoDyn continues to report that they are seeing "rapid and positive laboratory responses", we should expect an increase in attention from the media and the market. So far, we have heard mostly anecdotal evidence about hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine but the healthcare community is 100% sold on its safety and efficacy for COVID-19, especially in cardiac patients. In addition, I can't find any solid information on who is getting it… patients with moderate symptoms? Severely ill? I'm not saying it won't have its place in this fight, but it doesn't seem like these antimalarial drugs are going to be a universal use. On the other hand, Leronlimab has already shown efficacy in other indications and has an impressive safety profile in immunocompromised HIV and cancer patients.

Overall, CytoDyn might have one of only a few legitimate COVID-19 products that could be readily deployed if the FDA approves its emergency use. This would be a major win for a small-cap biotech that is looking to get Leronlimab approved for HIV and transition into a commercial level company.

My Plan

I decided to add to my CYDY position following my latest article, but the recent spike in the share price has made me a bit gun shy (Figure 2).

Figure 2: CYDY Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Despite my long-term outlook for the company, I can't ignore the technicals and I have to accept the stock is currently overbought on the RSI. As a result, I am going to wait for the company's next update on the EIND patients before clicking the buy. I am not going to go all-in at this time for a few reasons. My only major concern is the supply of Leronlimab and CytoDyn's ability to meet the demand. The company has signed an agreement with Samsung Biologics, and so there is the ability to produce a large amount of Leronlimab. However, Leronlimab is a biologic, so they can't just print out hundreds of thousands of pills. It is possible the demand is going to drastically outpace supply. Consequently, I will wait to see if the company is able to handle the possibility of launching Leronlimab in HIV while trying to provide a supply for COVID-19 efforts.

Altimmune Overview

Altimmune is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing a wide range of therapies for liver disease, immune therapies, and vaccines. The company has some impressive pipeline candidates including ALT-801 for NASH, HepTcell for chronic hepatitis B, and ALT-702 for oncology. However, many investors know Altimmune for their intranasal vaccine platform and their impressive vaccine candidates.

COVID-19 Connection

Altimmune has significant experience in the development of intranasal vaccines, including NasoVAX, the company's seasonal and pandemic flu vaccine candidate, and NasoShield, their anthrax vaccine candidate. Altimmune has used their nasal vaccine technology and has created a single dose COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is now named AdCOVID. The company is now moving into immunogenicity studies and eventually a Phase I clinical trial in Q3 of this year.

AdCOVID is expected to have the same benefits that we see in NasoVAX, which had impressive Phase II data that revealed potent stimulation of mucosal and cellular immune responses in addition to a strong serum antibody response (Figure 3).

Figure 3: NasoVAX Benefits (Source: ALT)

In addition, the company's nasal vaccines offer impressive stability and would provide the ability for mass vaccination and the possibility of self-administration.

Recently, Altimmune's announced that they have closed a collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham "UAB" for AdCOVID. UAB will help with preclinical animal studies and the immunogenicity studies to enable the IND and Phase I trial. Next, the company needs to secure a manufacturing and distribution partner/s to get AdCOVID to the market.

(Image Source: NIH)

My Thoughts

I invested in ALT over a year ago in anticipation that the company's NasoVAX would become a leading flu vaccine in the coming years. Unfortunately, the company has yet to find a partner for the program and it has been sitting on the shelf. During that time, Altimmune turned their attention to their other pipeline programs. Now, the COVID-19 crisis is bringing vaccine companies to the forefront and will showcase their platform technology. Admittedly, I am hopeful about other companies producing a viable vaccine. In fact, I have been a longstanding investor in other COVID-19 vaccine companies, such as Novavax (NVAX), Dynavax (DVAX), and VBI Vaccines (VBIV). All these companies are capable of developing a COVID-19 vaccine. However, I believe Altimmune's vaccine technology is built for a respiratory virus pandemic (Figure 4).

Figure 4: NasoVAX Benefits [Source: ALT]

Looking at the figure above, we can see how AdCOVID could be the leading COVID-19 vaccine. Not only would AdCOVID have the potential to elicit a broad immunity, but the vaccine would not require a cold chain storage… which would allow the vaccine to get stockpiled and shipped around the globe. This would also provide healthcare agencies with a lot of options for launching a mass vaccination campaign.

Indeed, it is possible another company beats Altimmune to the finish line and becomes the adopted vaccine. However, I believe the world is realizing how important it is to have cutting edge vaccines in development and the AdCOVID program will bring some attention to Altimmune's platform technology. Perhaps this leads to a NasoVAX partner or other vaccine collaborations. Altimmune has been an underfollowed company for too long and I hope its efforts to combat this global threat will be a pay-off in some fashion.

My Plan

I have been holding an oversized ALT position for a while now and decided to lock in some profits following the press release. However, I am letting the rest run for the time being and will look to add to my position if the company is able to secure brand name partners for AdCOVID or NasoVAX.

Figure 5: ALT Daily (Source: Trendspider)

If the company is able to secure a partnership before they start their Phase I study, I will debate adding to my position if the share price is below $4 per share and will hold for at least five years.

ADMA Overview

ADMA Biologics is a comprehensive specialty biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets immunoglobulin for the management of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities and distributes its products to a variety of distributors and providers.

Figure 6: ADMA Vertical Integration (Source: ADMA)

The company markets plasma-derived polyclonal intravenous immune globulin "IVIG", which are intended to treat patients with primary humoral immunodeficiency. These products contain antibodies that help to protect immune-deficient patients against a broad range of serious infections caused by bacteria and viruses.

The company's lead product, ASCENIV, is a polyclonal hyperimmune immune globulin that is forged using ADMA's IVIG process of plasma-donor screening and unique plasma-pooling techniques (Figure 7), which blends normal source plasma and plasma obtained from donors verified to have adequate titers of RSV.

Figure 7: ADMA IG Process (Source: ADMA)

COVID-19 Connection

The COVID-19 crisis has governments and healthcare organizations assessing any potential remedy to the virus. Immune globulin has a history of success against other coronaviruses and respiratory viruses, as well as RSV.

The FDA has established an EIND process for convalescent plasma containing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, collected from people who have recovered from COVID-19. There is evidence that convalescent plasma and hyperimmune globulin, may reduce the recovery time for COVID-19 patients. Considering ASCENIV is hyperimmune globulin and the company has patents for ASCENIV's use for certain strains of Coronavirus, I think it is reasonable to expect ADMA would be involved in these efforts.

My Thoughts

In my last ADMA article, I discussed how I believe ADMA could be a major player in the battle against COVID-19 and the ticker will benefit from the increased attention from the market. The market is searching for legitimate COVID-19 companies and ADMA should benefit regardless if it will be the IVIG supplier of choice for COVID-19 patients. The overall demand for IVIG should only increase during this time due to the expanded use in COVID-19 and the enduring demand from the existing IVIG patient population.

My Plan

ADMA is one of the few speculative tickers that I have been aggressively adding to over the past week. I am still confident that ADMA is worthy of a buy at these levels due to the expected increase in demand for IVIG. I am going to continue making periodic additions if the share price drops below $3.00 per share (Figure 8).

Figure 8: ADMA Daily (Source: Trendspider)

I still expect to leave 2020 with a full-sized position and expect to hold the majority of the position for at least five years.

Cerus Overview

Cerus Corporation is a healthcare company dedicated to safeguarding the world's blood supply and blood components. The company's INTERCEPT Blood System has impressive technology that yields pathogen-protected blood components for blood centers and hospitals, who require pathogen-free blood for transfusions. At this time, the INTERCEPT Blood System is the only system to achieve both CE Mark and FDA approval for pathogen reduction of both platelet and plasma components.

COVID-19 Connection

There has been some evidence that antibodies collected from recovered COVID-19 patients can prevent infection of cells and protect against infection.

As the number of people who become infected and recovered increases, the number of potential donors increases. However, the number of people being infected with COVID-19 is currently outpacing our recovered, so the need for a safe and reliable process for getting the plasma from these donors and getting them to critical patients is becoming a top priority.

Cerus recently announced that it joined a joint research group for the use of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 patients. The group is looking to outline key aspects that impact the effectiveness of convalescent plasma for COVID-19 patients. The group consists of "the California Department of Public Health, the University of California, Irvine's Vaccine Development Research Laboratory, the Vitalant Research Institute, the California National Primate Research Center, and Enable Biosciences." Hopefully, the group can develop a protocol that optimizes the collection, storage, and implementation of this potentially lifesaving therapy. Luckily, Cerus' INTERCEPT Blood System is able to reduce the risk of pathogens in blood components including viruses, bacteria, and parasites that may be present in donor's plasma. In fact, the INTERCEPT plasma system has approved label claims for SARS-CoV inactivation, so, the system should be able to essentially sterilize the convalescent plasma of nearly all pathogens.

My Thoughts

In my recent CERS article, I pointed out that Cerus could become a key player in the fight against COVID-19 due to INTERCEPT's ability to provide safe blood and its components for transfusion. At that time, I was only focusing on INTERCEPT being vital for general transfusion purposes. Now, I am looking to see if INTERCEPT is capable of being a vital component in producing safe convalescent plasma. If the nation is going to rely on convalescent plasma to be a COVID-19 therapy, blood centers, and hospitals are going to need a process and device that is capable of neutralizing all pathogens at a rapid rate to treat thousands of patients. I believe INTERCEPT is able to ensure that COVID-19 convalescent plasma will be safe to transfuse into COVID-19 patients. Admittedly, I don't know if INTERCEPT will definitely be drafted into this war, but the world is going to need COVID-19-free blood components and Cerus is essentially the only show in town. As a result, I expect the market to eventually see CERS as a COVID-19 play that is worthy of a long-term investment.

My Plan

Unfortunately, I have accumulated a good-sized CERS position in Q4 and early Q1 in anticipation of a breakout. Obviously, COVID-19 and the overall market had other plans (Figure 9). I wish I was able to catch-the-falling-knife, but I have been gun-shy to add to most of my speculative plays and now I am watching CERS moving closer to $5.00 per share.

Figure 9: CERS Daily (Source: Trendspider)

The share price has been following a strong uptrend line and is now moving in on the 200-day moving average. I plan to add to click the buy button if the stock is able to close above the 200-day moving average. If the share price is rejected, I will see if it retests the low before committing to a buy. I am still looking to hold my position for at least five years in anticipation Intercept's Red Blood Cell program is approved and Cerus becomes the unrivaled leader in blood component safety.

COVID-19-Play Downside Risks

Despite my long-term bullish outlook for these companies, I have to concede that the COVID-19-Play momentum could quickly turn against them. As I mentioned earlier, the market is going to see the COVID-19 crisis to be a race to be the first or the best. I expect all these tickers to be competitive, but if any other speculative ticker is able to get an approval or major partnership, we should expect the associated tickers to be punished or at least lose momentum. As a result, I would suggest investors remain vigilant on COVID-19 developments and maintain a conservative approach to these tickers.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 Pandemic is testing the world's ability to come together and find a solution to this deadly virus. It looks as if the virus has caught the world off-guard and we are now scrambling to find anything that could possibly be deployed in the battle. I have picked these four companies because I believe they have the technology to produce cutting-edge COVID-19 therapies and will benefit from the attention. Regardless if they become the market leader or not, I expect investors to investigate and recognize the long-term prospects for these companies.

For CytoDyn... the company needs the exposure to bring new investors to the ticker. The company has been planning to up-list off the OTC and trade on a major exchange. An increase in attention from media and validation from the medical community could provide the funds and support to get CYDY listing on the NYSE or NASDAQ, which could encourage larger funds and institutional investors to establish positions. Leronlimab does not need to be "the cure", it simply needs to show some efficacy to validate it as a broad application therapy, which could provide some momentum as the company moves closer to completing their rolling BLA for Leronlimab in HIV and continue their other Leronlimab programs.

For Altimmune... this is the moment where they can step forward and say "HEY! We have been working on this vaccine platform for years in preparation for a pandemic. Superior immune response and mucosal immunity... single-dose... easy to administer for a mass vaccination campaign... no cold-chain needed for storage or transport... we have a pandemic vaccine!" This is the company's chance to showcase their technology and hopefully bring some big names to the table to collaborate for AdCOVID and NasoVAX.

For ADMA... this is an opportunity for a smaller company to be a leader in this fight. We have seen the big pharma companies starting to step-up but ADMA is able to instantly provide a viable product. IVIG has been in shortage before COVID-19 and is a lifeline for many patients who are severely immunodeficient. Now that the world is increasing its demand for immune globulin, ADMA has a chance to show how they can step-up and increase their output to supply these vital products in order to help combat COVID-19.

For Cerus... the company is experiencing its watershed event that could force blood centers, hospitals, and health organizations to adopt INTERCEPT as their standard for blood pathogen reduction. The world is going to need to replenish its blood component supply, but also make sure that the donated blood is not going to infect a patient with COVID-19 or another pathogen. This need will most likely only increase if the world decides to go with convalescent plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients. The need for COVID-19 free blood is going to grow... and Cerus has a solution for it.

Again, I don't know if any of these companies will be first or best COVID-19 play... but they are stepping-up and are devoting their time and efforts to the war against the virus. It is all hands on deck moment, and sometimes it is the brave actions and efforts from the lower ranks that often determines the outcome of the war. These companies are not expecting medals, but perhaps we could recognize them as legitimate healthcare investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMA, ALT, CERS, CYDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long DVAX, NVAX, VBIV