Wintel Strikes Again: Microsoft Enters The 5G Network Market

From the hardware side, this benefits Intel, who sells the chips. This may result in a Wintel-style synergy of Affirmed+Intel.

The future of the network becomes unequivocally software-defined. Microsoft now has a complete software and cloud package for the network.

Investment Thesis

5G is one of this decade’s next technology battlegrounds, from modem chips for phones and other devices, to the silicon powering the underlying 5G network infrastructure.

While SoC designers such as Qualcomm (QCOM) may benefit from a higher cost of 5G chips, the real transformation is happening in the network, where more and more compute is transitioning to standard Xeons and also moving to the edge. FPGA companies such as Xilinx (XLNX) may also benefit by providing offload and acceleration capabilities.

This provides opportunities both on the hardware and software sides. Intel (INTC) launched its 5G silicon assault at MWC, and now Microsoft (MSFT) has found an opportunity to vie for and capitalize on the software side, powered by its Azure cloud infrastructure.

More specifically, Microsoft has acquired Affirmed Networks, which provides software-defined mobile networks to telcos. This means Microsoft has entered a new market which could provide meaningful additional revenue (growth) into the future, while also helping increase Azure adoption with telcos over competing clouds.

As Azure runs on Intel chips, this move also increases the momentum of x86 in this space. Ultimately, then, it seems Intel and Microsoft have come together in a new space, and both should profit.

Software-defined networking (SDN)

Microsoft summarized the gist of its acquisition: “We believe that with innovation in software and by making use of broadly available cloud computing platforms like Microsoft Azure, operators can deploy and maintain 5G networks and services more efficiently, more cost effectively, more rapidly and more securely.”

To elaborate on this, the slide below serves as a good proxy for the development (to commercialization) of software-defined networking in the last decade.

In this paradigm, the network is programmed in software, rather than running on specialized chips: software that runs on standard server-class Xeon and Atom processors. It is therefore also called network-function virtualization (NFV), as the network functions are virtualized in software. This reduces the cost of operation of the network for comms service providers.

Intel also calls this the ‘cloudification of the network’ and has put out an explainer.

Intel has been steadily ramping this business, growing from ~5% market share in 2015 to ~25% in 2019 (some of that is FPGAs), as telcos move to this new paradigm. Intel forecasts 40% market share in 2021. On the silicon side, the complete network is forecasted to be a $25 billion market by 2023. This includes everything from base stations to data center infrastructure.

While this cloudification has already started with 4G, it is still in the early days, but it is said to be much more ingrained in 5G from its inception. It basically requires virtualization, so the ramp will accelerate as the 5G era unfolds, as illustrated by Intel’s 40% market share forecast.

As in the regular cloud, there have been some efforts at using Arm, such as by Marvell (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Affirmed Networks acquisition

Tech giant Microsoft, as a software and cloud company, is now jumping into the software opportunity this move to x86 Intel architecture creates – this would not have been possible if networks hadn’t started moving to the software-defined paradigm – by looking to provide exactly such software-defined networks to comms service providers.

This is where Affirmed comes in, acquired on March 26, as Affirmed Networks has developed fully virtualized, cloud-native mobile network solutions. Affirmed has a leadership position in virtualized mobile networks, according to Microsoft. Its customers include AT&T, Orange, SoftBank, Telus and Vodafone.

With Affirmed Networks, we will be able to offer new and innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of operators, including managing their network workloads in the cloud. (…) Bringing this technology and team of experts into Microsoft allows us to extend our cloud offering to operators everywhere as they increasingly look to run their networks in a hybrid environment.

It looks like the value Microsoft is expecting to get from this acquisition is to provide telcos with a more complete package beyond just its Azure environment, and therefore gain an edge over other cloud providers such as Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), as well as compete directly with for example Nokia’s (NOK) offerings in collaboration with Intel.

(Likely also those of Huawei, ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), although I am not aware of exactly their solutions.)

For example, while Nokia has AirScale base stations, it also has an AirFrame data center cloud infrastructure platform.

Affirmed Networks: Working together, we have created a model for mobile networks of the future that is open, cloud-native and capable of being web-scale, all at 70% of the cost of traditional networks. We have been their partner of choice as they prepare for fifth generation (5G) networks and infrastructure. Now, the combined technologies of Microsoft and Affirmed will further accelerate this momentous shift.

It should be noted though that Affirmed's software can run on any cloud, but from the quote above it looks like both companies expect to create meaningful synergies by combining forces.

Synergies

As I have hinted at, there are also synergies with Intel, who wants to dominate this space from the hardware side.

Affirmed Networks has been collaborating with Intel, as this whitepaper shows for example: Affirmed & Intel Enable Cost-Effective and High Scale 5G Core.

(..) These conditions can be met through an optimized, joint hardware and software solution using the leading COTS x86-based platforms and hardware acceleration by [Intel] FPGA. Intel, Affirmed Networks, and Dell EMC have developed a proof of concept for high-performance Next-Generation Core Networks (NGCN).

I could foresee this resulting in a Wintel-style effect where one platform is the de facto standard in its market, similar to the Windows+Intel software+hardware solution in the PC space. Affirmed Networks (now part of Microsoft) plus Intel hardware (possibly via Azure) could become the standard for 5G networks, if it isn't already on track to become that.

Such a scenario would obviously benefit both parties involved. For example, Arm would be left behind.

In essence then, Affirmed Networks software running on Intel chips from Microsoft Azure cloud/edge solutions might become the gold standard or leading platform for software-defined networks in the 5G era.

Quantitatively

While it is hard to quantify the exact benefits for Microsoft (longer term), given the expected economic impact that 5G will have, Microsoft playing an important role in this should be seen as favorable.

According to How Microsoft's Empire Will Expand to 5G | The Motley Fool, this space will grow at a pace similar to Azure's current growth:

But the acquisition of Affirmed Networks transforms Microsoft into a provider of solutions for mobile operators. Thus, the tech giant will tap into the large 5G infrastructure market that research company MarketsandMarkets estimates at $47.8 billion in 2027 -- a compound annual growth of 67.1% over that time frame. Microsoft's opportunity represents a portion of the broader scope of that study, but the point is, the long-term growth potential seems material, even in the context of the tech giant's huge revenue base of $125.8 billion during fiscal 2019. (emphasis mine)

Perhaps in more broader terms, this acquisition and entering 5G networks reinforces the view of Microsoft as a cloud company, in which it has transformed under Satya Nadella's leadership. Since the network is being heavily 'cloudified' in the 5G era, this development enlarges the addressable market of (Azure's) cloud infrastructure.

This could already be seen in a collaboration with AT&T Microsoft announced in November last year, and obviously Microsoft's role in 5G will only become larger with this acquisition, and likely makes Microsoft the preferred cloud provider in this space.

So in general, while the exact possible impact of Affirmed Networks on Microsoft's top and bottom lines is hard to gauge, given the synergies with Azure infrastructure, any bullish thesis based on Azure should be strengthened by this acquisition.

As this report indicates, Azure was already an 11-digit (>$10 billion revenue) business in 2018, and continues to grow at an impressive clip.

Microsoft Azure Continues to Post Impressive Growth - Market Realist

According to Canalys’s estimates, Microsoft made $13.5 billion in revenue through Azure in calendar year 2018, an 82.4% increase from the previous year. Microsoft had a 16.8% market share in the cloud infrastructure market last year, second only to Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS, which cornered a 31.7% market share. However, Azure is growing at a much faster clip. AWS has been consistently growing at ~45% YoY each quarter.

Risks

The general story behind this acquisition seems sound: the trend of networks is unquestionably towards software-defined infrastructure, driven by the cost and agility benefits this results in for telcos.

This benefits the providers of such software (Affirmed Networks), as well as providers of the hardware this software runs on (Microsoft Azure, Intel, Nokia, etc.).

However, in terms of returns, the price of the acquisition that is rumored at around $1.3 billion suggests that Affirmed's revenue is not very substantial compared to Microsoft's overall revenue, at present.

As 5G is still in its early innings, it could take years before Microsoft generates meaningful returns from this acquisition. Nevertheless, Microsoft diverging into 5G should primarily be seen as a positive, especially long term.

Microsoft hasn't disclosed when it expects to close the deal, but it was described as a "definitive agreement."

Takeaway

Tech giants are continuing to jump on the 5G opportunity and the network transformation to cloud-based, software-defined networks that is coming along with this.

The latest company to do so is no less than Microsoft with a $1.3 billion acquisition. Since cloud-based networks are still emergent (e.g. Intel’s ~25% market share), this opens a new market and revenue opportunity for standard processors as well as for software running on those.

The acquisition of Affirmed Networks deepens Microsoft’s opportunity to capitalize on this trend from the software side: not just as a provider of cloud infrastructure to comms service providers, but by having a complete package that includes the underlying software where such networks are based on. Given Affirmed’s leading position, Microsoft is likely become the largest provider of these cloud-based networks.

Since Azure runs on Intel hardware, this also benefits Intel as the world’s largest cloud and software company is now fully backing Intel-powered networks – not any Arm-based initiatives. (This point is in contrast to for example Amazon’s in-house Arm Graviton and Inferentia approach to hardware differentiation in the cloud.)

This possibly creates a synergy of providing an optimal solution of hardware+software that benefits both companies. It will be hard for any competitor to provide a more compelling solution than the world's largest software company and the world's largest semiconductor company can provide together.

In other words, I see this acquisition causing 5G networks to converge to Microsoft/Intel-based solutions. Although difficult to quantify, this should provide both with meaningful revenue in the coming years, and longer-term as leading players in this space (which at present is in its early innings).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.