Coronavirus Creates Uncertainty For Norfolk Southern

Rail traffic may not return to previous levels after the pandemic ends. NSC's 9.4x EBITDA multiple may not reflect this.

NSC's top line has faced headwinds for a while. The knock on effects of the coronavirus will likely cause revenue to fall sharply.

Source: Barron's

The coronavirus has caused the U.S. economy to come to a standstill. Financial markets have faltered in the process. I believe the transportation sector and companies like Norfolk Southern (NSC) are particularly vulnerable. The railroad's top line has faced headwinds for a while. Combined U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) for the first 13 weeks of 2020 were down about 8% Y/Y. This implies more headwinds are ahead.

Norfolk Southern's Q4 total freight revenue of $2.7 billion was down 7% Y/Y. Total rail traffic was down 9%, while average selling price ("ASP") increased 2%. Six of the company's seven product categories experienced revenue declines:

Revenue from Coal declined 21% on a 21% decline in volume and 1% decline in ASP. Coal was hurt by Chinese tariffs and competition from low natural gas prices. Intermodal revenue was off 8% due to a weak freight environment and competition from trucking. Agriculture was off 2% on an 8% decline in volume, slightly offset by a 6% price hike. China is suspending tariffs on certain U.S. goods, which was expected to spur global trade. Agriculture was about 14% of Q4 revenue. I expected it to be a catalyst in 2020, but that could change due to knock on effects of the coronavirus.

Total rail traffic fell 9% Y/Y, and appears to be falling much more than industry rail traffic. Volume fell for each of Norfolk Southern's key product categories except for Chemicals, which was flat.

The company's exposure to Coal appears to be weighing. Coal volume fell 21% and it represented 11% of total volume, down from 13% in the year earlier period. Volume from Metals And Construction, and Paper/Clay/Forest also fell by double digits. Intermodal was about 57% of total volume. Its volume fell 8%. It will likely fall further due to heavy competition from trucking.

Railroads feasted on price hikes for much of 2019. Such pricing power could be dissipating. Norfolk Southern hiked prices 2% during the quarter, much less than the decline in rail traffic.

Price hikes were broad-based; five of the company's product segments experienced an increase in ASP, while the other two were flat to declining. Agriculture saw a 6% price increase. I assumed it would be a catalyst after China resumed imports. Agriculture ASP could improve. Other sectors could see price deflation due to knock on effects of the coronavirus.

EBITDA Faltered

Several railroads have cut cost to help offset headwinds to their top lines. In Q4, Norfolk Southern reported an operating ratio of 64.2%, up about 140 basis points versus the year earlier period. The company cut compensation and benefits expense by 17% Y/Y to $630 million. Management reduced headcount and overtime costs. The company also reduced average head count by about 1,500 employees from last quarter. I expect more headcount reductions in the future.

Fuel costs fell 19% Y/Y, but purchased services rose slightly due to costs associated with a train derailment. Total operating costs were $1.7 billion, down 5% Y/Y. They declined less than the revenue decline, which caused the operating ratio to spike higher. Sans any one-off events, Norfolk Southern's operating ratio could fall in Q1 2020. EBITDA of $1.2 billion fell 8% Y/Y. EBITDA margin of 46% declined 100 basis points versus the year earlier period.

I expect management to make aggressive cuts to it operating expenses, yet it may not improve EBITDA. The coronavirus has caused business activity to grind to a halt. That does not bode well for the transportation sector. Management recently warned that demand for its services could be impacted:

"The COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly developing and generating significant uncertainty in the economy, and it could have a material adverse impact on our results of operations and financial condition, dependent on numerous risks and uncertainties. The magnitude and duration of the outbreak, its impact on our supply chain partners and general economic conditions, and the extent of social distancing measures and non-essential business shutdowns will influence the demand for our services and affect our revenues."

Revenue is already trending down in the high-single-digit percentage range. It could potentially fall by double-digits in Q2. A sharp drop in revenue could cause EBITDA to fall further. I doubt Norfolk Southern can cut costs fast enough to fully offset a major hit to revenue. I also doubt the economy or rail traffic will bounce back rapidly after the pandemic ends. This implies stagnant to declining revenue growth for several quarters.

Valuation May Not Reflect Growth Prospects

NSC has an enterprise value of $48 billion and trades at 9.4x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. The valuation has come down after the sharp decline in broader markets. There may be some euphoria after the pandemic subsides, but there is no guarantee the economy or rail traffic will return to previous levels. I do not believe NSC's valuation reflects this. The company's revenue and EBITDA will likely fall sharply, but it is unclear when revenue or EBITDA will trough.

Conclusion

NSC is down over 25% Y/Y. It could fall further given the uncertain outlook for the economy. Sell NSC.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NSC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.