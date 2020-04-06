PulteGroup Has Calamity Priced In

Shares have overshot to the downside, even accounting for the fact that the housing market is not going to immediately bounce back when the economy reopens.

Stocks have crashed, corporate debt took a hit, and volatility is back like never before. We have entered a Corona virus induced recession. This has led to valuations being brought back to normal levels in some cases while some stocks have even become seemingly cheap and another group is trading as though it's headed for bankruptcy (which of course some companies are). In this environment, most would think that a homebuilder is one of the last stocks to consider behind cruise lines, airlines, hotels, and restaurants. The real estate market has ground to a halt. Despite all of this, we think PulteGroup (PHM), the nation's third largest homebuilder, deserves a look.

PulteGroup is down over 50% for the year. This is similar to the drop the stock experienced during the Great Recession which was all about the housing market. The graph includes its other major peers, D.R. Horton (DHI) and Lennar (LEN). They have all followed the same pattern with Pulte actually seeing the steepest decline.

The Environment before COVID-19 and Now

Just before COVID-19 made its way to the U.S., the housing market was booming. Some regions were in a bubble. It was a seller's market spurred on by record low mortgage rates and historically low inventory.

Since the spread of the corona virus and associated economic shutdown, showings have been postponed and sales have obviously slowed. Some buyers in contract are reportedly trying to renegotiate prices. An index from the Mortgage Bankers Association, mentioned in the linked Bloomberg article, shows applications for mortgages have dropped over 25% in March. It would be an understatement to say that it will take some time for the housing market to recover once the economy starts to open back up and things begin to normalize. The record 6.6 million unemployment claims make the devastating economic impact the virus has had clear. As low as mortgage rates are, the housing market is not going to be the same for some time.

PulteGroup has Priced in a lot of Downside

Could PulteGroup shares go lower? Of course, however the market cap has been cut in half representing double the drop seen during the 08/09 housing crash. The company has a manageable debt load. The company's bonds are not rated investment grade but most trade at close to par value even after the recent market selloff. This seems to indicate that most investors believe that the company will weather the storm.

PulteGroup is the nation's third largest homebuilder behind D.R. Horton and Lennar Corporation. Some market risks are reduced by its geographical diversification. It operates in 23 states per the six reportable segments from the latest annual filing:

Northeast: Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia

Southeast: Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee

Florida: Florida

Midwest: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio

Texas: Texas

West: Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Washington

The company ended 2019 with around $2.8 billion in long term debt. Total assets were $10.7 billion, including a cash balance of $1.2 billion. Over the last 10 years, the long term debt balance has declined by 29% while total assets increased by 8%.

We should note that PulteGroup did report negative income from 2007 through 2011. However, the company only reported negative annual free cash flow once (in 2015) since 2005. For its part, the company has not issued a press release or made announcements on the impact corona virus is having like companies in other industries have done. No one doubts that the impact will be quite dramatic and the market has hammered the shares providing an entry point for brave investors with a longer time horizon.

Cash Flow

The annual cash flow numbers provided below obviously provide no forward guidance whatsoever for 2020 which is going to be a lost year. However, it's important to consider what free cash flow is going to look like post corona virus even as the housing market will likely be slow to rebound. The table below includes data from the great recession and the last five years. Notice the big drop in capital expenditures in 2009 as home construction was halted. The majority of its homes are sold on a built-to-order basis meaning that construction is not started until the customer has signed the contract. Additionally, the construction is performed by independent subcontractors rather than PHM employees. These two facts make expenses a little bit easier to control and allow the company to adapt to the current circumstances. Overall, the cash flow generation is impressive.

Valuation

PulteGroup's EV/EBITDA is currently 5.06 compared to 6.28 and 7.29 for D.R. Horton and Lennar, respectively. PHM also looks undervalued based on a simple DCF model that uses conservative inputs. The DCF model considers a 5 year time period and uses a PE of 12.69 in year 5. Over the last 10 year's PHM's PE has been as low as 2.45 and as high as 42.6 with a median of 12.69. Rather than starting with the EPS number from the trailing 12 months of $3.68, the model used the average EPS of the last 5 years. This resulted in a much more conservative starting EPS of $2.35. The model assumes a modest average annual EPS growth rate of 5% for the next five years. Annual EPS growth for the last five years was an impressive 23.7%. Using these conservative inputs, the model finds PHM currently trading at 74% of its intrinsic value when using a 10% discount rate. The DCF valuation highlights the steep decline the shares experienced in March.

The model did not assume any increase or reduction in the dividend which of course could be halted as many other companies have already done. The current dividend yield is 2.54%.

Final Thoughts

The risks with PulteGroup in the current environment are clear and investors need to look past 2020 to see the potential upside of buying at current levels. When the economy opens back up, the housing market will continue to benefit from historically low interest rates and low inventory. Clearly, much of that will be counteracted by the staggering unemployment numbers and the time it will take for people to feel comfortable searching for a home again. It could be years for the housing market to get back to where it was. No one expects house sales to spring back to where they were immediately - that's not going to happen. Despite this, we think the market has discounted the shares enough for investors to initiate a position at current levels. Investors that use options may also consider selling cash secured puts which currently offer attractive premiums to initiate a position in the company. An even more conservative approach for investors uncomfortable with the stock would be to consider the bonds highlighted in the article which offer attractive yields.

As things normalize, and home-building and sales gradually pick up, PulteGroup's shares will be a more obvious bargain. PHM's historical performance demonstrates the reliable cash flow generation capability of the company. Over the last twelve months PHM's return on equity was 19.5%. This compares favorably to the other two major home-builders D.R. Horton's and Lennar which posted ROE numbers of 18% and 9%, respectively. Patient investors that take a position in the current bleak environment will eventually be rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.